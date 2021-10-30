U.S. markets closed

Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake Achieves Recognition through the Alzheimer's Association Curriculum Review

·3 min read

VERO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Street Memory Care Residence in East Lake, Florida is proud to announce that their illuminate memory care training program has been recognized by the Alzheimer's Association for successfully completing curriculum review and incorporating evidenced-based Dementia Care Practice Recommendations in the following topic areas: Alzheimer's and dementia, person-centered care, assessment and care planning, activities of daily living, and behaviors and communication.

Watercrest Senior Living&#39;s specialized approach to memory care, illuminate, is a program dedicated to celebrating the unique story of each individual and creating a welcoming community where residents feel like family. This exceptional memory care experience is offered at Market Street Memory Care Residence in East Lake, Florida.
"The illuminate Memory Care training program was created with two objectives in mind: to provide our associates with a foundational understanding of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, while teaching techniques to identify behavioral expression triggers and methods of person centered resolutions for individuals living with Alzheimer's or related dementias," says Sheena Jeffries, Regional Director of Engagement for Watercrest Senior Living. "Providing quality dementia care training results in improved communication and understanding between our associates and residents living with Alzheimer's and/or related dementias. This improves relationships, reduces behavioral expression events and increases our associates' confidence and job satisfaction."

Senior living providers who train their staff with a training program recognized by the Alzheimer's Association are eligible to purchase the 'essentiALZ' certification exam for their staff. This exam is an online individual certification exam that tests for understanding of quality dementia care practices. Professional care workers who pass the exam are certified in 'essentiALZ' for two years.

"The Alzheimer's Association is pleased that Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake is aligning its illuminate program with our Dementia Care Practice Recommendations," said Beth Kallmyer, MSW, vice president of care and support at the Alzheimer's Association. "By taking this step, Market Street Memory Care has demonstrated their commitment to providing evidence-based training with a person-centered focus at its core."

Owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group, Market Street East Lake is a 64-unit, state-of-the-art memory care community providing world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. The community boasts Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Plaza, an active, 'outdoor' streetscape, complete with Newsstand, Art Gallery, Bakery, Salon and Spa, and Post Office caringly designed to welcome family and friends.

Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake is conveniently located at 833 East Lake Road North in Tarpon Springs. For information, contact the community at 727-202-9314 or visit www.marketstreetresidence.com

About Watercrest Senior Living Group
Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/market-street-memory-care-residence-east-lake-achieves-recognition-through-the-alzheimers-association-curriculum-review-301412410.html

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

