U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,510.50
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,320.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,401.50
    +3.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,268.20
    -4.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.00
    -0.96 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.50
    +9.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    +0.13 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1637
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.65
    -0.66 (-4.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3762
    -0.0032 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4230
    +0.0630 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,835.47
    +1,596.36 (+2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,480.59
    +17.23 (+1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.83
    +3.30 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

MarketAxess Reports Third Quarter 2021 Revenues of $162.1 Million, Operating Income of $74.0 Million and Diluted EPS of $1.52

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MarketAxess Holdings, Inc.
·15 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Third Quarter Highlights*

  • Revenues of $162.1 million, down 1%

  • Operating income of $74.0 million, down 16%

  • Operating margin of 45.7%

  • Diluted EPS of $1.52, down 15% from $1.78

  • Estimated U.S. high-grade market share of 21.4%

  • Record active total client firms of 1,848 and international client firms of 934

*All comparisons versus third quarter 2020 unless otherwise stated.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"Growth in our global client network and adoption of automated solutions continued in the third quarter in spite of generally weak secondary trading conditions in global credit trading. Credit spreads and credit spread volatility have remained at historically low levels throughout the year," said Rick McVey, chairman and CEO of MarketAxess. "Investments in our international client business are paying off with record estimated market share in Eurobonds and strong trends in global Emerging Markets bond trading. Combined data and post-trade revenue also reached a new record this quarter, providing an important source of diversification."

Third Quarter Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 1.2% to $162.1 million, compared to $164.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. Operating income was $74.0 million, compared to $87.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 15.7%. Operating margin was 45.7%, compared to 53.5% for the third quarter of 2020. Net income totaled $58.0 million, or $1.52 per share on a diluted basis, compared to $67.8 million, or $1.78 per share, for the third quarter of 2020.

Commission revenue for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 5.2% to $142.8 million, compared to $150.6 million for the third quarter of 2020. Variable transaction fees decreased 9.0% to $112.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to variable transaction fees of $123.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. Commission revenue includes $1.2 million generated by MuniBrokers, which was acquired in April 2021. U.S. high-grade trading volume as a percentage of FINRA’s high-grade TRACE trading volume was an estimated 21.4% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to an estimated 22.2% for the third quarter of 2020.

All other revenue, which consists of information services, post-trade services and other revenue, increased to $19.3 million, compared to $13.4 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in all other revenue was principally due to $3.4 million of regulatory trade reporting revenue generated by Regulatory Reporting Hub, which was acquired from Deutsche Börse Group in November 2020, net new post-trade services contract revenue of $1.1 million, net new data sales of $0.9 million and $0.5 million of revenue due to the weaker U.S. dollar to U.K. pound sterling exchange rate.

Total expenses for the third quarter of 2021 increased 15.6% to $88.1 million, compared to $76.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in total expenses was largely due to higher depreciation and amortization of $4.9 million, which includes acquired intangibles expense of $3.2 million; higher professional and consulting fees of $2.6 million, mainly attributable to non-recurring integration costs associated with the Regulatory Reporting Hub transaction of $1.1 million and IT consulting fees of $0.9 million; and higher technology and communication costs of $2.2 million which was partially offset by a decrease in clearing costs of $1.6 million. Expenses in the third quarter of 2021 reflect operating expenses and costs associated with the MuniBrokers and Regulatory Reporting Hub businesses totaling $5.5 million. Excluding the MuniBrokers and Regulatory Reporting Hub expenses, total expenses for the quarter were up 8.4%.

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 was 22.2%, compared to 23.0% for the third quarter of 2020. The income tax provision for the third quarter of 2021 and 2020 reflected $1.7 million and $5.9 million, respectively, of excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation awards.

Employee headcount was 671 as of September 30, 2021 compared to 599 as of September 30, 2020. The increase in headcount was due to the continued investment in the Company’s growth initiatives, including geographic expansion, trading automation, new trading protocols and the transition to self-clearing.

Dividend

The Company’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend to $0.66 per share of common stock outstanding, to be paid on November 17, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 3, 2021.

Share Repurchases

A total of 9,189 shares were repurchased in the third quarter of 2021 at a cost of $4.2 million.

Balance Sheet Data

As of September 30, 2021, total assets were $1.6 billion and included $468.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments. Total stockholders’ equity as of September 30, 2021 was $1.1 billion.

