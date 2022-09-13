U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,016.42
    -93.99 (-2.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,767.70
    -613.64 (-1.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,892.28
    -374.13 (-3.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,906.09
    +23.24 (+1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.77
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.50
    -29.10 (-1.67%)
     

  • Silver

    19.55
    -0.32 (-1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0028
    -0.0093 (-0.92%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4370
    +0.0750 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1561
    -0.0121 (-1.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.8260
    +1.0260 (+0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,418.36
    -897.30 (-4.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.91
    -21.79 (-4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,406.11
    -66.92 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

Marketing & Ad Agency Motive Hires New VP Group Creative Director to Lead Company’s LA Office

Motive
·3 min read
Motive
Motive

New hire brings fresh perspectives as part of the company's mission to deliver culturally-driven creative solutions.

Marketing & Ad Agency Motive Hires New VP Group Creative Director To Lead Company’s LA Office

Marketing and ad agency Motive welcomes Lixaida Lorenzo as the new VP Group Creative Director
Marketing and ad agency Motive welcomes Lixaida Lorenzo as the new VP Group Creative Director

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marketing and ad agency Motive, a member of the Project Worldwide agency network, welcomes Lixaida Lorenzo as the new VP Group Creative Director out of Motive’s LA office. The new hire serves as a catalyst for the agency’s business growth, offering current and future clients new perspectives on creative solutions that are in tune with what is happening in culture while remaining true to their brand.

Lorenzo brings over 20 years of award-winning creative experience to the role, having served as creative director at both David & Goliath and J. Walter Thompson Worldwide. Her portfolio of work includes major campaigns for Gatorade, Jack in the Box, Heineken, and more. During her career, Lorenzo has helped execute some of the most talked about campaigns including the most recent Chicken Scented Mask campaign for Jack in the Box and “Sweat and Win” for Gatorade. As VP Group Creative Director, Lorenzo will oversee Motive’s LA creative team.

“At Motive, we are always looking for ways to push the boundaries to create work that not only ingrains itself in culture but also leads culture,” said Matt Statman, CEO and CCO of Motive. “We don’t just want to be part of the conversation, we want to deliver work that sparks the conversation. Lixaida's background and creative trajectory bring a diverse perspective that will further strengthen our ability to put our brand partners at the center of culturally relevant dialogue and engagement. Setting ourselves up for even bigger growth.”

Hitting the ground running, Lorenzo kickstarts her time at Motive with work for Brisk, bubly, Burger King, and more. In addition, Lorenzo will serve as a mentor to the LA creative team, working hand in hand with all of Motive’s creative leadership to foster big ideas that spark their next creative breakthrough.

“As a creative problem solver, Motive’s culture-driven and open-minded ethos immediately felt like home to me,” said Lorenzo. “Whether it's an experience, a campaign, a podcast, or a social activation, we are poised to deliver creative solutions that drive results.”

About Motive
Motive is a creative collective that lives and operates at the center and speed of culture. Built on six unique studios—Brand Communications, Digital & Social, Content, Experiential, Strategy & Cultural Insights and Design—the company is uniquely capable of leveraging best-in-class capabilities for the right brands, on the right projects, at exactly the right times. Motive chases greatness with its partners every day, and are always looking for new relationships to build. Learn more at thinkmotive.com/.

About Lixaida Lorenzo
VP Group Creative Director
Lixaida Lorenzo started her career 22 years ago as an intern at JWT (J. Walter Thompson) San Juan and worked her way up to become the General Creative Director. There she led their award-winning creative department, and worked for local and global brands such as Gatorade, Cadbury, Heineken, Kraft, Ford, Nestlé, Unilever, and AT&T. She then moved to LA to help lead the creative team at The Many where she worked on accounts such as Netflix, IMAX, Univision, Coca-Cola, The Raiders, QDOBA, Chambord and Spindrift. She then went on to lead the Jack In the Box account at David and Goliath as its ECD for 2.5 years. Her work has been recognized by Cannes, Clio, One Show, Webby’s, Effies, Shorty’s, Promax, Communication Arts, New York Festival, AdAge, and the London International Advertising Festival, and was also named Adweek top 100 creatives.

