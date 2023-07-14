Market Still Lacking Some Conviction On Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM)

There wouldn't be many who think Smart Share Global Limited's (NASDAQ:EM) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.6x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Specialty Retail industry in the United States is similar at about 0.4x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

How Has Smart Share Global Performed Recently?

Smart Share Global could be doing better as its revenue has been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive revenue growth. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is moderate because investors think this poor revenue performance will turn around. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

How Is Smart Share Global's Revenue Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like Smart Share Global's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 16% decrease to the company's top line. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow revenue by an impressive 45% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would definitely welcome the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 55% as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 5.2%, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that Smart Share Global's P/S is closely matching its industry peers. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Smart Share Global currently trades on a lower than expected P/S since its forecasted revenue growth is higher than the wider industry. There could be some risks that the market is pricing in, which is preventing the P/S ratio from matching the positive outlook. This uncertainty seems to be reflected in the share price which, while stable, could be higher given the revenue forecasts.

