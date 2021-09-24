MarketersMEDIA Newswire Making It To G2’s Fall 2021 High-Performer Report

MarketersMEDIA Newswire received high-performer recognition from popular software and services review site G2’s Fall 2021 report.

New York City, US, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In August, G2 released its Fall 2021 report, with MarketersMEDIA recognized as a high-performer for the “Press Release Distribution Software” category. The first-timer was ranked 3rd in the category of High Performers among other competing services.



According to the G2 report, the High Performer badge is awarded based on several criteria. MarketersMEDIA achieved high customer satisfaction scores compared to the rest of the category. 100% of users rated it 4 or 5 stars, and 80% of users believe it is headed in the right direction. The company also has vaunted a high rating for its quality of support, with 95% said they would be likely to recommend MarketersMEDIA.



For 9 years, MarketersMEDIA has consistently provided great services and extensive media coverage. Currently, the press release distribution service offers syndication to over 500 media outlets worldwide. Along with that are some of the premium outlets they have partnered with include Yahoo!, APNews, StreetInsider, Digital Journal, AsiaOne, 50 US state news networks, and many more.



Besides the growing number of media outlets, MarketersMEDIA will soon be renamed as MarketersMEDIA Newswire, with an upcoming revamped platform. Topping up on that, MarketersMEDIA has recently launched a new line of service for blockchain lovers. The blockchain press release service aims to deliver a better press release plan for customers who want to get their blockchain, crypto, NFTs, DeFi, and any related news releases out.



For more information regarding the BiQ tool’s specifics, please visit https://marketersmedia.com/.



About MarketersMEDIA Newswire

MarketersMEDIA Newswire was founded in 2012 and has been in the line to provide premium but affordable press release distribution services. The newswire provides ease in mass syndication of press releases by offering customers the use of a single platform to publish their news to 550+ media outlets worldwide. Distribution includes globally recognized top-tier outlets such as Yahoo!, APNews, Digital Journal, StreetInsider, and much more.

Story continues



Website: https://marketersmedia.com/

CONTACT: Name: Daniel Tan Email: support@marketersmedia.org Organization: MarketersMEDIA Newswire