Media Contact
Jeannie Evanchan
Praytell Agency
jeannie@praytellagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e61175ff-9f84-4fc9-8ff2-6e6a655b0eb3


Recommended Stories

  • PowerHome Solar slashes half its workforce, discontinues NC installations in wake of Generac failures

    PowerHome Solar, doing business as Pink Energy, has laid off about 1,100 workers in the last two weeks and halted installations in North Carolina, Texas and Georgia as the financial fallout continues from defective equipment provided by Generac.

  • Tesla May Be Set to Build a New Plant - but Not the One You Think

    EV leader Tesla, like the whole automotive industry, is facing a sharp increase in a particular development cost.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 17%-27% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • Google faces $25.4 billion damages payout in double lawsuit over advertising practices: report

    Alphabet subsidiary Google is reportedly facing damages claims of up to €25 billion ($25.4 billion) in two upcoming court cases in the U.K and the Netherlands over its digital advertising practices.

  • Th RMD Mistake That 84% of Retirees Make

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Saudi August Oil Output Hit 11 Million Barrels a Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryGoldman to Cut Several Hundred Jobs Starting This MonthSaudi Arabia told OPEC that it raised its crude production to just over 11 million barrels a day last month, exceeding the symbolic level for the

  • BofA upgrades three largest railroad operators ahead of potential work stoppage

    Ahead of a potential strike this week, analysts at Bank of America upgraded the three largest publicly-traded railroad operators as trends for the industry improve.

  • Ripple opposes SEC request to seal expert witness identities in XRP lawsuit

    Cryptocurrency firm Ripple Labs filed a letter of response on Monday to oppose the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s request to seal portions of legal filings that contain information identifying the SEC’s proposed expert witnesses, as the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple Labs drags on. See related article: SEC seeks to seal information exposing expert witness […]

  • Toyota Solves a Very Annoying Problem

    Japanese automaker Toyota clears a key hurdle to its growth plans in the sharply competitive area of cleaner vehicles.

  • How to Retire by 64

    In many Americans’ minds, the traditional retirement age is 65. But often people want to wrap up their career sooner than that. According to a 2021 report from Natixis Investment Managers, younger generations plan to retire earlier. Members of Generation Y … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 64: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Markets and sectors hold onto Monday's gains

    Markets reporter Ines Ferre checks out market and sector action ahead of the closing bell, as well as bitcoin pricing, tech leaders, and energy stocks.

  • Bank of America pays $5 mln fine for reporting failures in large option position trades

    The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (Finra) said it has fined Bank of America Corp.'s BofA Securities Inc. unit a $5 Million for reporting failures in large option positions in trades from 2009 to 2020. Finfra said BofA failed to report over-the-counter options positions more than 7.4 million times, according to a statement released Monday. BofA consented to Finra's findings without admitting or denying the charges. The bank agreed to a penalty of a censure. It also faces a Finra require

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxing on IRA Withdrawals

    There are plenty of ways to minimize your tax liability and that’s especially true when you have worked hard to sock away retirement money. Tax advisors are constantly searching for new ways to avoid paying taxes on IRA withdrawals. There … Continue reading → The post How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes on IRA Withdrawals? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Should Retirees Pay Off Their Mortgage?

    Whether or not it makes financial sense for retirees to pay off their mortgage depends on a variety of factors that need to be carefully weighed.

  • Canada's largest natural gas producer expects 28% more cash flow in 2023

    Tourmaline has "best in class" access to premium natural gas sales hubs, according to a Scotiabank analyst.

  • How Much Can You Spend in Retirement? Answer These Questions First.

    A lot will depend on your health, how long you work, when you take Social Security and more. Here’s how small adjustments can make a big difference.

  • Morgan Stanley, UBS Analysts Cut Oil Outlooks on Recession Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Mounting fears of recessions in major economies as well as China’s inability to throw off its virus shackles have oil analysts slashing their price forecasts for the rest of this year.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryGoldman to Cut S

  • Wells Fargo to Pay $145 Million to Settle 401(k) Plan Probe

    The Labor Department alleged that the bank’s retirement plan overpaid for its own stock from 2013 through 2018. Wells Fargo, which disagreed with the allegations, said resolving the matter is in its best interest.

  • 3 Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry

    Since midstream operations have lower exposure to volatility in commodity prices, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB) and Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) are the frontrunners in the industry.

  • TOURMALINE INCREASES 2023 CASH FLOW GUIDANCE AND PROVIDES A PRODUCTION AND MARKETING UPDATE

    Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU) ("Tourmaline" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a production and marketing update.