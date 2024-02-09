On the market: Victorian home in Freeport offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Address: 1131 S. High Ave., Freeport

Description: This Victorian home built in 1882 offers three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, including one in the master ensuite. The home also has a fenced yard, formal dining room, sitting room, main floor laundry and new kitchen. There are newer vinyl windows, hardwood and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the house. The home also features a walk-up attic, full basement and a detached one-car garage. There is 1,854 square feet of living space on .28-acre lot.

Asking Price: $149,900

Listing Agent: Brian Borchardt, A-1 Agency, 815-238-2015

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: On the market: Victorian 3-bedroom Freeport home listed for $149,900