Updated Expense Guidance for 2021

The Company is updating its full year 2021 expense guidance range to $360.0 million to $365.0 million, down from a range of $370.0 million to $386.0 million. The updated expense guidance range reflects, among other items, lower incentive compensation and variable clearing costs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items

To supplement the Company’s unaudited financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and free cash flow. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken into consideration with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, are important in understanding the Company's operating results. See the attached schedule for a reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA and GAAP cash flow from operating activities to free cash flow.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Rick McVey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Concannon, President and Chief Operating Officer and Christopher Gerosa, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. To access the conference call, please dial 855-425-4206 (U.S.) or 484-756-4249 (international). The Company will also host a live audio Webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.marketaxess.com. A replay of the call will be made available by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 404-537-3406 (international) and using the conference ID: 9890509 for one week after the announcement. The Webcast will also be archived on http://investor.marketaxess.com for 90 days following the announcement.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess operates a leading, institutional electronic trading platform delivering expanded liquidity opportunities, improved execution quality and significant cost savings across global fixed-income markets. A global network of over 1,800 firms, including the world’s leading asset managers and institutional broker-dealers, leverages MarketAxess’ patented trading technology to efficiently trade bonds. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading® marketplace is regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets, creating a unique liquidity pool for a broad range of credit market participants. Drawing on its deep data and analytical resources, MarketAxess provides automated trading solutions, market data products and a range of pre- and post-trade services. For more information, please visit www.marketaxess.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements about the outlook and prospects for Company and industry growth, as well as statements about the Company’s future financial and operating performance. These and other statements that relate to future results and events are based on MarketAxess’ current expectations. The Company’s actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected or desired because of a number of risks and uncertainties, including: global economic, political and market factors; risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the possible effects of the economic conditions worldwide resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to the U.K. exit from the European Union; the level of trading volume transacted on the MarketAxess platform; the rapidly evolving nature of the electronic financial services industry; the level and intensity of competition in the fixed-income electronic trading industry and the pricing pressures that may result; the variability of our growth rate; our ability to introduce new fee plans and our clients’ response; our ability to attract clients or adapt our technology and marketing strategy to new markets; risks related to our growing international operations; our dependence on our broker-dealer clients; the loss of any of our significant institutional investor clients; our exposure to risks resulting from non-performance by counterparties to transactions executed between our clients in which we act as an intermediary in matched principal trades; risks related to self-clearing; the effect of rapid market or technological changes on us and the users of our technology; our dependence on third-party suppliers for key products and services; our ability to successfully maintain the integrity of our trading platform and our response to system failures, capacity constraints and business interruptions; the occurrence of design defects, errors, failures or delays with our platforms; our vulnerability to cyber security risks; our actual or perceived failure to comply with privacy and data protection laws; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights or technology and defend against intellectual property infringement or other claims; our ability to enter into strategic alliances and to acquire other businesses and successfully integrate them with our business; our dependence on our management team and our ability to attract and retain talent; limitations on our flexibility because we operate in a highly regulated industry; the increasing government regulation of us and our clients; our exposure to costs and penalties related to our extensive regulation; our risks of litigation and securities laws liability; our future capital needs and our ability to obtain capital when needed; limitations on our operating flexibility contained in our credit agreement; and other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about these and other factors affecting MarketAxess’ business and prospects is contained in MarketAxess’ periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed at www.marketaxess.com.

Media and Investor Relations Contacts:

David Cresci

William McBride

MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

RF|Binder

+1-212-813-6027

+1-917-239-6726

Kyle White

MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

+1-212-813-6355



MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Revenues

Commissions

$

142,826

$

150,586

$

475,095

$

478,632

Information services

9,608

8,501

28,614

25,570

Post-trade services

9,444

4,689

29,553

12,896

Other

215

230

629

681

Total revenues

162,093

164,006

533,891

517,779

Expenses

Employee compensation and benefits

40,878

37,583

129,698

120,413

Depreciation and amortization

13,964

9,032

38,840

25,404

Technology and communications

10,665

8,417

31,245

25,170

Professional and consulting fees

10,847

8,269

31,191

22,009

Occupancy

3,265

3,445

9,882

10,205

Marketing and advertising

1,821

1,148

6,153

5,633

Clearing costs

3,269

4,838

12,335

16,061

General and administrative

3,381

3,467

9,893

9,853

Total expenses

88,090

76,199

269,237

234,748

Operating income

74,003

87,807

264,654

283,031

Other income (expense)

