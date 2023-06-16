Market Still Lacking Some Conviction On FRIWO AG (ETR:CEA)

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 1.7x in the Electrical industry in Germany, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about FRIWO AG's (ETR:CEA) P/S ratio of 1.8x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

How Has FRIWO Performed Recently?

FRIWO certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing its revenue at a really rapid pace. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to wane, which has kept the share price, and thus the P/S ratio, from rising. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, FRIWO would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 84%. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 93% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that recent medium-term revenue trajectory with the industry's one-year growth forecast of 7.3% shows it's noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's curious that FRIWO's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance is at its limits and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that FRIWO currently trades on a lower than expected P/S since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider industry forecast. When we see strong revenue with faster-than-industry growth, we can only assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/S ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

