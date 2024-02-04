MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.74

MarketAxess Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MKTX) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.74 on 28th of February. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.3% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

MarketAxess Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. The last dividend was quite easily covered by MarketAxess Holdings' earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 37.9%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 36%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

MarketAxess Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.52 total annually to $2.96. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 19% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. MarketAxess Holdings has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.8% per annum. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

MarketAxess Holdings Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for MarketAxess Holdings that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