Investment income

108

344

322

2,327

Interest expense

(314

)

(1,046

)

(676

)

(1,046

)

Other, net

697

860

(1,952

)

(242

)

Total other income (expense)

491

158

(2,306

)

1,039

Income before income taxes

74,494

87,965

262,348

284,070

Provision for income taxes

16,536

20,189

56,645

57,624

Net income

$

57,958

$

67,776

$

205,703

$

226,446

Per Share Data:

Net income per common share

Basic

$

1.54

$

1.81

$

5.49

$

6.06

Diluted

$

1.52

$

1.78

$

5.40

$

5.94

Cash dividends declared per common share

$

0.66

$

0.60

$

1.98

$

1.80

Weighted-average common shares:

Basic

37,529

37,386

37,502

37,343

Diluted

38,084

38,160

38,114

38,129


MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
Commission Revenue Details

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Total Commissions Revenue

(In thousands)

(unaudited)

Transaction Fees

U.S. high-grade

$

45,848

$

60,861

$

167,617

$

194,039

Other credit 1

62,475

59,131

208,448

191,718

Total credit

108,323

119,992

376,065

385,757

Rates 2

3,825

3,191

11,580

12,623

Total transaction fees

112,148

123,183

387,645

398,380

Distribution Fees

U.S. high-grade

22,257

20,760

64,600

60,369

Other credit1

8,352

6,586

22,651

19,573

Total credit

30,609

27,346

87,251

79,942

Rates2

69

57

199

310

Total distribution fees

30,678

27,403

87,450

80,252

Total commissions

$

142,826

$

150,586

$

475,095

$

478,632

Average Variable Transaction Fee Per Million

(unaudited)

U.S. high-grade - fixed-rate

$

169.13

$

204.24

$

178.44

$

190.68

U.S. high-grade - floating-rate

44.58

47.75

42.11

50.60

Total U.S. high-grade

165.02

199.39

173.64

184.83

Other credit 1

195.72

208.27

197.56

203.75

Total credit

181.43

203.67

186.14

193.78

Rates2

4.11

4.19

3.94

3.99

1 Other credit includes high-yield, emerging markets, Eurobonds and municipal bonds.

2 Rates includes U.S. Government bonds, agencies and other government bonds.


MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet Data

As of

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

(In thousands)

(unaudited)

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

432,715

$

460,858

Cash segregated under federal regulations

50,134

50,059

Investments, at fair value

35,767

28,111

Accounts receivable, net

67,766

79,577

Receivables from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers

551,841

279,915

Goodwill

154,789

147,388

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

119,797

95,354

Furniture, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized
software, net

95,575

85,204

Operating lease right-of-use assets

72,586

75,924

Prepaid expenses and other assets

30,948

29,039

Total assets

$

1,611,918

$

1,331,429

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Liabilities

Accrued employee compensation

$

49,046

$

62,326

Payables to broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers

303,439

133,326

Income and other tax liabilities

44,871

42,750

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

69,300

44,354

Operating lease liabilities

89,963

93,612

Total liabilities

556,619

376,368

Stockholders' equity

Common stock

123

123

Additional paid-in capital

323,631

329,742

Treasury stock

(187,715

)

(169,523

)

Retained earnings

929,853

799,369

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(10,593

)

(4,650

)

Total stockholders' equity

1,055,299

955,061

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,611,918

$

1,331,429


MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

(In thousands)

(unaudited)

Net income

$

57,958

$

67,776

$

205,703

$

226,446

Add back:

Interest expense

314

1,046

676

1,046

Provision for income taxes

16,536

20,189

56,645

57,624

Depreciation and amortization

13,964

9,032

38,840

25,404

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization

$

88,772

$

98,043

$

301,864

$

310,520

Free Cash Flow

(In thousands)

(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities

$

62,813

$

(48,353

)

$

136,380

$

176,869

Exclude: Net change in trading investments

638

5,569

(62,636

)

Exclude: Net change in fail-to-deliver/receive
from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers

55,195

164,797

121,969

164,797

Less: Purchases of furniture, equipment and
leasehold improvements

(4,758

)

(3,758

)

(14,567

)

(13,022

)

Less: Capitalization of software development costs

(8,191

)

(8,121

)

(24,650

)

