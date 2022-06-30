U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,765.11
    -53.72 (-1.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,636.05
    -393.26 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,954.99
    -222.90 (-1.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,690.81
    -28.56 (-1.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.55
    -4.23 (-3.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.80
    -6.70 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    20.23
    -0.51 (-2.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0446
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0060
    -0.0870 (-2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2146
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8940
    -0.6510 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,053.69
    -1,103.96 (-5.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.78
    -23.69 (-5.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,137.30
    -175.02 (-2.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

Marketing automation startup Retail Rocket nabs $24M for expansion

Kyle Wiggers
·3 min read

Retail Rocket, a retention management platform for brands, today announced that it raised $24 million in a Series A round led by Cyprus-based private equity fund Flintera. In addition to the fundraising, Retail Rocket revealed that it acquired SailPlay, a startup developing software to help retailers build loyalty programs and send mass message campaigns.

New York-based SailPlay had raised $3.3 million prior to the acquisition. Founded in 2013 by Leonid Shangin and Yakov Filippenko, the company offered services to collect customer data and leverage it to create games, texts, and tasks designed to encourage repeat business.

As for Retail Rocket, it launched in 2012 headed by Moscow Business School of Management classmates, Nick Khlebinsky and Andrey Chizh, who'd attempted but failed to gain traction with several startups. The learnings from their previous efforts were the springboard for Retail Rocket, which after multiple pivots eventually grew its customer base to over 1,000 companies including Nintendo, Puma, and Decathlon.

"The digital marketing world is growing very fast and the demand for highly-skilled professionals is constantly increasing," CEO Khlebinsky said. "The complexity of digital marketing tools is booming too -- just several years ago we couldn't imagine the technologies we use today."

According to Khlebinsky, Retail Rocket uses a mathematical model to segment first-time buyers of a company's product. By analyzing their actions -- for example, the links they click on -- the platform attempts to figure out their wants and preferences.

Retail Rocket
Retail Rocket

Image Credits: Retail Rocket

Retail Rocket also offers tools for campaign management like email marketing and web-based push notifications, as well as an engine that attempts to identify the best timing and communication channel (e.g., SMS) to make personalized offers. The goal is to create a "system of loyalty and retention management" for both online and offline customers, Khlebinsky said, that ultimately boosts business.

"We work with ecommerce on a performance-based pricing model," Khlebinsky explained. "In most countries, the pandemic lockdowns spiked online sales, thus we experienced a temporary revenue increase. After the lockdown ended, there was a decrease, but to levels exceeding the pre-lockdown months, because a lot of people were forced to change their buying habits towards online shoppings."

Absent independent reviews of Retail Rocket's platform, it's unclear whether its approach might beat out rivals like SalesForce, SAP, Bloomreach, and Dynamic Yield. But the promise of software that predictably drives repeat business is alluring. According to HubSpot, a mere 5% increase in customer retention can boost profits by 25% to 95%.

Retail Rocket has around 150 employees spread across offices in the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Chile, and it plans to double down on mergers and purchases in the coming months. Sources close to the company tell TechCrunch that Retail Rocket has $50 million set aside for acquisitions alone.

“Retail Rocket popped on our radars thanks to their international expansion and ability to set up sales teams in Europe and Latin America," Flintera partner Sergey Vasin said in a statement. "We were impressed with the company’s results given the limited amount of investment they raised. The company was bootstrapping its growth after the seed round. Despite that, the efficiency of Retail Rocket products surpasses those of international competitors. We expect that the global e-commerce market will continue its growth at more than 10% per annum, with Latin America leading the race."

Recommended Stories

  • Warsaw’s New Stock Darlings Make Heat Pumps and Bulletproof Gear

    (Bloomberg) -- Impact from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is creating a new batch of outperformers on east Europe’s biggest stock exchange in Warsaw, led by firms producing heating pumps, bulletproof vests and coal. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidPokemon Go Creator Niantic Cancels Four

  • Geithner Says Fed’s Rate Pivot Highlights Need for Treasury Market Fixes

    A panel chaired by the former Treasury secretary has released an update on the status of recommendations for the $23 trillion U.S. government debt market.

  • FedEx’s Upbeat Outlook Is What Wall Street Wanted to Hear

    Logistics giant FedEx provided upbeat remarks at its Wednesday investor day, and analysts raised their price targets.

  • Tesla’s June China Sales Are Key for the Stock

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives believes the "line in the sand" for Tesla's second-quarter deliveries is 250,000. Anything below that will be a disappointment.

  • Is This Small Digital Advertising Stock Primed to Take Off?

    This company has gone largely unnoticed, but its terrific results and innovation could soon propel the stock higher.

