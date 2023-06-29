Market Still Lacking Some Conviction On Collins Property Group Limited (JSE:CPP)

When close to half the companies in South Africa have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 9x, you may consider Collins Property Group Limited (JSE:CPP) as an attractive investment with its 5.8x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

We'd have to say that with no tangible growth over the last year, Collins Property Group's earnings have been unimpressive. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to worsen, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Growth For Collins Property Group?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Collins Property Group's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's bottom line as the year before. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 178% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its uninspiring short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Comparing that to the market, which is only predicted to deliver 5.2% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Collins Property Group's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of Collins Property Group revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 5 warning signs for Collins Property Group (3 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're unsure about the strength of Collins Property Group's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

