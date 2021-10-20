MarketAxess Reports Third Quarter 2021 Revenues of $162.1 Million, Operating Income of $74.0 Million and Diluted EPS of $1.52
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Third Quarter Highlights*
Revenues of $162.1 million, down 1%
Operating income of $74.0 million, down 16%
Operating margin of 45.7%
Diluted EPS of $1.52, down 15% from $1.78
Estimated U.S. high-grade market share of 21.4%
Record active total client firms of 1,848 and international client firms of 934
*All comparisons versus third quarter 2020 unless otherwise stated.
NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
"Growth in our global client network and adoption of automated solutions continued in the third quarter in spite of generally weak secondary trading conditions in global credit trading. Credit spreads and credit spread volatility have remained at historically low levels throughout the year," said Rick McVey, chairman and CEO of MarketAxess. "Investments in our international client business are paying off with record estimated market share in Eurobonds and strong trends in global Emerging Markets bond trading. Combined data and post-trade revenue also reached a new record this quarter, providing an important source of diversification."
Third Quarter Results
Total revenues for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 1.2% to $162.1 million, compared to $164.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. Operating income was $74.0 million, compared to $87.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 15.7%. Operating margin was 45.7%, compared to 53.5% for the third quarter of 2020. Net income totaled $58.0 million, or $1.52 per share on a diluted basis, compared to $67.8 million, or $1.78 per share, for the third quarter of 2020.
Commission revenue for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 5.2% to $142.8 million, compared to $150.6 million for the third quarter of 2020. Variable transaction fees decreased 9.0% to $112.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to variable transaction fees of $123.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. Commission revenue includes $1.2 million generated by MuniBrokers, which was acquired in April 2021. U.S. high-grade trading volume as a percentage of FINRA’s high-grade TRACE trading volume was an estimated 21.4% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to an estimated 22.2% for the third quarter of 2020.
All other revenue, which consists of information services, post-trade services and other revenue, increased to $19.3 million, compared to $13.4 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in all other revenue was principally due to $3.4 million of regulatory trade reporting revenue generated by Regulatory Reporting Hub, which was acquired from Deutsche Börse Group in November 2020, net new post-trade services contract revenue of $1.1 million, net new data sales of $0.9 million and $0.5 million of revenue due to the weaker U.S. dollar to U.K. pound sterling exchange rate.
Total expenses for the third quarter of 2021 increased 15.6% to $88.1 million, compared to $76.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in total expenses was largely due to higher depreciation and amortization of $4.9 million, which includes acquired intangibles expense of $3.2 million; higher professional and consulting fees of $2.6 million, mainly attributable to non-recurring integration costs associated with the Regulatory Reporting Hub transaction of $1.1 million and IT consulting fees of $0.9 million; and higher technology and communication costs of $2.2 million which was partially offset by a decrease in clearing costs of $1.6 million. Expenses in the third quarter of 2021 reflect operating expenses and costs associated with the MuniBrokers and Regulatory Reporting Hub businesses totaling $5.5 million. Excluding the MuniBrokers and Regulatory Reporting Hub expenses, total expenses for the quarter were up 8.4%.
The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 was 22.2%, compared to 23.0% for the third quarter of 2020. The income tax provision for the third quarter of 2021 and 2020 reflected $1.7 million and $5.9 million, respectively, of excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation awards.
Employee headcount was 671 as of September 30, 2021 compared to 599 as of September 30, 2020. The increase in headcount was due to the continued investment in the Company’s growth initiatives, including geographic expansion, trading automation, new trading protocols and the transition to self-clearing.
Dividend
The Company’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend to $0.66 per share of common stock outstanding, to be paid on November 17, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 3, 2021.
Share Repurchases
A total of 9,189 shares were repurchased in the third quarter of 2021 at a cost of $4.2 million.
Balance Sheet Data
As of September 30, 2021, total assets were $1.6 billion and included $468.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments. Total stockholders’ equity as of September 30, 2021 was $1.1 billion.
