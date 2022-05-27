U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.77 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.48 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.07
    +0.98 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.60
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.97
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2631
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0850
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,308.99
    +323.15 (+1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    625.79
    -3.71 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.46
    +20.54 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,781.68
    +176.84 (+0.66%)
     

Marketing Automation Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 4697.1 Million By 2028 At A CAGR of 7.9% - Valuates Reports

·7 min read

BANGALORE, India, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing Automation Market is segmented By Type -  Campaign Management, Email Marketing, Mobile Application, Inbound Marketing, Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring, Reporting and Analytics, Social Media Marketing, Others, By Application - Large Enterprises, Small and Mid-sized Enterprises (SMEs).  It is published in Valuates Reports under the Software Utilities  Category.

Valuates Reports Logo
Valuates Reports Logo

The global Marketing Automation market size is projected to reach USD 4697.1 million by 2028, from USD 2745.6 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2022-2028.

Major Factors Driving The Growth of The Marketing Automation Market are

The rising internet penetration, digitization of industries, and extensive use of mobile devices have necessitated the need for automated marketing solutions. In the era of personalized advertising, the need for retention of users and businesses focus on marketing spending to acquire customers.

Furthermore, the rise of big data analytics and accelerated adoption due to covid 19 impact will significantly boost the growth of the market during the review period.

Browse The Table of Contents And List of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Othe-3A456/marketing-automation

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE MARKETING AUTOMATION MARKET

The shorter attention span, the rapid pace of digitalization, extensive use of mobile phones, and tighter budgetary control are forcing companies to reinvent the way of marketing and selling products. Personalized content, instant product recommendations, and chatbots are further stimulating the market. The emergence of smart SEO tactics and digital marketing tools will positively impact the marketing automation market during the forecast period.

Enterprises are investing in multi-channel marketing arenas to reach their ideal customers. The huge volume of data and content generated by users help marketers in communicating with the customers by understanding their brand preference. Organizations are using cross-channel, multi-channel networks, email marketing, social media platforms, websites, display ads, etc to improve effectiveness and increase ROI. Routine tasks are automated through this software. These factors will surge the growth of the marketing automation market.

Due to covid 19 impact, many large and small scale enterprises have consolidated and increased their marketing spending. Businesses are reevaluating their advertising, promotional, and media expenditures to maintain a steady flow of revenue. Automation is expected to expand and evolve along with capturing the entire marketing spectrum. This will positively impact the marketing automation market in the near future.

Automated marketing is set to take the digital marketing space by storm. New forms of AI, machine learning, and big data analytics will help in creating better ad campaigns by forecasting trends and predictive analysis. Website chatbots are becoming popular with easy integration and quick capturing of consumer data. Companies will continue to invest in marketing automation tools that will further boost the growth of the market during the review period.

Get Your Sample Todayhttps://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-3A456/Marketing_Automation_Market

MARKETING AUTOMATION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, email marketing will dominate the marketing automation market share with a 32.39% penetration.

Based on application, the large scale enterprises will grow the highest. However, the small and medium scale enterprises will grow the fastest as SMEs are integrating automated tools into their existing systems to reach their ideal customers.

Based on region, North America is expected to maintain the lead in the marketing automation market share due to the presence of social media platforms and rising investments. The US is the biggest market taking up 53.95% of the global share while Europe comes second at 23.84%. However, the Asia-pacific region will grow the fastest due to the rising manufacturing sector, structural changes in digital advertising, and increasing use of smartphones in emerging economies such as China, and India.

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Othe-3A456/Marketing_Automation

Market By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Othe-3A456/Marketing_Automation

Key players

  • HubSpot

  • Marketo

  • Act-On Software

  • Salesforce

  • Adobe Systems

  • Oracle

  • Infusionsoft

  • IBM

  • Cognizant

  • ETrigue

  • GreenRope

  • Hatchbuck

  • IContact

  • LeadSquared

  • MarcomCentral

  • Salesfusion

  • SALESmanago

  • SAP

  • SAS Institute

  • SharpSpring

  • Aprimo

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Othe-3A456/Marketing_Automation

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Other-3A456&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

-  The global Marketing Analytics Software market size is projected to reach USD 2717.6 million by 2027, from USD 1712.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2027.

-  The global Marketing Analytics market size is projected to reach USD 6162 million by 2028, from USD 2959.1 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2022-2028.

-  The global Multichannel Campaign Management market size is projected to reach USD 5118.3 million by 2028, from USD 2425.3 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2022-2028.

-  The global Marketing Automation Tools market size is projected to reach USD 9204.6 million by 2028, from USD 3293 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.6% during 2022-2028.

-  The global Marketing Automation Solutions market size is projected to reach USD 9204.6 million by 2028, from USD 3293 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.6% during 2022-2028.

-  The global Marketing Automation Software market size is projected to reach USD 7981.6 million by 2027, from USD 2849 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.9% during 2021-2027.

-  The global Digital Content market size is projected to reach USD 241650 million by 2027, from USD 161540 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2027.

-  The global Web Content Management market size is projected to reach USD 17510 Million by 2028, from USD 7003.7 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.7% during 2022-2028.

-  The global Omni-channel Campaign Management market size is projected to reach USD 8462.6 million by 2028, from USD 2012.9 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 22.5% during 2022-2028.

