Marketing 360® Multi-Channel Marketing Strategy Wins for eCommerce Lighting Company

·3 min read

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the best things about digital marketing is the data behind it. Businesses can use this data to do more of what's working and less of what's not. Traditional forms of marketing, like direct mail, have little data associated with them, so it's hard to know if it works. One eCommerce lighting company used the data from their 2020 digital marketing efforts to make big changes in 2021, and it paid off greatly.

In this case study, an eCommerce lighting store utilized past data and the Marketing 360® multi-channel marketing strategy to maximize conversions, revenue, and ROI. With the help of their team at Marketing 360, this business saw just how much of an impact the right strategy, and analyzing data, could make.

After reviewing the data from their digital marketing efforts in 2020, this eCommerce business, along with their Marketing 360 success manager, knew that they needed to focus their efforts on a true multi-channel marketing approach rather than just focus on one area. With that in mind, they were able to increase their clicks and engagements by 51%, their conversions by 1,525%, and their ROI by 148% in 2021.

The strategy? The content marketing team at Marketing 360 made sure that their product pages were fully optimized with professional descriptions, stunning product photos, and top keywords sprinkled in. Next, the social media management team went to work to help them build an active presence on the social platforms where their customer base was - Facebook and Instagram. Their Marketing Success Manager also ran a plethora of different paid ads across Google, Bing, Facebook, and Instagram to support the efforts of content marketing and social media.

Because of the extremely useful data gathered by their marketing efforts in 2020, the Marketing 360 team was able to make adjustments and recommendations to put this eCommerce business on top.

Through many tools and integrated apps, plus the backing of a fully integrated marketing team, the Marketing 360 platform makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place, while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

About Marketing 360
Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. For over a decade, the Marketing 360 platform has given SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

Contact:
Farra Lanzer
330577@email4pr.com
970-541-3284

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marketing-360-multi-channel-marketing-strategy-wins-for-ecommerce-lighting-company-301489505.html

SOURCE Marketing 360

