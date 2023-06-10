Market Still Lacking Some Conviction On NFON AG (ETR:NFN)

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 0.9x in the Telecom industry in Germany, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about NFON AG's (ETR:NFN) P/S ratio of 1.4x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

How NFON Has Been Performing

Recent times haven't been great for NFON as its revenue has been rising slower than most other companies. It might be that many expect the uninspiring revenue performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/S ratio from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For NFON?

NFON's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 5.2%. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see revenue up by 32% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should demonstrate the company's robustness, generating growth of 7.9% as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the broader industry is forecast to contract by 0.3%, which would indicate the company is doing very well.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that NFON's P/S trades in-line with its industry peers. It looks like most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve positive future growth in the face of a shrinking broader industry.

What We Can Learn From NFON's P/S?

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

We note that even though NFON trades at a similar P/S as the rest of the industry, it far eclipses them in terms of forecasted revenue growth. We assume that investors are attributing some risk to the company's future revenues, keeping it from trading at a higher P/S. Perhaps there is some hesitation about the company's ability to keep swimming against the current of the broader industry turmoil. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the company's current prospects should normally provide a boost to the share price.

