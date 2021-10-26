U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,577.00
    +19.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,736.00
    +116.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,587.75
    +92.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,319.70
    +9.40 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.02
    +0.26 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.30
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.47
    -0.12 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1624
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.93
    -0.50 (-3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3818
    +0.0050 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9190
    +0.2200 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,796.95
    -137.36 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,508.65
    +1,265.97 (+521.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,265.34
    +42.52 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Market for Zero Liquid Discharge to expand at 8.2% CAGR Through 2031

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global zero liquid discharge sales are set to be valued at US$ 744.6 Mn in 2021, with steady long-term projections, according to latest insights by Persistence market Research. The report estimates the market to expand at 8 to 9% CAGR from 2021 to 2031.

Persistence Market Research Logo
Persistence Market Research Logo

Constant demand from heavy end-use industries is driving market growth on a global scale. The fact that there is a zero liquid discharge system design that is suitable for almost any application involving wastewater makes aids constant market expansion.

However, demand for zero liquid discharge plunged in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as manufacturers faced supply chain constraints. Moreover, manufacturing facilities put their production on hold in order, adhering to government regulations. Not just 2020, but 2021 is also expected to be affected by numerous factors like socio-political changes happening worldwide.

Nevertheless, there are numerous developments taking place across the landscape:

For instance, in August 2021, WABAG expanded its global footprint with a technologically advanced oil & gas order worth US$ 165 Mn at Amur Gas Chemical Complex LLC., ('AGCC') in Russia. The facility will have a concentrate evaporator unit to maintain ZLD.

Request for sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12307

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Persistence Market Research predicts healthy industrial sector growth rate in economies such as Brazil, India, the Middle East, and Africa, where demand for ZLD will be decent.

  • Chemicals & petrochemicals estimated to account around 16% market share.

  • Power generation will be another prominent application of zero liquid discharge systems.

  • The global zero liquid discharge market witnessed a slump in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a recorded growth of -0.5%.

  • The market in GCC Countries is projected to expand at a CAGR around 8%, while that in ASEAN at close to 11%, through 2031.

  • The market in India is set to surge at greater than 11% CAGR, while in the rest of South Asia & Pacific at around 12%, over the next ten years.

"The market may see some more downturns in 2021 as well, owing to reduced cash collection in 2020, but after a few quarters thereafter, the scenario will be better. With depleting freshwater resources and long-term overhead reduction in resource utilization and effluent treatment systems, ZLD is expected to be a viable option for existing treatment facilities as well as for new unit installations in respective end-use industries," says a Persistence Market Research Analyst.

Get customized report by asking an expert: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/12307

Competitive Landscape

The market is fragmented with key players accounting for more than 50% of the market share. These players are likely to invest in new technology developments and expansion of their networks in order to maintain their market shares. Some of the key players in this industry are GEA Group AG, VA Tech Wabag, Doosan Corp., Veolia Water Technologies, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, and IDE Technologies.

Find More Valuable Insights

The research report analyzes demand for zero liquid discharge. The global market has been analyzed with the COVID-19 impact, various macroeconomic factors, market trends & market background.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/12307

As per Persistence market Research' research scope, the market has been analyzed on the basis of system type, application, and region. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. This report also tracks the market by both, supply side and demand side.

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact :
Rajendra Singh
Persistence Market Research
U.S. Sales Office:
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York City, NY 10007
+1-646-568-7751
United States
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/market-for-zero-liquid-discharge-to-expand-at-8-2-cagr-through-2031--301408393.html

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Here's Why Exela Technologies Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA), a business process automation company, skyrocketed Monday after the company announced a new business relationship with one of the largest franchisors in the world. Exela said that the unnamed franchisor will use its digital mailroom (DMR) service to allow remote employees to access company data securely and quickly. According to Exela, its DMR is a user-configurable document management system that digitizes mail and other documents, making them easily shareable, searchable, and secure.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    The savvy investor knows that the best time to buy is when a stock is priced low – it’s just the old game of ‘buy low and sell high,’ the age-old advice on how to make money. But markets have been rising lately, even taking some recent fluctuations into account. But with the S&P and the NASDAQ near record levels, it’s hard to tell when a stock is priced low. The key is just to take them as individuals. The stock market is the world’s greatest real-time experiment in averaging over large mass num

  • Big Oil Is About to Post Highest Cash Flow in More Than 13 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The Western world’s biggest oil companies likely just generated more cash than at any time since the Great Recession, and investors are about to find out what they’ll do with it.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Bi

  • Why Nvidia Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 2% on Monday following bullish analyst commentary. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated his overweight rating on Nvidia's stock. Nvidia's stock is a buy, according to analysts at Piper Sandler.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in October

    Unless this is your first time visiting The Motley Fool, you've probably seen articles that discuss the importance of long-term investing. This helps further minimize the impact of short-term market volatility on your total returns. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick their top tech stocks to buy in October.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    The electric vehicle sector is in focus for investors today, and that has the American depositary shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surging. As of 11:50 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were at session highs up almost 5%. Over the weekend, Chinese competitor XPeng made some announcements about its autonomous technology that got investors excited.

  • Will Exxon Mobil Remain in S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index? Time May Be Running Out.

    Time is running out for Exxon Mobil to remain in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, but its earnings release Friday could settle that matter. There are 65 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, including Johnson & Johnson (ticker: JNJ), Chevron (CVX) and Target (TGT). In recent years, constrained by weak oil prices, capital spending on future growth projects and other expenses, Exxon Mobil (XOM) has kept its quarterly dividend at 87 cents a share.

  • Why XPeng Stock Was Flying Higher on Monday

    Shares of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) were gaining altitude on Monday, surging as much as 12.2%, though they ended the trading day up 11.5%. The Chinese electric vehicle company plans to roll out a flying car that is also roadworthy, but it also made a few down-to-earth announcements. HT Aero, an affiliate backed by XPeng and its founder He Xiaopeng, showcased a flying car at XPeng's annual Tech Day event on Sunday.

  • Tesla Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    Tesla (TSLA) surprised Wall Street in its latest quarterly statement, but that in itself is unsurprising; the EV leader has made a habit of leaving analysts’ forecasts in the dust. Still, Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas believes the latest set of excellent results were “significant” for two particular reasons. For one, despite well-documented industry-wide supply shortages, the company is exhibiting “extraordinary” top line growth,” with sales now annualizing at 1 million units and Tesla reaching th

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stock Jumped Higher on Monday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and innovative insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all surged higher on Monday. The share-price moves were likely due to broader market momentum for tech stocks -- particularly growth tech stocks like these three names. Finally, many growth tech stocks were up several percentage points or more.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) fell 2% as of 1:39 a.m. EDT Monday after the cruise company got hit with a downgrade from analysts at Citigroup. Citi cut its rating on Carnival stock from buy to neutral and slashed its price target to $24.50. Citi's price target cut implies there's still about 12% upside in Carnival stock -- that's the good news.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Cloudflare Stock?

    Up nearly 40% over just the past month, it's fair to wonder whether Cloudflare is still worth buying.

  • Three High-Dividend Stocks With Ultrasafe Payouts

    The three companies each nudged out other reliable payers offering lower yields to take spots in New Constructs' model portfolios of dividend stocks.

  • Eli Lilly Earnings Missed Estimates. Here’s Why the Stock Is Rising.

    FEATURE Eli Lilly posted third-quarter earnings of $1.94 a share, 2 cents below analysts’ estimates, but the stock was rising after the drug giant boosted its full-year guidance. Eli Lilly ‘s revenue in the third quarter was $6.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Fell Out Of Favor With Hedge Funds

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of June 30th. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]