  • RBC and Enthusiast Gaming team up to empower young Canadians to pursue their gaming passion

    Today, RBC and Enthusiast Gaming announced a joint program to empower young Canadians in their pursuit of a career within the video gaming industry. The RBC Gaming Grant, will provide 150 young people access to mentorship in the gaming industry, and award 50 qualifying participants with grants of $1,500 each, to help them advance in their gaming careers. A select number of participants who progress through the program, will also have the unique opportunity to intern with Enthusiast Gaming or oth

  • How Real Estate Agents Can Sell More Homes While Working Fewer Hours

    2022 has been quite the year for the real estate market. From a surge of home prices all across the board to investors pouring in money to protect their wealth against inflation.

  • Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann is stepping down

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss shares of Pinterest as the company announces its CEO will be stepping down.&nbsp;

  • Sava, a spend management platform for African businesses, gets $2M pre-seed backing

    When Yoeal Haile started Aspira, a lending service, in 2017, he wanted to give Kenyans more choice about buying stuff on credit. Retailers on the Aspira platform, like most African businesses, struggled with cash flow problems and lacked access to affordable credit to grow their businesses. While banks use rigorous credit policies and don’t care much about small businesses, particularly those without any local credit history or track record, informal lenders act as loan sharks to the detriment of these businesses.

  • Goodway Group Named a 2022 AdExchanger Programmatic Power Player

    The recognition spotlights Goodway Group’s strategy and solution-based contributions to the digital advertising industry

  • Innovation, speed, and local control: How big global companies are adopting ‘fractal’ strategy to stay competitive

    For CEOs, adapting “fractal advantage” can make the difference between winning and losing in fast-changing markets.

  • Black+ Is Back! Vice Media Group Offers Black Entrepreneurs Free Marketing and Mentorship Opportunities

    Vice Media Group returns with its multi-year initiative, Black+, to provide Black entrepreneurs with free creative, marketing, and mentorship opportunities.

  • Canadian regulator tightens rules for riskier mortgage products

    Canada's financial regulator said on Tuesday it would tighten rules for riskier home loan products, in a bid to address concern over high levels of mortgage debt driven by record-low interest rates during the pandemic. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said the rules go into effect from the end of the fiscal year in 2023 and were designed to ensure that financial institutions are "well prepared to address the risk of persistent, outstanding consumer debt." With borrowing costs rising fast, OSFI said in April that a housing market downturn is among the biggest risks facing Canada's financial system this year.

  • Grayscale Suing SEC After Its Bitcoin ETF Is Rejected

    (Bloomberg) -- Grayscale Investments said it had sued the US Securities and Exchange Commission after the agency rejected a bid to convert its Bitcoin trust into an exchange-traded fund. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidPokemon Go Creator Niantic Cancels Four Projects, Cuts 8% of Staff

  • Bond Traders Bet Market Has Swung Too Far on Korea Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Valuations are starting to turn attractive for South Korea bonds amid signs the market has overpriced how much the most hawkish central bank in emerging Asia may raise rates. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidPokemon Go Creator Niantic Cancels Four Projects, Cuts 8% of St

  • Walgreens Stock Falls Even as Earnings Top Expectations

    Drugstore chain Walgreens reports adjusted earnings of 96 cents a share, beating estimates for 90 cents.

  • Stanley Black & Decker Divests Its Oil & Gas Business

    Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) has agreed to sell its STANLEY Oil & Gas business to Pipeline Technique Limited, a provider of solutions to the energy industry. Deal terms were not disclosed. STANLEY Oil & Gas encompasses pipeline services and equipment businesses, including CRC-Evans Pipeline International, Pipeline Induction Heat Ltd., and STANLEY Inspection, which generated combined revenues of ~$140 million in FY21. "The sale of our oil and gas business builds on our strategic commi

  • Aura's stock jumps 11% after announcing Fast Track status for its bladder cancer treatment candidate

    Shares of Aura Biosciencs Inc. were up 11.3% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said it received a Fast-Track designation from the Food and Drug Administration for its experimental bladder-cancer treatment. Aura is planning to start the Phase 1 clinical trial for this indication in 2023. The company's stock is down 25.9% this year, while the broader S&P 500 has declined 19.9%.

  • Walgreens Profit Shrinks After Opioid Deal, Fewer Vaccinations

    The drugstore chain paid $683 million to Florida to resolve claims related to the distribution of prescription opioid medications.

  • Coinbase Renews Overseas Expansion Plan After Cutting US Staff

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. is turning abroad to fuel growth in new users and revenue, reviving an international push after laying off more than 1,000 of its predominantly US workforce.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidPokemon Go Creator Niantic Cancels Four Projects, Cuts 8% of