ReportLinker

Report Scope: The scope of this report is broad, covering several product areas. The individual materials, hardware and software product segments are presented in terms of market size and revenue trends.

New York, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "The Market for Thermal Management Technologies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p096615/?utm_source=GNW





The revenue forecasts are explained in terms of the key market issues for that product segment and are projected through 2026. The application sections feature forecasts for the most important applications by product.



The technology discussion concentrates on trends that will develop more significantly during the forecast period.The report also includes a discussion of the competitive aspects of each product segment, along with several successful suppliers’ strategies in the market.



A survey of recent U.S. thermal management patents that are pending and profiles of a selection of the leading thermal management suppliers are also included.



The report addresses the global market for thermal management products during the period from 2020 through 2026, including -

- Thermal management hardware.

- Thermal management software.

- Thermal management interface products.

- Thermal management substrates.

- Thermal management application areas



Report Includes:

- 98 data tables and 45 additional tables

- An up-to-date review and analysis of the global market for thermal management technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020-2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation and forecast the global thermal management technologies market size, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, device type, and geographical region

- Identification of the promising new thermal management products, technologies and solutions with greatest commercial potential

- Discussion of the current market dynamics (DROs), competitive scenario, R&D activities, supplier landscape, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

- Country specific data and market value analysis for the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Japan, China, India, and South Korea, among others

- Insight into recent industry structure, competitive aspects of each product segment, major growth strategies, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues

- Latest information on key M&A deals, agreements, partnerships, collaborations and product launches within the marketplace

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including 3M, Gentherm, Honeywell International Inc., Alcoa Corp., Altair Engineering Inc., and HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA



Summary:

In this report, BCC Research examines how the thermal management technologies market is changing and how it has evolved.This analysis includes a detailed survey of new organizations in the market as well as existing organizations.



At the industry level, BCC Research identifies, examines, describes, and provides global and regional market sizes for 2020 and forecasts demand from 2021 through 2026.



Thermal management technology is used to maintain the temperature of a system.All electronic devices and circuitry require thermal management to improve reliability and minimize early failure.



During a noenergy exchange process, the temperature output equals the power input.A variety of thermal management materials are used in electronic applications to effectively dissipate heat.



These materials help components conduct heat efficiently.



Development in the electronics industry has culminated in a surge in power densities, resulting in smaller, smarter products.As a result, thermal management technologies have become more and more necessary to safeguard product performance and reliability by reducing the heat generated by the devices.



The trend in electronic packaging has been to improve the performance of products while reducing their size. This has resulted in a significant increase in power consumption and a need for effective thermal management.



The global market for thermal management technologies was estimated to be $REDACTED billion in 2020.It isprojected that the thermal management technologies market will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED billion by 2026.



The demand for thermal management techniques and frameworks is growing in many industries, including medical, automotive, aviation, and renewable energy. For example, bothlarger and smaller devices being used in medical therapy and research means an increasing the demandfor thermal management arrangements and frameworks in the healthcare industry.



In this report, the global market for thermal management technologies has been segmented based on product type, device, application, and geography.By product type, the thermal management technologies market has been categorized into hardware, software, services, substrate, and thermal interface materials.



The hardware segment currently dominates the market with a value of $REDACTED billion in 2020. It is estimated that the software segment of the thermal management technologies market will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED billion in 2026.



By geography, the thermal management technologies market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW(Rest of the World).Currently, the REDACTED region is the most REDACTED market segment in the global thermal management technologies market.



In 2020, thetotal revenue in the Asia-Pacific thermal management technologies market exceeded $REDACTED billion, which is around REDACTED%of the global market.Due to the high price of crude oil electric vehicle sales are increasing, especially in China.



Further, the growing digitalization of industrial sectors has increased the demand for electronic devices. The North American thermal management technologies market is

projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and is forecast to reach $REDACTED billion by 2026.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p096615/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



