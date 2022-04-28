Marketing 360® Named Noteworthy Product for Salon Software in Capterra's 2022 Shortlist

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capterra recently released their 2022 Shortlist, and Marketing 360® is proud to have been named a noteworthy salon software product for 2022.

To compile the 2022 Shortlist, Capterra analyzed all software products for the salon industry in their directory and eliminated products that didn't meet their requirements for functionality and positive reviews. They then took the highest rated and most popular software products to create the list.

"The Marketing 360 platform allows salon owners to easily and effectively manage and grow every aspect of their salon," said Marketing 360 CMO, Jerry Kelly. "We are thrilled to be included in the shortlist of noteworthy software products, especially being that we made the list based on reviews by salons owners who use and love the platform. From managing clients, setting up email automation, taking payments, and scheduling appointments, the Marketing 360 software gives salons owners everything they need."

Salon and spa owners, after using Marketing 360 for one year, saw a 535% increase in website traffic, a 2,740% increase in overall impressions, a 31,385% increase in overall clicks, a 3,195% increase in leads and sales, and a 4,222% increase in organic impressions, among many other great results .

The full shortlist can be found at https://www.capterra.com/salon-software/#shortlist .

In addition to being named a noteworthy software product for salons, Marketing 360 was also recognized on the shortlists for bar POS software, SMS marketing software, social media marketing software, and predictive lead scoring software.

Through many tools and integrated apps, plus the backing of a Marketing Success Manager, Marketing 360 makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place, while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business marketing and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage SMS, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

About Capterra

Capterra helps organizations around the world find the right software for their needs. Founded in 1999, Capterra's global product footprint, verified user reviews backbone, independent research, and tailored comparison tools, provide more than five million in-market buyers with a confidence-building discovery experience every month. For more information, visit capterra.com.

