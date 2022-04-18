U.S. markets open in 4 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,372.25
    -15.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,291.00
    -67.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,830.00
    -63.75 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,992.60
    -8.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.42
    -0.53 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.60
    +20.70 (+1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    26.10
    +0.40 (+1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0794
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.20
    +2.38 (+10.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3015
    -0.0043 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.6310
    +0.1920 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,912.36
    -1,489.36 (-3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    907.34
    -62.09 (-6.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

The Market for Thermal Management Technologies

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Report Scope: The scope of this report is broad, covering several product areas. The individual materials, hardware and software product segments are presented in terms of market size and revenue trends.

New York, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "The Market for Thermal Management Technologies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p096615/?utm_source=GNW


The revenue forecasts are explained in terms of the key market issues for that product segment and are projected through 2026. The application sections feature forecasts for the most important applications by product.

The technology discussion concentrates on trends that will develop more significantly during the forecast period.The report also includes a discussion of the competitive aspects of each product segment, along with several successful suppliers’ strategies in the market.

A survey of recent U.S. thermal management patents that are pending and profiles of a selection of the leading thermal management suppliers are also included.

The report addresses the global market for thermal management products during the period from 2020 through 2026, including -
- Thermal management hardware.
- Thermal management software.
- Thermal management interface products.
- Thermal management substrates.
- Thermal management application areas

Report Includes:
- 98 data tables and 45 additional tables
- An up-to-date review and analysis of the global market for thermal management technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020-2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the global thermal management technologies market size, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, device type, and geographical region
- Identification of the promising new thermal management products, technologies and solutions with greatest commercial potential
- Discussion of the current market dynamics (DROs), competitive scenario, R&D activities, supplier landscape, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
- Country specific data and market value analysis for the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Japan, China, India, and South Korea, among others
- Insight into recent industry structure, competitive aspects of each product segment, major growth strategies, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues
- Latest information on key M&A deals, agreements, partnerships, collaborations and product launches within the marketplace
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including 3M, Gentherm, Honeywell International Inc., Alcoa Corp., Altair Engineering Inc., and HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

Summary:
In this report, BCC Research examines how the thermal management technologies market is changing and how it has evolved.This analysis includes a detailed survey of new organizations in the market as well as existing organizations.

At the industry level, BCC Research identifies, examines, describes, and provides global and regional market sizes for 2020 and forecasts demand from 2021 through 2026.

Thermal management technology is used to maintain the temperature of a system.All electronic devices and circuitry require thermal management to improve reliability and minimize early failure.

During a noenergy exchange process, the temperature output equals the power input.A variety of thermal management materials are used in electronic applications to effectively dissipate heat.

These materials help components conduct heat efficiently.

Development in the electronics industry has culminated in a surge in power densities, resulting in smaller, smarter products.As a result, thermal management technologies have become more and more necessary to safeguard product performance and reliability by reducing the heat generated by the devices.

The trend in electronic packaging has been to improve the performance of products while reducing their size. This has resulted in a significant increase in power consumption and a need for effective thermal management.

The global market for thermal management technologies was estimated to be $REDACTED billion in 2020.It isprojected that the thermal management technologies market will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED billion by 2026.

The demand for thermal management techniques and frameworks is growing in many industries, including medical, automotive, aviation, and renewable energy. For example, bothlarger and smaller devices being used in medical therapy and research means an increasing the demandfor thermal management arrangements and frameworks in the healthcare industry.

In this report, the global market for thermal management technologies has been segmented based on product type, device, application, and geography.By product type, the thermal management technologies market has been categorized into hardware, software, services, substrate, and thermal interface materials.

The hardware segment currently dominates the market with a value of $REDACTED billion in 2020. It is estimated that the software segment of the thermal management technologies market will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED billion in 2026.

By geography, the thermal management technologies market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW(Rest of the World).Currently, the REDACTED region is the most REDACTED market segment in the global thermal management technologies market.

In 2020, thetotal revenue in the Asia-Pacific thermal management technologies market exceeded $REDACTED billion, which is around REDACTED%of the global market.Due to the high price of crude oil electric vehicle sales are increasing, especially in China.

Further, the growing digitalization of industrial sectors has increased the demand for electronic devices. The North American thermal management technologies market is
projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and is forecast to reach $REDACTED billion by 2026.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p096615/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Jack Dorsey rips Twitter’s board, says it has ‘consistently been the dysfunction of the company’

    "Are you allowed to say this?" one user tweeted. "No," Dorsey replied.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are Hours for Easter Monday.

    U.S. investors eager to trade after the holiday weekend will have plenty of news to digest, thanks to corporate earnings. Here’s what you need to know before making any trades on Easter Monday. Is the Stock Market Open on Easter Monday 2022?

