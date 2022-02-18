How marketing and advertising is shaping the metaverse

Forkast News Videos

Global venture capital firm True Global Ventures (TGV) recently announced the closing of its TGV 4 Plus fund at over US$100 million. The fund will be put to work to seek what could be the next blockchain unicorn. GameFi and non-fungible tokens (NFT) have been on an unstoppable rise in recent months with collectibles and play-to-earn superstar Axie Infinity leading the way. Serial entrepreneur and co-founder of business networking service ReferReach Kelly Choo, who is one of the TGV partners, observes that the earning potential seen in play-to-earn games such as Axie Infinity may serve deeper purposes to developing nations. Watch Bowie Lau, the founder of venture development and education group MaGESpire, and Choo's full interview with Forkast.News Editor-in-Chief Angie Lau to learn more about the hidden startup treasures of Asia, how NFTs can create financial freedom for the unbanked population in developing countries, Asia's blockchain startup ecosystem and how they're creating excitement among the region's venture capitalists. Highlights: GameFi and NFT for credit ratings: "But imagine that if you have that wallet that you've been working so hard on Axie Infinity or any other pay-to-earn games. And it shows you like, your reputation, or creditworthiness, ability to earn. Then I can, as a new next-generation financial company, I could then obviously extend to you maybe some credit, maybe some insurance, because these are all what we call the next-generation jobs. It is similar to like, Grab, Uber or even Food Panda. You have all these gig economy workers, a lot of them cannot buy insurance or they cannot buy certain types of products that maybe someone like a white-collar worker could do. Because they don't have a constant income. So this is also an opportunity for these new kinds of jobs to generate this kind of credibility, or credit score, so that they can actually consume these new types of financial products." Killer apps to solve the unbanked issue: "They call this the scholarship method. So basically people with money funding those without. And this created a lot of financial inclusion. So you don't have to spend $1,000. You don't need to take the risk. You just have to take the risk in terms of the time and the skills of playing the game. If you ask me, this is actually one of the killer apps if you call it the killer app for solving the unbanked problem. Because people now are very motivated to start a wallet, to start a crypto wallet to actually use it to put food on the table to pay for the bills. And as a result of having that wallet now they are banked, or so-called banked. And in this way you can actually obviously put on other financial services like insurance, like home loans, everything else on top of that." Game, art, music and entertainment: "There are many if you talk about the investment opportunity in the gaming, art, music, and entertainment. The blockchain technology/NFT really is the enabler to further develop all of these startups in the field. In the past, for example, using music or the artists are basically getting ripped off by all these publishers or studios. But now with the NFT/blockchain technology, they basically can take most of the ownership and they can monetize the most. So music is definitely one of them. Others like art, there's still quite a lot of value for physical art products. But there's a huge boom in the art space using non-fungible tokens. And we have all seen the biggest expensive NFT cost over $69 million just for one piece of token." India's hidden treasures: "The treasure is startups — that's what I refer to. That personally excites me the most. But I'm mindful of the fact that it is a bit challenging as a foreign investor. Investing in the country, there's a lot of regulatory and taxation challenges that you have to overcome, especially with the current situation, all these Chinese capital are banned from entering the Indian market. So I guess you just need to get yourself educated more before you get into the market. And if you're Chinese, then you have to put it on hold for now."