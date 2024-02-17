MarketAxess Holdings Inc Chief Revenue Officer Sells Company Shares

Kevin Mcpherson, Chief Revenue Officer of MarketAxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX), sold 2,000 shares of the company on February 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. MarketAxess Holdings Inc is a leading global provider of electronic trading solutions for fixed-income securities and a provider of market data and post-trade services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,940 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for MarketAxess Holdings Inc indicates a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 7 insider sells recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc were trading at $221.26, giving the company a market capitalization of $8.304 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 31.98, above the industry median of 19.15 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $221.26 and a GuruFocus Value of $376.99, MarketAxess Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.59, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

