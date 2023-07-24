Market Still Lacking Some Conviction On Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC)

There wouldn't be many who think Hercules Site Services Plc's (LON:HERC) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.3x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Construction industry in the United Kingdom is very similar. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

How Has Hercules Site Services Performed Recently?

Hercules Site Services certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to wane, which has kept the P/S ratio from rising. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Hercules Site Services would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 72% gain to the company's top line. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 190% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 12% per year during the coming three years according to the two analysts following the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 2.2% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

In light of this, it's curious that Hercules Site Services' P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Bottom Line On Hercules Site Services' P/S

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Despite enticing revenue growth figures that outpace the industry, Hercules Site Services' P/S isn't quite what we'd expect. There could be some risks that the market is pricing in, which is preventing the P/S ratio from matching the positive outlook. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Hercules Site Services (of which 3 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

