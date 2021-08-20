U.S. markets close in 4 hours 7 minutes

Marketing Agency E-comm4U Announces the Launch of a Brand New Line of Services

·2 min read

E-comm4U is Now Offering Target Social Growth Podcast Tours, Road to Verification and Press Services

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / E-comm4U, a full-service marketing agency, is pleased to announce the launch of a new line of innovative and timely services that are designed to help E-commerce businesses generate more online traffic.

To learn more about E-comm4U and how their full line of services, which include social media, digital ads and brand awareness services, are designed to help businesses succeed, please visit their Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/ecomms4u/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the new line of services focuses on press, road to verification and target social growth podcast tours. E-commerce business owners who would like to learn more about any of these new services may reach out to E-comm4U at any time to schedule a complimentary consultation.

In addition to the new offerings, the team of over 20 specialists from E-comm4U will continue to feature their existing line of services, including SEO, social growth, and web development-which involves either creating new websites or revamping old sites that need a bit of a facelift.

"Without a good first impression it's a lot harder to build trust with potential clients. That's why we work with some of the best web designers and developers in the industry to bring you beautiful, professional, and highly converting websites," the spokesperson noted, adding that E-comm4U also specializes in lead generation and automation services.

"We use industry-leading tools and software that get the right information to your customers at the right time, which in turn will reduce your workload, and put the stress on the computers to do the heavy lifting."

From new E-commerce businesses with a few products to established online companies with a large inventory, everyone at E-comm4U prides themselves on putting their clients in front of the right audience, in the right way and at the right time.

Now, with the launch of the new services, the team from E-comm4U is excited to help even more E-commerce business owners to succeed."

Our goal is to get you results and reduce your marketing headaches," the spokesperson noted.

About E-comm4U:

E-comm4U is devoted to helping E-commerce businesses thrive by generating more online traffic, thanks to their industry strategies. They implement a strategic and customized marketing plan optimized to convert leads, engage customers, and skyrocket success for their clients' businesses. For more information, please visit https://e-comm4u.co/.

Media Contact:
Brayan Keltner
brayan@e-comm4u.co
https://e-comm4u.co/
+1 760 780 9642

SOURCE: E-comm4U



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660691/Marketing-Agency-E-comm4U-Announces-the-Launch-of-a-Brand-New-Line-of-Services

