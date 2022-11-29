Marketing Analytics Software Market Is Expected to Generate $14.3 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global marketing analytics software market garnered $3.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $14.3 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increasing use of social media channel, the rising employment of big data analytics, and the incremental need to gauge customer behavior drive the global marketing analytics software market. Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the highest share in 2021. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global marketing analytics software market share.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global marketing analytics software market, owing to the fact that many companies adopted marketing analytics tools to improve overall performance of business during the pandemic.

Moreover, in the need of critical decision making many business operators preferred to take help of marketing analytics software to increase company revenue during lock down period.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global marketing analytics software market based on deployment model, enterprise size, application, industry vertical, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

On-premise segment held the highest share

Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global marketing analytics software market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The enterprise segment to manifest the highest Share through 2031

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global marketing analytics software market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The social media marketing segment to manifest the highest Share through 2031

Based on application, the social media marketing segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding around one-third of the global marketing analytics software market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the content marketing segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

North America held the largest share

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global marketing analytics software market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period.

Major market players

Leading market players of the global marketing analytics software market analyzed in the research include Accenture, Adobe Inc., Google, funnel.io, IBM corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software LLC, Teradata Corporation, Improvado Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global marketing analytics software market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

