U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,636.25
    -31.50 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,027.00
    -80.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,377.00
    -204.00 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,164.90
    -11.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.68
    -0.22 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.70
    -5.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1299
    -0.0065 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7980
    +0.0270 (+1.52%)
     

  • Vix

    20.97
    +1.36 (+6.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    -0.0050 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4180
    -0.1320 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,539.08
    -1,127.63 (-2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    956.79
    -86.09 (-8.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.93
    -8.35 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing Fourth Quarter 2021 and Full Year 2021 Results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MarketAxess Holdings, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, will issue a press release announcing its 2021 fourth quarter and full year results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 before the financial markets open. Richard M. McVey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Concannon, President and Chief Operating Officer and Chris Gerosa, Chief Financial Officer, will also host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EST.

To access the conference call, please dial 855-425-4206 (U.S.) or 484-756-4249 (international). The Company will also host a live audio Webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.marketaxess.com. A replay of the call will be made available by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 404-537-3406 (international) and using the conference ID: 2650986 for one week after the announcement. The Webcast will also be archived on http://investor.marketaxess.com for 90 days following the announcement.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess operates a leading, institutional electronic trading platform delivering expanded liquidity opportunities, improved execution quality and significant cost savings across global fixed-income markets. A global network of over 1,800 firms, including the world’s leading asset managers and institutional broker-dealers, leverages MarketAxess’ patented trading technology to efficiently trade bonds. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading™ marketplace is regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets, creating a unique liquidity pool for a broad range of credit market participants. Drawing on its deep data and analytical resources, MarketAxess provides automated trading solutions, market data products and a range of pre- and post-trade services. For more information, please visit www.marketaxess.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
David Cresci
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
+1-212-813-6027

Media Relations Contact:
Kyle White
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
+1-212-813-6355

William McBride
RF | Binder
+1-917-239-6726


Recommended Stories

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Zynga to Be Acquired by Take-Two for $12.7 Billion. Zynga Stock Is Soaring.

    Shares of mobile gaming services company Zynga were soaring in premarket trading following the news that it will be acquired by Take-Two Interactive in a cash-and-stock deal with an enterprise value of $12.7 billion. Zynga (ticker: ZNGA ) shares jumped 51.8% to $9.12, while Take-Two ( TTWO ) dropped 7.43% to $152.37. Under the terms of the deal, Zynga stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in stock when the transaction closes, for a total of $9.86 per Zynga share.

  • 3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The wind is shifting away from expensive growth stocks and toward lower-priced value stocks. Here are three that look like great buys today.

  • Tilray posts surprise profit on cost cuts, pledges more savings

    Tilray also pledged an additional $20 million in cost cuts over the $80 million originally planned from the merger. Tilray and Aphria combined in June 2020, creating the world's largest cannabis producer by sales.

  • 3 beaten-down Warren Buffett stocks poised to pop in 2022, if you're looking for bargains amid all-time highs

    Scared of sky-high stock prices? These dirt-cheap stocks are good bets for 2022.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Down 37% to 60% to Buy for 2022

    These solid companies are getting unfairly punished by the market. Savvy investors should take note.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall, Nasdaq Futures Off Sharply With Market Rally At Key Levels; What To Do Now

    The 2022 market has been an expectation breaker so far, with the Nasdaq and Tesla selling off hard. Here's what to do now.

  • Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives is looking ahead to earnings season. Here's what he says Wall Street needs to get back to bullishness on tech.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures mixed, tech shares renew declines

    Stock futures pointed to a mixed open Monday morning, with technology stocks under renewed pressure as investors anticipated higher interest rates this year and looked ahead to several economic data and earnings reports later this week.

  • A Month After the Crash, It's Time to Reevaluate DocuSign

    If DocuSign can evolve and adapt to changing e-signature market conditions, wary investors can sign on the dotted line.

  • Coinbase Global Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, took investors on a wild ride after its direct listing last April. The market's initial enthusiasm fizzled out as Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) gains stalled, other speculative cryptocurrencies lost their momentum, and a growing number of regulatory threats cast dark clouds over the nascent industry. Coinbase's growth rates are certainly stunning.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    It's been eight months since I sold my stake in AT&T. When the stock moved higher on the news -- even after the company announced it would lower its quarterly payouts -- that was all I needed to get out.

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Amazon (AMZN)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • Is The Trade Desk Too Expensive for 2022?

    The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) empowers buyers of digital advertising worldwide. The melt-up in the stock price may have some investors concerned if it's too late to invest in The Trade Desk and if the stock may be too expensive to buy in 2022. In the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, The Trade Desk's revenue increased to $800.8 million, up 55% from the $516 million it reported at the same time last year.

  • 5 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    While many companies are scrambling to carve out their part of the metaverse, Nvidia is already marketing a successful product. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) should enjoy tremendous demand over the long term as well as the metaverse is built. Few companies can compete at the same level as Nvidia in powering virtual reality apps.

  • Why Altria Was Smoking the Market With a 10% Gain in December

    After losing nearly one-fifth of its value between March and the end of November last year, Altria (NYSE: MO) began marching higher beginning Dec. 1 and hasn't looked back since. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the tobacco giant enjoyed a one-month gain of 11.1% in December and is up another 5% so far in 2022. There was no specific company news to account for the run up in Altria's shares, but the tobacco company was trading at a relative discount and it had reported a better-than-expected third-quarter earnings result.

  • Bitcoin: Top 10 'buy the dip' investors

    From Elon Musk to Jack Dorsey, and Ark Investment's Cathie Wood, here's how world's top crypto believers gathered more bitcoin when it was falling.

  • LION ELECTRIC REACHES KEY MILESTONE WITH POSSESSION OF JOLIET, ILLINOIS PRODUCTION FACILITY AND KEY MANAGEMENT APPOINTMENTS

    The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced that it has taken possession of its upcoming production facility in Joliet, Ill. Tenant improvement work is ongoing and the company will shortly begin the installation of critical equipment and expects the first vehicles to come off the production line in the second half of 2022.

  • Tech Bloodbath 2022: 3 Gems to Pick Up Amid the Carnage

    The Federal Reserve has indicated benchmark interest rate hikes are coming fairly soon, and that has caused the market to reassess richly valued companies. After surveying the carnage, three Fool.com contributors think Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH), and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) are being unfairly punished and are worth buying. Coinbase Global took another 9% haircut this week, leaving it down 18% over the last month.

  • Why Zynga Soared While Lululemon Slumped Monday

    2022 hasn't gotten off to the best of starts for the stock market, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has taken the brunt of the damage so far. The index was down 4% in the first week of trading in the new year, and on Monday morning as of 8 a.m. ET, futures on the Nasdaq were down another 153 points to 15,428. Adding to the Nasdaq's woes on Monday morning was Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU), whose shares fell after the yoga apparel retailer gave downbeat news on preliminary results from the holiday season.