Updated Expense Guidance for 2021
The Company is updating its full year 2021 expense guidance range to $360.0 million to $365.0 million, down from a range of $370.0 million to $386.0 million. The updated expense guidance range reflects, among other items, lower incentive compensation and variable clearing costs.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items
To supplement the Company’s unaudited financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and free cash flow. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken into consideration with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, are important in understanding the Company's operating results. See the attached schedule for a reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA and GAAP cash flow from operating activities to free cash flow.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
Rick McVey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Concannon, President and Chief Operating Officer and Christopher Gerosa, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. To access the conference call, please dial 855-425-4206 (U.S.) or 484-756-4249 (international). The Company will also host a live audio Webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.marketaxess.com. A replay of the call will be made available by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 404-537-3406 (international) and using the conference ID: 9890509 for one week after the announcement. The Webcast will also be archived on http://investor.marketaxess.com for 90 days following the announcement.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess operates a leading, institutional electronic trading platform delivering expanded liquidity opportunities, improved execution quality and significant cost savings across global fixed-income markets. A global network of over 1,800 firms, including the world’s leading asset managers and institutional broker-dealers, leverages MarketAxess’ patented trading technology to efficiently trade bonds. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading® marketplace is regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets, creating a unique liquidity pool for a broad range of credit market participants. Drawing on its deep data and analytical resources, MarketAxess provides automated trading solutions, market data products and a range of pre- and post-trade services. For more information, please visit www.marketaxess.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements about the outlook and prospects for Company and industry growth, as well as statements about the Company’s future financial and operating performance. These and other statements that relate to future results and events are based on MarketAxess’ current expectations. The Company’s actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected or desired because of a number of risks and uncertainties, including: global economic, political and market factors; risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the possible effects of the economic conditions worldwide resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to the U.K. exit from the European Union; the level of trading volume transacted on the MarketAxess platform; the rapidly evolving nature of the electronic financial services industry; the level and intensity of competition in the fixed-income electronic trading industry and the pricing pressures that may result; the variability of our growth rate; our ability to introduce new fee plans and our clients’ response; our ability to attract clients or adapt our technology and marketing strategy to new markets; risks related to our growing international operations; our dependence on our broker-dealer clients; the loss of any of our significant institutional investor clients; our exposure to risks resulting from non-performance by counterparties to transactions executed between our clients in which we act as an intermediary in matched principal trades; risks related to self-clearing; the effect of rapid market or technological changes on us and the users of our technology; our dependence on third-party suppliers for key products and services; our ability to successfully maintain the integrity of our trading platform and our response to system failures, capacity constraints and business interruptions; the occurrence of design defects, errors, failures or delays with our platforms; our vulnerability to cyber security risks; our actual or perceived failure to comply with privacy and data protection laws; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights or technology and defend against intellectual property infringement or other claims; our ability to enter into strategic alliances and to acquire other businesses and successfully integrate them with our business; our dependence on our management team and our ability to attract and retain talent; limitations on our flexibility because we operate in a highly regulated industry; the increasing government regulation of us and our clients; our exposure to costs and penalties related to our extensive regulation; our risks of litigation and securities laws liability; our future capital needs and our ability to obtain capital when needed; limitations on our operating flexibility contained in our credit agreement; and other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about these and other factors affecting MarketAxess’ business and prospects is contained in MarketAxess’ periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed at www.marketaxess.com.
Media and Investor Relations Contacts:
David Cresci
William McBride
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
RF|Binder
+1-212-813-6027
+1-917-239-6726
Kyle White
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
+1-212-813-6355
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(In thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Revenues
Commissions
$
142,826
$
150,586
$
475,095
$
478,632
Information services
9,608
8,501
28,614
25,570
Post-trade services
9,444
4,689
29,553
12,896
Other
215
230
629
681
Total revenues
162,093
164,006
533,891
517,779
Expenses
Employee compensation and benefits
40,878
37,583
129,698
120,413
Depreciation and amortization
13,964
9,032
38,840
25,404
Technology and communications
10,665
8,417
31,245
25,170
Professional and consulting fees
10,847
8,269
31,191
22,009
Occupancy
3,265
3,445
9,882
10,205
Marketing and advertising
1,821
1,148
6,153
5,633
Clearing costs
3,269
4,838
12,335
16,061
General and administrative
3,381
3,467
9,893
9,853
Total expenses
88,090
76,199
269,237
234,748
Operating income
74,003
87,807
264,654
283,031
Other income (expense)
Investment income
108
344
322
2,327
Interest expense
(314
)
(1,046
)
(676
)
(1,046
)
Other, net
697
860
(1,952
)
(242
)
Total other income (expense)
491
158
(2,306
)
1,039
Income before income taxes
74,494
87,965
262,348
284,070
Provision for income taxes
16,536
20,189
56,645
57,624
Net income
$
57,958
$
67,776
$
205,703
$
226,446
Per Share Data:
Net income per common share
Basic
$
1.54
$
1.81
$
5.49
$
6.06
Diluted
$
1.52
$
1.78
$
5.40
$
5.94
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.66
$
0.60
$
1.98
$
1.80
Weighted-average common shares:
Basic
37,529
37,386
37,502
37,343
Diluted
38,084
38,160
38,114
38,129
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Total Commissions Revenue
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
Transaction Fees
U.S. high-grade
$
45,848
$
60,861
$
167,617
$
194,039
Other credit 1
62,475
59,131
208,448
191,718
Total credit
108,323
119,992
376,065
385,757
Rates 2
3,825
3,191
11,580
12,623
Total transaction fees
112,148
123,183
387,645
398,380
Distribution Fees
U.S. high-grade
22,257
20,760
64,600
60,369
Other credit1
8,352
6,586
22,651
19,573
Total credit
30,609
27,346
87,251
79,942
Rates2
69
57
199
310
Total distribution fees
30,678
27,403
87,450
80,252
Total commissions
$
142,826
$
150,586
$
475,095
$
478,632
Average Variable Transaction Fee Per Million
(unaudited)
