Marketing Automation Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 4697.1 Million By 2028 At A CAGR of 7.9% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing Automation Market is segmented By Type - Campaign Management, Email Marketing, Mobile Application, Inbound Marketing, Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring, Reporting and Analytics, Social Media Marketing, Others, By Application - Large Enterprises, Small and Mid-sized Enterprises (SMEs). It is published in Valuates Reports under the Software Utilities Category.

Valuates Reports Logo

The global Marketing Automation market size is projected to reach USD 4697.1 million by 2028, from USD 2745.6 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2022-2028.

Major Factors Driving The Growth of The Marketing Automation Market are

The rising internet penetration, digitization of industries, and extensive use of mobile devices have necessitated the need for automated marketing solutions. In the era of personalized advertising, the need for retention of users and businesses focus on marketing spending to acquire customers.

Furthermore, the rise of big data analytics and accelerated adoption due to covid 19 impact will significantly boost the growth of the market during the review period.

Browse The Table of Contents And List of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Othe-3A456/marketing-automation

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE MARKETING AUTOMATION MARKET

The shorter attention span, the rapid pace of digitalization, extensive use of mobile phones, and tighter budgetary control are forcing companies to reinvent the way of marketing and selling products. Personalized content, instant product recommendations, and chatbots are further stimulating the market. The emergence of smart SEO tactics and digital marketing tools will positively impact the marketing automation market during the forecast period.

Enterprises are investing in multi-channel marketing arenas to reach their ideal customers. The huge volume of data and content generated by users help marketers in communicating with the customers by understanding their brand preference. Organizations are using cross-channel, multi-channel networks, email marketing, social media platforms, websites, display ads, etc to improve effectiveness and increase ROI. Routine tasks are automated through this software. These factors will surge the growth of the marketing automation market.

Story continues

Due to covid 19 impact, many large and small scale enterprises have consolidated and increased their marketing spending. Businesses are reevaluating their advertising, promotional, and media expenditures to maintain a steady flow of revenue. Automation is expected to expand and evolve along with capturing the entire marketing spectrum. This will positively impact the marketing automation market in the near future.

Automated marketing is set to take the digital marketing space by storm. New forms of AI, machine learning, and big data analytics will help in creating better ad campaigns by forecasting trends and predictive analysis. Website chatbots are becoming popular with easy integration and quick capturing of consumer data. Companies will continue to invest in marketing automation tools that will further boost the growth of the market during the review period.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-3A456/Marketing_Automation_Market

MARKETING AUTOMATION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, email marketing will dominate the marketing automation market share with a 32.39% penetration.

Based on application, the large scale enterprises will grow the highest. However, the small and medium scale enterprises will grow the fastest as SMEs are integrating automated tools into their existing systems to reach their ideal customers.

Based on region, North America is expected to maintain the lead in the marketing automation market share due to the presence of social media platforms and rising investments. The US is the biggest market taking up 53.95% of the global share while Europe comes second at 23.84%. However, the Asia-pacific region will grow the fastest due to the rising manufacturing sector, structural changes in digital advertising, and increasing use of smartphones in emerging economies such as China, and India.

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Othe-3A456/Marketing_Automation

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Othe-3A456/Marketing_Automation

Key players

HubSpot

Marketo

Act-On Software

Salesforce

Adobe Systems

Oracle

Infusionsoft

IBM

Cognizant

ETrigue

GreenRope

Hatchbuck

IContact

LeadSquared

MarcomCentral

Salesfusion

SALESmanago

SAP

SAS Institute

SharpSpring

Aprimo

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Othe-3A456/Marketing_Automation

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Other-3A456&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The global Marketing Analytics Software market size is projected to reach USD 2717.6 million by 2027, from USD 1712.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2027.

- The global Marketing Analytics market size is projected to reach USD 6162 million by 2028, from USD 2959.1 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2022-2028.

- The global Multichannel Campaign Management market size is projected to reach USD 5118.3 million by 2028, from USD 2425.3 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2022-2028.

- The global Marketing Automation Tools market size is projected to reach USD 9204.6 million by 2028, from USD 3293 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.6% during 2022-2028.

- The global Marketing Automation Solutions market size is projected to reach USD 9204.6 million by 2028, from USD 3293 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.6% during 2022-2028.

- The global Marketing Automation Software market size is projected to reach USD 7981.6 million by 2027, from USD 2849 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.9% during 2021-2027.

- The global Digital Content market size is projected to reach USD 241650 million by 2027, from USD 161540 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2027.

- The global Web Content Management market size is projected to reach USD 17510 Million by 2028, from USD 7003.7 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.7% during 2022-2028.

- The global Omni-channel Campaign Management market size is projected to reach USD 8462.6 million by 2028, from USD 2012.9 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 22.5% during 2022-2028.

- The global Captioning and Subtitling Solution market size is projected to reach USD 441.7 million by 2027, from USD 261 million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- Global Email Marketing Service Provider Services Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Digital Media Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global All-in-One Marketing Platform Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Campaign Management System Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Cross-Channel Campaign Management Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Click Here To See Related Reports on Marketing Automation Market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marketing-automation-market-size-is-projected-to-reach-usd-4697-1-million-by-2028-at-a-cagr-of-7-9---valuates-reports-301556494.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports