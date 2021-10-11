U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

Marketing 360® Named Emerging Favorite Content Marketing Software on Capterra's 2021 Shortlist

·3 min read

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capterra recently released their 2021 Shortlist, and Marketing 360® is proud to have been named an emerging favorite content marketing software.

To compile the 2021 Shortlist, Capterra analyzed all content marketing software products in their directory and eliminated products that didn't meet their requirements for functionality and positive reviews. They then took the highest-rated and most popular software products to create the list.

"The Marketing 360 platform equips business owners with the technology and talent they need to amplify their content marketing strategy," said Marketing 360 CMO, Jerry Kelly. "Business owners can effortlessly track and analyze their organic performance and SEO in the platform and utilize our team of highly skilled Content Marketing Specialists to help them create meaningful content."

Marketing 360 allows business owners to track, analyze, and monitor all of their content marketing efforts in one place. Track keyword rankings, see the most valuable keywords and top organic pages, and gain access to advanced SEO tools to help optimize the website.

Better yet, the Marketing 360 team of Content Marketing Specialists is ready to tackle any and all content marketing needs to propel organic growth.

The full shortlist can be found at capterra.com/content-marketing-software/#shortlist

In addition to being named an emerging favorite content marketing software, Marketing 360 was also recognized on the shortlists for chiropractic software, auto dealer software, lawn care software, campaign management software, social media management software, reputation management software, email management software, landing page software, daycare software, SMS marketing software, salon software, lead generation software, and billing and invoicing software.

Through many tools and integrated apps, plus the backing of a Marketing Success Manager, Marketing 360 makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

About Marketing 360
Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business marketing and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage SMS, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

About Capterra
Capterra helps organizations around the world find the right software for their needs. Founded in 1999, Capterra's global product footprint, verified user reviews backbone, independent research, and tailored comparison tools, provide more than five million in-market buyers with a confidence-building discovery experience every month. For more information, visit capterra.com.

Contact:
Farra Lanzer
320948@email4pr.com
970-541-3284

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marketing-360-named-emerging-favorite-content-marketing-software-on-capterras-2021-shortlist-301396568.html

SOURCE Marketing 360®