-  The global Captioning and Subtitling Solution market size is projected to reach USD 441.7 million by 2027, from USD 261 million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Global Email Marketing Service Provider Services Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Digital Media Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global All-in-One Marketing Platform Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Campaign Management System Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Cross-Channel Campaign Management Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Click Here To See Related Reports on Marketing Automation Market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:
Valuates Reports 
sales@valuates.com 
For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225 
For IST Call +91-8040957137 
WhatsApp: +91-9945648335 
Website: https://reports.valuates.com 
Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marketing-automation-market-size-is-projected-to-reach-usd-4697-1-million-by-2028-at-a-cagr-of-7-9---valuates-reports-301556494.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short Position

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gates has a short position against Tesla Inc. that would now need between $1.5 billion and $2 billion to close out, Elon Musk said Friday in a series of tweets.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarUkraine Latest: EU Leaders Talk t

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Why Costco Is the Perfect Stock for Inflation

    Inflation and supply chain issues have cast a dark shadow over retail stocks. Never mind that people still need to eat even when prices go up, Target TGT stock has dropped 26.9% over the past month and Walmart WMT shares are down 16% during that same time period. Walmart and Target have leverage when it comes to the supply chain.

  • Fertilizer Prices Drop 30% Following Demand Destruction

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer prices that had hit records are now plunging as buyers reel from sticker shock, but that doesn’t mean the market squeeze is over. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarUkraine Latest: EU Leaders Talk to Putin; New Bid for San

  • EU Spares Pipeline Oil From Russian Embargo Plan to Break Logjam

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union proposed banning seaborne oil from Russia while delaying restrictions on imports from a key pipeline in an effort to satisfy Hungarian objections and clinch an agreement on a stalled sanctions package that would target Moscow for its war in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • In cancer detection showdown, Guardant Health seeks dismissal of 'sham' Illumina lawsuit

    Billions of dollars have been poured into companies seeking early detection of cancer through common blood draws.

  • Nearing Retirement? These Stocks Will Pay You for Life

    This is also a good time to examine your investment portfolio. Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) sells basic items that people use regularly, no matter what's happening in the economy. For the fiscal third quarter (ended March 31), Procter & Gamble's sales, excluding foreign currency translations, rose by 10%, with price increases accounting for 5% and increased volume responsible for 3% (a change in mix represented the balance).

  • Companies Are Finally Rebuilding Their Inventories. What That Means for Profits.

    After months of being empty, shelves are finally being restocked. That puts companies back in the game of managing supply and demand.

  • Apple’s iPhone 14 Production Could Be Worse Than Feared, JPMorgan Says

    JPMorgan expects fewer iPhone 14 units to be built in 2022 than the previous iPhone 13 model built in 2021.

  • Analyst Report: The Coca-Cola Company

    Coca-Cola is the largest nonalcoholic beverage entity in the world, owning and marketing some of the leading carbonated beverage brands, such as Coke, Fanta, and Sprite, as well as nonsparkling brands, such as Minute Maid, Georgia Coffee, Costa, and Glaceau. Operationally, the firm focuses its manufacturing efforts early in the supply chain, making the concentrate (or beverage bases) for its drinks that are then processed and distributed by its network of more than 100 bottlers. Concentrate operations represent roughly 85% of the company’s unit case volume. The firm generates most of its revenue internationally, with countries like Mexico, Brazil, and Japan being key markets outside of the U.S.

  • U.S. retailers' ballooning inventories set stage for deep discounts

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Major U.S. retailers that recently scrambled to restock shelves amid product shortages disclosed this week that their stores are now packed with too much merchandise, and some are even doing what was unthinkable just a few months ago: discounting unsold goods. With shoppers' tastes quickly shifting, many retailers now find themselves with a surplus of merchandise, driving up costs. Costco Wholesale Corp said its inventories ballooned 26% in its fiscal third quarter ended May 8 that included a "few hundred million dollars" of extra holiday merchandise and being a "little heavy" on small appliances and household items.

  • G-7 countries agree to ‘eventual’ coal power phaseout

    A group of major economic powers including the U.S. on Friday said they would agree to eventually phase out coal-fired power, a major contributor to climate change. The environment ministers of the Group of Seven (G-7) said in a joint statement on Friday that they would agree to an “eventual” phaseout of “unabated” coal power.…

  • In the DRC, a Chinese-Australian battle for control of a massive untapped lithium lode

    In the 20th century, the mining industry brought fortunes into the sleepy villages of Manono, a town in the southeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Before independence in 1960, the Belgian settlers exploited cassiterite, the ore of tin, helping develop quarries, dams, roads, railways and foundries. When the Belgians left, poor management, dilapidated equipment and the collapse of the world tin prices in the 1980s sent the town to its knees. Do you have questions about the biggest topi

  • War surges Norway’s oil, gas profit. Now, it’s urged to help

    Europe's frantic search for alternatives to Russian energy has dramatically increased the demand — and price — for Norway's oil and gas.

  • Elon Musk plans to open 24-hour Tesla restaurant in Hollywood

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced his plans to open an all-night Tesla restaurant in Hollywood that will feature a drive-in movie theater, two 45 ft. LED movie screens, and superchargers.

  • 7 Best Side Gigs To Earn an Extra $1,000 a Month

    Certain side hustles can increase your earnings by a couple hundred dollars each month, or you can work in a few lesser-known gigs that allow you to earn up to $1,000 (or more) a month. See: 22 Side...