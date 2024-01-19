On the market: Updated Freeport home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms

Address: 1112 S. Maple Ave., Freeport

Description: This two-story three-bedroom, two-bathroom home has had many updates, including electrical, plumbing, new shingles, vinyl siding, new flooring, most new windows and doors. There is an extra room next to the living room that could be used as a main floor bedroom, office or recreation room. The backyard is partially fenced. The three bedrooms and one full bathroom are on the second level. The walk-up attic could be finished for a recreation room or additional bedroom. The home has one woodburning fireplace and several ceiling fans along with a full basement. The home offers 1,866 square feet of living space. The home has a detached one-car garage.

Asking Price: $70,000

Listing Agent: Tamara Ruter, Keller Williams Realty Signature, 815-718-4483