  • AT&T’s Spinoff Was a Long Time Coming. For Investors, It Was Worth the Wait.

    AT&T has officially closed the book on a tumultuous phase of its nearly 150-year history, with its foray into the media business finally over. On April 8, the company officially spun off Warner Bros. and completed the media group’s subsequent merger with Discovery. Investors now have a pair of inexpensive stocks to consider: The leaner AT&T (ticker: T), focused on competing in the U.S. wireless and home broadband markets, and the streaming-centered entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

  • Selling Your Stocks in May and Going Away Could Be the Best Strategy This Year

    Amid a Greek chorus of bad market news, investors should use seasonality to their advantage and be spectators to the drama this summer. Here’s how to play it.

  • These Upcoming Stock Splits Are Screaming Buys

    Looking for hot stocks to buy during market turbulence? Many investors have gotten excited about stock splits announced by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). Three Fool.com contributors think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) are worthy of your attention, stock split or not.

  • 3 Tech Stocks You Should Consider Buying Despite Their Hated Name Changes

    The new names for this trio may not be fan favorites, but investors should still love these businesses.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Apogee Enterprises recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in AT&T in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Back in 2015, AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its $49 billion purchase of DirecTV to become the country's largest pay-TV provider. At the time, AT&T believed that acquisition would strengthen its business with a four-way bundle of its mobile, fixed-line, internet, and pay-TV services. AT&T bought Time Warner for $85 billion in 2018 to build its own streaming services, but that expansion was chaotic, costly, and offset the relatively stable growth of its telecom business.

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Invest $63,000 in These 4 Dividend Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    One good source of investment returns during inflationary periods is dividend stocks. According to Fidelity, dividend stocks have accounted for 30% of the S&P 500's returns since 1930. Four dividend stocks you can buy today are Owl Rock Capital Corp. (NYSE: ORCC), B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY), Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Last year, the stock market proved virtually unstoppable, with a peak decline in the benchmark S&P 500 of just 5%. Both the S&P 500 and iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average reached double-digit percentage declines in March, while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) shed as much as 22% of its value between mid-November and mid-March. This 22% decline officially put the Nasdaq in a bear market.

  • Coinbase and Crypto Fans Suffer a Major Blow

    The international expansion of the firm has just suffered a crushing defeat that also affects fans of digital currencies.

  • Can IRA Transactions Trigger the Wash-Sale Rule?

    Right—except if you violate the wash-sale rule, which states that if you bought and sold the same investment for a loss within a 30-day period, then the loss cannot be used to offset gains. This issue becomes more complicated if you repurchased the securities in your IRA. In 2008, the Internal Revenue Service addressed this long-unanswered question.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for a Lower Open on Monday

    Heavy-hitters reporting earnings this week include Tesla, IBM, Netflix, and Snap, among the 67 total S&P 500 companies scheduled to report results.

  • These Are The 5 Best Tech Stocks To Watch Now

    The technology sector is home to many of the best tech stocks to buy or watch, although it's slim picking these days.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    Inflation dominated headlines this week with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% in March -- its highest year-over-year expansion in 2022 so far. The companies I bought this week -- Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), FIGS (NYSE: FIGS), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- are prime examples, which is why I was excited to add more to my positions. Trading at 18 times sales as of this writing, Airbnb's valuation is near the lowest it has ever been as a public company, yet its business is operating at all-time highs.

  • Oil Gains as Week Opens on Libyan Disruption, Russia’s Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed as supplies from Libya were interrupted and Russia warned of the potential for record prices if more nations ban its energy.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsGoldman Sachs Sees U.S. Recession Odds at 35% in Next Two YearsWest Texas Intermediate traded ab

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • These Are the 5 Best — and 5 Worst — Performers in the S&P 500 This Month

    Twitter, Ross Stores, and Target are some of the best performers so far, while Nvidia has lost the most throughout April.

  • This Hidden Stock Exploded by 190% in a Day. Is It a Buy?

    Per the interim results of a phase 3 clinical trial published April 11, Veru's (NASDAQ: VERU) oral drug sabizabulin cut deaths by an impressive 55% when administered to hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19. With promising data like that, it's no surprise that its shares popped by upward of 190% on Monday and remain up by more than 200% over the last five days. Let's analyze Veru's latest accomplishment as well as a few of its other victories to see if it might be a worthy addition to your holdings.

  • 4 Cheap Food Stocks With Big Earnings Growth

    Even though consumers are eating outside of their homes more often, there are still plenty of reasons to like consumer staples stocks. Barron's found four with earnings growth to come and attractive pricing.