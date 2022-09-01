Marketing Consulting Market to Record 3.07% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Driven by the Rising need for Improved Customer Digital Experience - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The marketing consulting market size is expected to grow by USD 3.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period. The key factor driving growth in the marketing consulting market is the rising need for improved customer digital experience. With the increase in market competition, marketing consulting firms are under constant pressure to deliver services as per the changing demand from clients and at affordable prices, which has encouraged organizations to improve the efficiency of their marketing campaigns and operations by providing information to the target audience. Marketing automation software analyzes organization-wide marketing data based on facts and offers statistical alerts for companies to make investment-related decisions for marketing. It has become essential for organizations to effectively manage the customers' digital experience to retain the existing customers and attract new ones. In addition, customers are doing thorough secondary research on domains on the latest technology updates and reviews before making any purchase decisions in the company. Thus, there is a need for marketing consulting firms to provide customers with a sophisticated digital experience - To know about other drivers along with the challenges: Request a Free Sample Report
Marketing Consulting Market: Segmentation Analysis
The report extensively covers marketing consulting market segmentation by service (MMICS, SDCS, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America)
Service Landscape
The marketing consulting market share growth by the MMICS segment will be significant for revenue generation during the forecast period.
Geography Landscape
35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for marketing consulting in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in APAC, MEA, and South American regions. The emergence of digital consulting in the marketing consulting market and the rise of globalization will facilitate the marketing consulting market growth in North America over the forecast period
To know about the market contribution of each segment - Click Now!
Marketing Consulting Market: Vendor Analysis
The marketing consulting market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. The marketing consulting market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Bain and Co. Inc., BearingPoint Holding BV, Boston Consulting Group Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Elixirr International plc, Ernst & Young Global Ltd., KPMG International Cooperative, McKinsey and Co., Nielsen Holdings PLC, and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP among others.
To know about the vendor offerings - Grab a FREE Sample Now!
What our reports offer:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2020, 2021, and 2025
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
The competitive scenario provided in the Marketing Consulting Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Marketing Consulting Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
Related Reports:
The strategy consulting market share should rise by USD 57.76 billion from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 17.40%.
The industrial automation services market size is expected to reach a value of USD 45.32 billion, at a CAGR of 15.40%, during 2021-2025.
Marketing Consulting Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 3.83 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.07
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Bain and Co. Inc., BearingPoint Holding BV, Boston Consulting Group Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Elixirr International plc, Ernst & Young Global Ltd., KPMG International Cooperative, McKinsey and Co., Nielsen Holdings PLC, and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Industrials Market" Research Reports
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market Definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
The threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
Market segments
Comparison by Service
MMICS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
SDCS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Bain and Co. Inc.
BearingPoint Holding BV
Boston Consulting Group Inc.
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
Elixirr International plc
Ernst & Young Global Ltd.
KPMG International Cooperative
McKinsey and Co.
Nielsen Holdings PLC
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research Methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marketing-consulting-market-to-record-3-07-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--driven-by-the-rising-need-for-improved-customer-digital-experience---technavio-301614995.html
SOURCE Technavio