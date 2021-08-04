U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,398.25
    -16.75 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,845.00
    -153.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,017.50
    -28.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,195.90
    -23.50 (-1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.06
    -1.50 (-2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.10
    +17.00 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    25.93
    +0.35 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1893
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1340
    -0.0420 (-3.57%)
     

  • Vix

    18.80
    -0.66 (-3.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3940
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7590
    -0.2910 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,846.56
    +372.21 (+0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.82
    +8.38 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,115.68
    +9.96 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Marketing 360® Releases Content Marketing Case Study

·2 min read

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Most business owners know and understand the importance of content marketing and search engine optimization. Afterall, if done correctly, the right content marketing strategy can lead to an abundance of free clicks and extremely high-quality leads. Although content marketing is a long game, with some patience and understanding that it takes time, business owners can see great long-term success with content marketing.

Marketing 360&#xae;
Marketing 360®

In this case study, Marketing 360 shares how a Texas-based professional licensing company, with the help of their Content Marketing Specialist, saw huge, long-term results with an effective content marketing strategy.

They saw hundreds of thousands of impressions, thousands of clicks, and hundreds of conversions, almost all coming from organic search, in just a three-month period. Compared to the three-month period prior, the efforts put forth through content marketing resulted in an incredible increase in conversions of 19%! Furthermore, they saw a 9% increase in impressions and a 15% increase in clicks.

The strategy? First, their Content Marketing Specialist went through their entire website and optimized it for relevant keywords and phrases, like "Texas real estate licence" and "Texas real estate school." Next, they began to add fresh, new content, in the form of blogs and new pages, to their site on a consistent basis. The new content also included infographics and videos. They also began to post regularly on social media. Lastly, they made it a priority to obtain reviews from past clients to help build trust.

This content marketing strategy delivered big results, and the business will continue to implore these strategies.

Through many tools and integrated apps, plus the backing of a Marketing Success Manager, Marketing 360 makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

About Marketing 360
Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

Contact:
Farra Lanzer
315832@email4pr.com
970-541-3284

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marketing-360-releases-content-marketing-case-study-301347893.html

SOURCE Marketing 360

Recommended Stories

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • Endo Announces Execution of Definitive Settlement Agreement and Release Resolving Tennessee State Court Case

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiaries Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (collectively, "Endo") have executed a definitive Settlement Agreement and Release (the "Settlement Agreement") resolving an opioid-related case originally captioned as Staubus, et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al., Case No. C-41916, in the Circuit Court for Sullivan County, Tennessee.

  • MGM Growth to Be Bought by VICI Properties in $17.2 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- VICI Properties Inc. is acquiring MGM Growth Properties LLC, including MGM Resorts International’s stake in the real estate investment trust, in a deal that values the takeover target at $17.2 billion.Under the terms of the agreement, VICI will redeem a majority of the MGM Growth operating partnership units held by MGM Resorts for $43 each, or a total of about $4.4 billion, in cash, and acquire the rest of MGM Growth in a stock-for-stock transaction. The total MGM Growth value inc

  • Lockheed reduces pension woes by nearly $5 billion, forecasts hit to profit on actuarial changes

    The U.S. weapons maker has purchased group annuity contracts from Athene Holding Ltd and will transfer pension obligations and related plan assets for about 18,000 U.S. retirees and beneficiaries to the retirement services provider. Lockheed will take a non-cash charge related to actuarial losses of about $1.7 billion in the third quarter. The contracts were purchased using assets from Lockheed's master retirement trust and no additional funding was used, said the company.

  • Google Approves Most Staff Requests to Relocate or Work Remotely

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google approved 85% of employee requests to work remotely or relocate once its offices fully re-open, the company told staff Tuesday.Google is one the largest companies trying a hybrid approach to returning from the pandemic. It will ask most of its staff to go back to work in their previous offices, but let others do their jobs elsewhere. Over the past few months, some 10,000 employees applied to transfer to a new office or work from home.The company rejected 15%

  • Should a 401(k) Be in an Annuity?

    Housing a retirement plan inside a variable annuity contract offers some big advantages, but mostly if the account holder is close to retirement.