U.S. high-grade - fixed-rate
$
169.13
$
204.24
$
178.44
$
190.68
U.S. high-grade - floating-rate
44.58
47.75
42.11
50.60
Total U.S. high-grade
165.02
199.39
173.64
184.83
Other credit 1
195.72
208.27
197.56
203.75
Total credit
181.43
203.67
186.14
193.78
Rates2
4.11
4.19
3.94
3.99
1 Other credit includes high-yield, emerging markets, Eurobonds and municipal bonds.
2 Rates includes U.S. Government bonds, agencies and other government bonds.
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
As of
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
432,715
$
460,858
Cash segregated under federal regulations
50,134
50,059
Investments, at fair value
35,767
28,111
Accounts receivable, net
67,766
79,577
Receivables from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers
551,841
279,915
Goodwill
154,789
147,388
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
119,797
95,354
Furniture, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized
95,575
85,204
Operating lease right-of-use assets
72,586
75,924
Prepaid expenses and other assets
30,948
29,039
Total assets
$
1,611,918
$
1,331,429
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Liabilities
Accrued employee compensation
$
49,046
$
62,326
Payables to broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers
303,439
133,326
Income and other tax liabilities
44,871
42,750
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
69,300
44,354
Operating lease liabilities
89,963
93,612
Total liabilities
556,619
376,368
Stockholders' equity
Common stock
123
123
Additional paid-in capital
323,631
329,742
Treasury stock
(187,715
)
(169,523
)
Retained earnings
929,853
799,369
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(10,593
)
(4,650
)
Total stockholders' equity
1,055,299
955,061
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,611,918
$
1,331,429
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
Net income
$
57,958
$
67,776
$
205,703
$
226,446
Add back:
Interest expense
314
1,046
676
1,046
Provision for income taxes
16,536
20,189
56,645
57,624
Depreciation and amortization
13,964
9,032
38,840
25,404
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
$
88,772
$
98,043
$
301,864
$
310,520
Free Cash Flow
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
$
62,813
$
(48,353
)
$
136,380
$
176,869
Exclude: Net change in trading investments
—
638
5,569
(62,636
)
Exclude: Net change in fail-to-deliver/receive
55,195
164,797
121,969
164,797
Less: Purchases of furniture, equipment and
(4,758
)
(3,758
)
(14,567
)
(13,022
)
Less: Capitalization of software development costs
(8,191
)
(8,121
)
(24,650
)
(21,124
)
Free cash flow
$
105,059
$
105,203
$
224,701
$
244,884
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Total Trading Volume
(In millions)
(unaudited)
U.S. high-grade - fixed-rate
$
268,671
$
295,781
$
931,345
$
1,005,975
U.S. high-grade - floating-rate
9,166
9,450
33,946
43,830
Total U.S. high-grade
277,837
305,231
965,291
1,049,805
Other credit
319,209
283,920
1,055,092
940,939
Total credit
597,046
589,151
2,020,383
1,990,744
Rates
929,734
760,676
2,938,869
3,161,148
Average Daily Volume
(In millions)
(unaudited)
U.S. high-grade
$
4,341
$
4,770
$
5,135
$
5,555
Other credit
4,970
4,421
5,605
4,972
Total credit
9,311
9,191
10,740
10,527
Rates
14,525
11,885
15,632
16,726
Number of U.S. Trading Days 1
64
64
188
189
Number of U.K. Trading Days 2
65
65
189
190
1 The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar.
2 The number of U.K. trading days is based on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule.
*Consistent with FINRA TRACE reporting standards, both sides of trades are included in the Company's reported volumes when the Company executes trades on a matched principal basis between two counterparties. Consistent with industry standards, U.S. Government Bond trades are single-counted.