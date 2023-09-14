MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX): A Hidden Bargain or Overpriced Stock? An In-depth Valuation Analysis

MarketAxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) experienced a daily gain of 3.89%, while its 3-month change was a loss of -16.9%. Despite this, its Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 6.71. Is the stock significantly undervalued? Let's delve into its valuation analysis to answer this question.

Introduction to MarketAxess Holdings

Founded in 2000, MarketAxess Holdings is a leading electronic fixed-income trading platform that connects broker/dealers and institutional investors. The company's primary focus is on credit-based fixed-income securities with its main trading products being U.S. investment-grade and high-yield bonds, Eurobonds, and Emerging Market corporate debt. Recently, the company has expanded more aggressively into Treasuries and municipal bonds with the acquisitions of LiquidityEdge and MuniBrokers in 2019 and 2021, respectively. It also provides pre- and post-trade services with its acquisition of Regulatory Reporting Hub from Deutsche Borse Group in 2020.

MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) has a stock price of $229.04, and a GF Value of $396.25, indicating that it's significantly undervalued. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion and sales of $733 million. This sets the stage for a deeper dive into the company's valuation.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure that provides an estimation of a stock's intrinsic value. It's based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Given its current price of $229.04 per share, MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) is estimated to be significantly undervalued. This implies that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. MarketAxess Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 5.21, which ranks better than 59.15% of 754 companies in the Capital Markets industry. GuruFocus ranks MarketAxess Holdings's financial strength as 9 out of 10, suggesting a strong balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. MarketAxess Holdings has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. Its operating margin of 44.35% is better than 80.59% of 644 companies in the Capital Markets industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks MarketAxess Holdings's profitability as strong.

Growth is one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. MarketAxess Holdings's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 60.65% of 681 companies in the Capital Markets industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 12.2%, which ranks worse than 50.85% of 470 companies in the Capital Markets industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, MarketAxess Holdings's ROIC was 31.56, while its WACC came in at 10.13.

Conclusion

Overall, MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) stock is estimated to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 50.85% of 470 companies in the Capital Markets industry. To learn more about MarketAxess Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

