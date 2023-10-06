MarketAxess Holdings' (NASDAQ:MKTX) earnings have declined over three years, contributing to shareholders 56% loss

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But long term MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Unfortunately, they have held through a 57% decline in the share price in that time. On the other hand the share price has bounced 5.6% over the last week.

While the stock has risen 5.6% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the three years that the share price fell, MarketAxess Holdings' earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 1.8% each year. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 24% annual reduction in the share price. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

Investors in MarketAxess Holdings had a tough year, with a total loss of 3.3% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 13%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 5%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of MarketAxess Holdings by clicking this link.

