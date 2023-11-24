On the market: Tri-level home near Galesburg has 3 bedrooms, hot tub

Address: 305 N Marietta St, Yates City

Description: This tri-level home at the edge of town has three bedrooms with the possibility of a fourth, along with two-and-a-half-bathrooms. It sits on a .75-acre lot. The kitchen was updated in 2016 and comes complete with appliances. A heated 4-season room leads to the backyard. There is electrical to the rock area and to the shed. The hot tub on the back deck can stay. Hardwood floors on the main level except for laundry and bath. Main floor laundry. Built in 1978, the home has an attached two-car garage and one fireplace.

Asking price: $209,000

Listing Agent: Lisa Gardner, Jim Maloof Realtor, 309-338-2074

