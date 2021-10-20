MarketAxess Reports Third Quarter 2021 Revenues of $162.1 Million, Operating Income of $74.0 Million and Diluted EPS of $1.52

Third Quarter Highlights*



Revenues of $162.1 million, down 1%

Operating income of $74.0 million, down 16%

Operating margin of 45.7%

Diluted EPS of $1.52, down 15% from $1.78

Estimated U.S. high-grade market share of 21.4%

Record active total client firms of 1,848 and international client firms of 934

*All comparisons versus third quarter 2020 unless otherwise stated.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"Growth in our global client network and adoption of automated solutions continued in the third quarter in spite of generally weak secondary trading conditions in global credit trading. Credit spreads and credit spread volatility have remained at historically low levels throughout the year," said Rick McVey, chairman and CEO of MarketAxess. "Investments in our international client business are paying off with record estimated market share in Eurobonds and strong trends in global Emerging Markets bond trading. Combined data and post-trade revenue also reached a new record this quarter, providing an important source of diversification."

Third Quarter Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 1.2% to $162.1 million, compared to $164.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. Operating income was $74.0 million, compared to $87.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 15.7%. Operating margin was 45.7%, compared to 53.5% for the third quarter of 2020. Net income totaled $58.0 million, or $1.52 per share on a diluted basis, compared to $67.8 million, or $1.78 per share, for the third quarter of 2020.

Commission revenue for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 5.2% to $142.8 million, compared to $150.6 million for the third quarter of 2020. Variable transaction fees decreased 9.0% to $112.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to variable transaction fees of $123.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. Commission revenue includes $1.2 million generated by MuniBrokers, which was acquired in April 2021. U.S. high-grade trading volume as a percentage of FINRA’s high-grade TRACE trading volume was an estimated 21.4% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to an estimated 22.2% for the third quarter of 2020.

All other revenue, which consists of information services, post-trade services and other revenue, increased to $19.3 million, compared to $13.4 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in all other revenue was principally due to $3.4 million of regulatory trade reporting revenue generated by Regulatory Reporting Hub, which was acquired from Deutsche Börse Group in November 2020, net new post-trade services contract revenue of $1.1 million, net new data sales of $0.9 million and $0.5 million of revenue due to the weaker U.S. dollar to U.K. pound sterling exchange rate.

Total expenses for the third quarter of 2021 increased 15.6% to $88.1 million, compared to $76.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in total expenses was largely due to higher depreciation and amortization of $4.9 million, which includes acquired intangibles expense of $3.2 million; higher professional and consulting fees of $2.6 million, mainly attributable to non-recurring integration costs associated with the Regulatory Reporting Hub transaction of $1.1 million and IT consulting fees of $0.9 million; and higher technology and communication costs of $2.2 million which was partially offset by a decrease in clearing costs of $1.6 million. Expenses in the third quarter of 2021 reflect operating expenses and costs associated with the MuniBrokers and Regulatory Reporting Hub businesses totaling $5.5 million. Excluding the MuniBrokers and Regulatory Reporting Hub expenses, total expenses for the quarter were up 8.4%.

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 was 22.2%, compared to 23.0% for the third quarter of 2020. The income tax provision for the third quarter of 2021 and 2020 reflected $1.7 million and $5.9 million, respectively, of excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation awards.

Employee headcount was 671 as of September 30, 2021 compared to 599 as of September 30, 2020. The increase in headcount was due to the continued investment in the Company’s growth initiatives, including geographic expansion, trading automation, new trading protocols and the transition to self-clearing.

Dividend

The Company’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend to $0.66 per share of common stock outstanding, to be paid on November 17, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 3, 2021.

Share Repurchases

A total of 9,189 shares were repurchased in the third quarter of 2021 at a cost of $4.2 million.

Balance Sheet Data

As of September 30, 2021, total assets were $1.6 billion and included $468.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments. Total stockholders’ equity as of September 30, 2021 was $1.1 billion.

Updated Expense Guidance for 2021

The Company is updating its full year 2021 expense guidance range to $360.0 million to $365.0 million, down from a range of $370.0 million to $386.0 million. The updated expense guidance range reflects, among other items, lower incentive compensation and variable clearing costs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items

To supplement the Company’s unaudited financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and free cash flow. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken into consideration with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, are important in understanding the Company's operating results. See the attached schedule for a reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA and GAAP cash flow from operating activities to free cash flow.



