MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase MarketAxess Holdings' shares before the 9th of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of May.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.72 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.88 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, MarketAxess Holdings has a trailing yield of approximately 1.0% on its current stock price of $298.56. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. MarketAxess Holdings paid out a comfortable 41% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see MarketAxess Holdings's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, MarketAxess Holdings has increased its dividend at approximately 21% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Is MarketAxess Holdings an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Companies like MarketAxess Holdings that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. In summary, MarketAxess Holdings appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in MarketAxess Holdings for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for MarketAxess Holdings that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

