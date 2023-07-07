Market Still Lacking Some Conviction On Kori Holdings Limited (Catalist:5VC)

It's not a stretch to say that Kori Holdings Limited's (Catalist:5VC) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 12.1x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in Singapore, where the median P/E ratio is around 12x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Kori Holdings has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings at a solid pace. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this respectable earnings growth might not be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like Kori Holdings' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 15% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 1,134% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Comparing that to the market, which is only predicted to deliver 4.1% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

With this information, we find it interesting that Kori Holdings is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

What We Can Learn From Kori Holdings' P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Kori Holdings revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Kori Holdings (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you need to be mindful of.

