Market Still Lacking Some Conviction On Tialis Essential IT PLC (LON:TIA)

When you see that almost half of the companies in the IT industry in the United Kingdom have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1.7x, Tialis Essential IT PLC (LON:TIA) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 0.7x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

What Does Tialis Essential IT's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

With revenue growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Tialis Essential IT has been relatively sluggish. Perhaps the market is expecting the current trend of poor revenue growth to continue, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping revenue doesn't get any worse and that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

Tialis Essential IT's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that there was hardly any revenue growth to speak of for the company over the past year. The lack of growth did nothing to help the company's aggregate three-year performance, which is an unsavory 49% drop in revenue. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 52% as estimated by the only analyst watching the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 12%, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

With this information, we find it odd that Tialis Essential IT is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

What Does Tialis Essential IT's P/S Mean For Investors?

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

Tialis Essential IT's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook isn't contributing to its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. The reason for this depressed P/S could potentially be found in the risks the market is pricing in. While the possibility of the share price plunging seems unlikely due to the high growth forecasted for the company, the market does appear to have some hesitation.