About MarketAxess

MarketAxess operates a leading, institutional electronic trading platform delivering expanded liquidity opportunities, improved execution quality and significant cost savings across global fixed-income markets. A global network of over 1,800 firms, including the world’s leading asset managers and institutional broker-dealers, leverages MarketAxess’ patented trading technology to efficiently trade bonds. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading® marketplace is regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets, creating a unique liquidity pool for a broad range of credit market participants. Drawing on its deep data and analytical resources, MarketAxess provides automated trading solutions, market data products and a range of pre- and post-trade services. For more information, please visit www.marketaxess.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements about the outlook and prospects for Company and industry growth, as well as statements about the Company’s future financial and operating performance. These and other statements that relate to future results and events are based on MarketAxess’ current expectations. The Company’s actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected or desired because of a number of risks and uncertainties, including: global economic, political and market factors; risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the possible effects of the economic conditions worldwide resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to the U.K. exit from the European Union; the level of trading volume transacted on the MarketAxess platform; the rapidly evolving nature of the electronic financial services industry; the level and intensity of competition in the fixed-income electronic trading industry and the pricing pressures that may result; the variability of our growth rate; our ability to introduce new fee plans and our clients’ response; our ability to attract clients or adapt our technology and marketing strategy to new markets; risks related to our growing international operations; our dependence on our broker-dealer clients; the loss of any of our significant institutional investor clients; our exposure to risks resulting from non-performance by counterparties to transactions executed between our clients in which we act as an intermediary in matched principal trades; risks related to self-clearing; the effect of rapid market or technological changes on us and the users of our technology; our dependence on third-party suppliers for key products and services; our ability to successfully maintain the integrity of our trading platform and our response to system failures, capacity constraints and business interruptions; the occurrence of design defects, errors, failures or delays with our platforms; our vulnerability to cyber security risks; our actual or perceived failure to comply with privacy and data protection laws; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights or technology and defend against intellectual property infringement or other claims; our ability to enter into strategic alliances and to acquire other businesses and successfully integrate them with our business; our dependence on our management team and our ability to attract and retain talent; limitations on our flexibility because we operate in a highly regulated industry; the increasing government regulation of us and our clients; our exposure to costs and penalties related to our extensive regulation; our risks of litigation and securities laws liability; our future capital needs and our ability to obtain capital when needed; limitations on our operating flexibility contained in our credit agreement; and other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about these and other factors affecting MarketAxess’ business and prospects is contained in MarketAxess’ periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed at www.marketaxess.com.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Revenues Commissions $ 142,826 $ 150,586 $ 475,095 $ 478,632 Information services 9,608 8,501 28,614 25,570 Post-trade services 9,444 4,689 29,553 12,896 Other 215 230 629 681 Total revenues 162,093 164,006 533,891 517,779 Expenses Employee compensation and benefits 40,878 37,583 129,698 120,413 Depreciation and amortization 13,964 9,032 38,840 25,404 Technology and communications 10,665 8,417 31,245 25,170 Professional and consulting fees 10,847 8,269 31,191 22,009 Occupancy 3,265 3,445 9,882 10,205 Marketing and advertising 1,821 1,148 6,153 5,633 Clearing costs 3,269 4,838 12,335 16,061 General and administrative 3,381 3,467 9,893 9,853 Total expenses 88,090 76,199 269,237 234,748 Operating income 74,003 87,807 264,654 283,031 Other income (expense) Investment income 108 344 322 2,327 Interest expense (314 ) (1,046 ) (676 ) (1,046 ) Other, net 697 860 (1,952 ) (242 ) Total other income (expense) 491 158 (2,306 ) 1,039 Income before income taxes 74,494 87,965 262,348 284,070 Provision for income taxes 16,536 20,189 56,645 57,624 Net income $ 57,958 $ 67,776 $ 205,703 $ 226,446 Per Share Data: Net income per common share Basic $ 1.54 $ 1.81 $ 5.49 $ 6.06 Diluted $ 1.52 $ 1.78 $ 5.40 $ 5.94 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.66 $ 0.60 $ 1.98 $ 1.80 Weighted-average common shares: Basic 37,529 37,386 37,502 37,343 Diluted 38,084 38,160 38,114 38,129





MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Commission Revenue Details Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total Commissions Revenue (In thousands) (unaudited) Transaction Fees U.S. high-grade $ 45,848 $ 60,861 $ 167,617 $ 194,039 Other credit 1 62,475 59,131 208,448 191,718 Total credit 108,323 119,992 376,065 385,757 Rates 2 3,825 3,191 11,580 12,623 Total transaction fees 112,148 123,183 387,645 398,380 Distribution Fees U.S. high-grade 22,257 20,760 64,600 60,369 Other credit1 8,352 6,586 22,651 19,573 Total credit 30,609 27,346 87,251 79,942 Rates2 69 57 199 310 Total distribution fees 30,678 27,403 87,450 80,252 Total commissions $ 142,826 $ 150,586 $ 475,095 $ 478,632 Average Variable Transaction Fee Per Million (unaudited) U.S. high-grade - fixed-rate $ 169.13 $ 204.24 $ 178.44 $ 190.68 U.S. high-grade - floating-rate 44.58 47.75 42.11 50.60 Total U.S. high-grade 165.02 199.39 173.64 184.83 Other credit 1 195.72 208.27 197.56 203.75 Total credit 181.43 203.67 186.14 193.78 Rates2 4.11 4.19 3.94 3.99 1 Other credit includes high-yield, emerging markets, Eurobonds and municipal bonds. 2 Rates includes U.S. Government bonds, agencies and other government bonds.





MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet Data As of September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (In thousands) (unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 432,715 $ 460,858 Cash segregated under federal regulations 50,134 50,059 Investments, at fair value 35,767 28,111 Accounts receivable, net 67,766 79,577 Receivables from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers 551,841 279,915 Goodwill 154,789 147,388 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 119,797 95,354 Furniture, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized

software, net 95,575 85,204 Operating lease right-of-use assets 72,586 75,924 Prepaid expenses and other assets 30,948 29,039 Total assets $ 1,611,918 $ 1,331,429 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities Accrued employee compensation $ 49,046 $ 62,326 Payables to broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers 303,439 133,326 Income and other tax liabilities 44,871 42,750 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 69,300 44,354 Operating lease liabilities 89,963 93,612 Total liabilities 556,619 376,368 Stockholders' equity Common stock 123 123 Additional paid-in capital 323,631 329,742 Treasury stock (187,715 ) (169,523 ) Retained earnings 929,853 799,369 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,593 ) (4,650 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,055,299 955,061 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,611,918 $ 1,331,429





MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (In thousands) (unaudited) Net income $ 57,958 $ 67,776 $ 205,703 $ 226,446 Add back: Interest expense 314 1,046 676 1,046 Provision for income taxes 16,536 20,189 56,645 57,624 Depreciation and amortization 13,964 9,032 38,840 25,404 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and

amortization $ 88,772 $ 98,043 $ 301,864 $ 310,520 Free Cash Flow (In thousands) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities $ 62,813 $ (48,353 ) $ 136,380 $ 176,869 Exclude: Net change in trading investments — 638 5,569 (62,636 ) Exclude: Net change in fail-to-deliver/receive

from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers 55,195 164,797 121,969 164,797 Less: Purchases of furniture, equipment and

leasehold improvements (4,758 ) (3,758 ) (14,567 ) (13,022 ) Less: Capitalization of software development costs (8,191 ) (8,121 ) (24,650 ) (21,124 ) Free cash flow $ 105,059 $ 105,203 $ 224,701 $ 244,884





MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Volume Statistics* Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total Trading Volume (In millions) (unaudited) U.S. high-grade - fixed-rate $ 268,671 $ 295,781 $ 931,345 $ 1,005,975 U.S. high-grade - floating-rate 9,166 9,450 33,946 43,830 Total U.S. high-grade 277,837 305,231 965,291 1,049,805 Other credit 319,209 283,920 1,055,092 940,939 Total credit 597,046 589,151 2,020,383 1,990,744 Rates 929,734 760,676 2,938,869 3,161,148 Average Daily Volume (In millions) (unaudited) U.S. high-grade $ 4,341 $ 4,770 $ 5,135 $ 5,555 Other credit 4,970 4,421 5,605 4,972 Total credit 9,311 9,191 10,740 10,527 Rates 14,525 11,885 15,632 16,726 Number of U.S. Trading Days 1 64 64 188 189 Number of U.K. Trading Days 2 65 65 189 190 1 The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar. 2 The number of U.K. trading days is based on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule. *Consistent with FINRA TRACE reporting standards, both sides of trades are included in the Company's reported volumes when the Company executes trades on a matched principal basis between two counterparties. Consistent with industry standards, U.S. Government Bond trades are single-counted.



