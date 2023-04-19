Market Still Lacking Some Conviction On F J Benjamin Holdings Ltd (Catalist:F10)

F J Benjamin Holdings Ltd's (Catalist:F10) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 4.3x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in Singapore, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 12x and even P/E's above 20x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

It looks like earnings growth has deserted F J Benjamin Holdings recently, which is not something to boast about. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to worsen, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, F J Benjamin Holdings would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's bottom line as the year before. The longer-term trend has been no better as the company has no earnings growth to show for over the last three years either. So it seems apparent to us that the company has struggled to grow earnings meaningfully over that time.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 1.5% shows it's about the same on an annualised basis.

In light of this, it's peculiar that F J Benjamin Holdings' P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are more bearish than recent times would indicate and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that F J Benjamin Holdings currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is in line with the wider market forecast. When we see average earnings with market-like growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for F J Benjamin Holdings that you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on F J Benjamin Holdings, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

