Market Still Lacking Some Conviction On Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (VTX:CFTE)

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA's (VTX:CFTE) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.9x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in Switzerland, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 19x and even P/E's above 28x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Compagnie Financière Tradition as its earnings have been rising very briskly. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

Compagnie Financière Tradition's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 36%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 45% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 10.0% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we find it odd that Compagnie Financière Tradition is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Compagnie Financière Tradition currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider market forecast. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

Having said that, be aware Compagnie Financière Tradition is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis, you should know about.