  • Oil extends decline to third session ahead of data on U.S. crude inventories

    Oil futures threaten to extend a losing streak to three days, losing ground ahead of official data on U.S. crude inventories.

  • Delta variant wreaking havoc on America’s return to office plans

    The Delta variant is wreaking havoc on companies’ return to office plans.

  • Bitcoin mining crackdown in China is a boon for Texas

    John King knew his small town of Rockdale, Texas, had landed on the global crypto map when three Chinese bitcoin miners showed up at City Hall unannounced this summer.

  • Your retirement savings could take a hit: What you need to know about taxes

    Many investors are so focused on accumulating wealth that they neglect the second part of the equation.

  • Klarna CEO: Square's acquisition of Afterpay highlights 'land grab' for market share

    Square's (SQ) is acquisition of Australian buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Afterpay for $29 billion is an indication of a rapidly growing industry, according to one rival firm's chief executive.

  • With Strong Deliveries and the New Backing of China, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Positioned to Become a Major Player

    Investors in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.2% to close at US$45.85 following the release of its first-quarter results and the more recent vehicle deliveries report. In a twist of events, China is also moving both to back and protect Electrical Vehicle manufacturers.

  • Activision Blizzard beats Q2 expectations, but harassment scandal casts shadow on earnings

    Video game giant Activision Blizzard (ATVI) reported its second quarter earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday, beating analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines.

  • Retirement security ‘is shakier than ever’ and ‘Americans are not saving enough’ for old age

    Americans’ retirement security is unstable, and legislation focused on pensions, Social Security and other savings or healthcare concerns must be a priority for government officials, a group of 31 organizations wrote in a recent public letter to President Biden. Companies, economic think tanks and other organizations signed a letter urging the president to create an inter-agency task force from some of the top government departments, including the Department of Labor, Department of Treasury, Securities and Exchange Commission and White House Gender Policy Council. The letter was signed by ADP, Edelman Financial Engines, Employee Benefit Research Institute and Prudential, to name a few.

  • Warehouse Automation The Next Necessary Frontier Of Logistics Digitization

    Due to strong consumer spending, the growth of e-commerce, and other factors, transportation companies are incorporating more automation and tech into their operations to streamline administrative tasks and give more visibility to customers. The industry's digital transformation is well underway. Based on a PitchBook report from 2020, venture capital investment in warehousing automation technology, in particular, saw a 57% increase from 2019 to 2020. Last month, 3PL Central, a cloud-based wareho

  • Analyst Report: Realty Income Corporation

    Realty Income owns roughly 6,600 properties, most of which are freestanding, single-tenant, triple-net-leased retail properties. Its properties are located in 49 states and Puerto Rico and are leased to 250 tenants from 47 industries. Recent acquisitions have added industrial, office, manufacturing, and distribution properties, which make up roughly 18% of revenue.

  • U.S. Companies Add Far Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. companies added far fewer jobs than expected in July, indicating persistent hiring obstacles despite broader improvement in the economy.Businesses’ payrolls increased by 330,000 last month, the smallest gain since February, after a revised 680,000 gain in June, according to ADP Research Institute data released Wednesday. The figure fell short of all economists’ estimates in a Bloomberg survey. The median estimate was for a 690,000 rise.The slowdown in hiring underscores the c

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Over the very long run, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks, according to a Bank of America/Merrill Lynch report that examined average annual returns between 1926 and 2015. In other words, growth stocks can still thrive. As we steam ahead into the warm summer days of August, a trio of growth stocks that've cooled off in recent weeks appear ripe for the picking.

  • Lowe's Canada Reports on its Sustainability Journey

    Following the June publication of Lowe's Companies' 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report, which covers the global performance of Lowe's Companies Inc, Lowe's Canada released today its 2020 Canada Corporate Responsibility Highlights. These illustrate how the home improvement retailer supported its communities and delivered results on its sustainability targets amid an eventful year as Canadians everywhere adapted to a new reality to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, growth stocks have left value stocks eating their dust. Value stocks also have a knack for outperforming during the early stages of an economic recovery, which is where we find ourselves now. The following value stock trio offers the potential to make you a lot richer in August, and well beyond.