(21,124

)

Free cash flow

$

105,059

$

105,203

$

224,701

$

244,884


MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
Volume Statistics*

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Total Trading Volume

(In millions)

(unaudited)

U.S. high-grade - fixed-rate

$

268,671

$

295,781

$

931,345

$

1,005,975

U.S. high-grade - floating-rate

9,166

9,450

33,946

43,830

Total U.S. high-grade

277,837

305,231

965,291

1,049,805

Other credit

319,209

283,920

1,055,092

940,939

Total credit

597,046

589,151

2,020,383

1,990,744

Rates

929,734

760,676

2,938,869

3,161,148

Average Daily Volume

(In millions)

(unaudited)

U.S. high-grade

$

4,341

$

4,770

$

5,135

$

5,555

Other credit

4,970

4,421

5,605

4,972

Total credit

9,311

9,191

10,740

10,527

Rates

14,525

11,885

15,632

16,726

Number of U.S. Trading Days 1

64

64

188

189

Number of U.K. Trading Days 2

65

65

189

190

1 The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar.

2 The number of U.K. trading days is based on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule.

*Consistent with FINRA TRACE reporting standards, both sides of trades are included in the Company's reported volumes when the Company executes trades on a matched principal basis between two counterparties. Consistent with industry standards, U.S. Government Bond trades are single-counted.


Recommended Stories

  • What to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings

    Ross Gerber, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss what to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings.

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Cramer Says These Cloud Stocks Are Ready To Rally

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money," Jim Cramer said some of the fast-growing cloud stocks seemed “ready to roar.” Analyzing charts based on technical analysis by Tim Collins, Cramer said ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) and Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) seemed to be “primed for a breakout,” He added that this makes sense because these companies were labor-saving and could continue to work even if other technology companies start feeling the pressure due to accelerating inflation. America’s annual inflation rate edged

  • ASML edges past analyst estimate for Q3 profit amid chip shortage

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, posted slightly better-than-expected quarterly net income of 1.74 billion euros ($2 billion) on Wednesday, amid strong demand for its products and a global semiconductor shortage. Analysts had forecast a net income of 1.6 billion euros for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, according to Refinitiv data. In the third quarter of 2020, ASML had reported a net income of 1.1 billion euros on revenue of 3.96 billion euros.

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • European earnings roll call sees Nestlé shares rise, while ASML, Akzo Nobel fall

    European stocks struggle as a big batch of earnings roll out and with more worrying inflation signals, this time out of Germany.

  • Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 10 stocks in Goldman Sachs portfolio . If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the firm’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stocks. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is one of the world’s leading investment banking and […]

  • Tesla Will Probably Beat Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Might Not Move.

    Tesla will easily beat earnings expectations Wednesday. Tesla, however, doesn’t provide guidance, so investors have to rely on Wall Street estimates to judge whether the company “beat” or “missed.” Tesla delivered a record 241,300 vehicles in the third quarter, up from 201,250 in the second quarter.

  • 3 FAANG Stocks With 47% to 55% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Among Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet are a trio of stocks expected to head significantly higher over the next 12 months.

  • Bullish Day For Marijuana Stocks - Top Movers For October 19, 2021

    GAINERS: Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed up 15.79% at $11.66 with an estimated market cap of $5.4B. HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares closed up 14.79% at $1.94 with an estimated market cap of $536.6M. Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF) shares closed up 14.19% at $0.19 with an estimated market cap of $160.7M. Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed up 9.89% at $2 with an estimated market cap of $254.0M. Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed up 8.64% at $14.34 with an estimated market cap of

  • 9 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is set to grow as governments around the world get serious about solving the climate […]

  • Mnuchin Is Investing in Blockchain -- Not Crypto: Milken Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference that he’s investing in blockchain companies but not cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Mat

  • United Airlines climbs on earnings

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferré covers the airline as it annouces its Q3 2021 results.

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now, As Palantir Trades Near Its Latest Entry?

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

  • Philip Morris Reports Strong Q3 Results; Street Says Buy

    Cigarette and tobacco manufacturing company Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) has reported strong results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The robust results were primarily driven by the growth witnessed in net revenues. Following the news, shares of the company declined 1.7% on Tuesday. The stock, however, pared its losses slightly to close at $95.90 in the extended trading session. Philip Morris reported quarterly net revenues of $8.1 billion, up 9.1% from the prior year’s f