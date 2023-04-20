Market Still Lacking Some Conviction On LYC Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:LYC)

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 1.7x in the IT industry in Malaysia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about LYC Healthcare Berhad's (KLSE:LYC) P/S ratio of 1.8x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

What Does LYC Healthcare Berhad's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, LYC Healthcare Berhad has been doing very well. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to taper off, which has kept the P/S from rising. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is LYC Healthcare Berhad's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like LYC Healthcare Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 48% last year. This great performance means it was also able to deliver immense revenue growth over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have been over the moon with those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 13% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we find it interesting that LYC Healthcare Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that LYC Healthcare Berhad currently trades on a lower than expected P/S since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider industry forecast. There could be some unobserved threats to revenue preventing the P/S ratio from matching this positive performance. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued if recent medium-term revenue trends continue, but investors seem to think future revenue could see some volatility.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 4 warning signs for LYC Healthcare Berhad (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

