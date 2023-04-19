Market Still Lacking Some Conviction On Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

It's not a stretch to say that Zeta Global Holdings Corp.'s (NYSE:ZETA) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 3.6x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Software industry in the United States, where the median P/S ratio is around 4.3x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

How Has Zeta Global Holdings Performed Recently?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Zeta Global Holdings has been doing relatively well. Perhaps the market is expecting this level of performance to taper off, keeping the P/S from soaring. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Zeta Global Holdings?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like Zeta Global Holdings' is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 29% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 93% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the nine analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 19% each year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 13% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we find it interesting that Zeta Global Holdings is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

What Does Zeta Global Holdings' P/S Mean For Investors?

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Looking at Zeta Global Holdings' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook isn't giving the boost to its P/S that we would've expected. There could be some risks that the market is pricing in, which is preventing the P/S ratio from matching the positive outlook. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

