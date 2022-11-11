Marketing Consulting Market to record USD 3.83 Bn growth; Bain and Co. Inc., BearingPoint Holding BV, Boston Consulting Group Inc. identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The marketing consulting market size is expected to grow by USD 3.83 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.75% between 2021 and 2026. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read Our FREE Sample Report

Marketing Consulting Market 2022-2026: Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the marketing consulting market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Bain and Co. Inc., BearingPoint Holding BV, Boston Consulting Group Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Elixirr International plc, Ernst & Young Global Ltd., KPMG International Cooperative, McKinsey and Co., Nielsen Holdings PLC, and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

The report also covers the following areas:

Marketing Consulting Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The rising need for improved customer digital experience will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The marketing consulting market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

Bain and Co. Inc.: The company offers marketing consulting solutions that help in transforming marketing with a practical, proven combination of analytics, customer-centric data insights, and a test-and-learn approach, under the brand name of Bain and company.

BearingPoint Holding BV: The company offers marketing consulting solutions that generate sustainable growth by identifying the best marketing strategy by focusing on customer needs and innovating with new value propositions and personalize customer engagement through precision marketing enablers to maximize digital campaign ROI with the help and knowledge from digital marketing platform certified consultants, under the brand name of BearingPoint Holding.

Boston Consulting Group Inc.: The company offers marketing consulting solutions by balancing go-to-market innovations with traditional sales-force lever and creating value propositions and experiences that resonate with customers, under the brand name of Boston Consulting.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.: The company offers marketing consulting solutions that help in elevating the human experience in health and human services and leveraging customer engagement platforms for a better, more personalized experience, under the brand name of Deloitte.

Elixirr International plc: The company offers marketing consulting solutions by leveraging emerging technology and identifying game-changing partnerships to set new performance benchmarks and incubating new propositions and rapidly scaling emerging businesses that disrupt the status quo, under the brand name of Elixirr.

Ernst & Young Global Ltd.

KPMG International Cooperative

McKinsey and Co.

Nielsen Holdings PLC

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Story continues

Marketing Consulting Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Service

The market growth by the MMICS segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment includes planning and organization, competitive analysis, customer analysis, marketing audits, and market evaluation. The segment enables consultants to analyze internal strengths and weaknesses and determine which types of goods and services can be offered to different demographics.

Geography

35% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. The growth of new research firms and the availability of various databases are driving the growth of the regional market.

Marketing Consulting Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist marketing consulting market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the marketing consulting market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the marketing consulting market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of marketing consulting market vendors

Marketing Consulting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bain and Co. Inc., BearingPoint Holding BV, Boston Consulting Group Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Elixirr International plc, Ernst & Young Global Ltd., KPMG International Cooperative, McKinsey and Co., Nielsen Holdings PLC, and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

MMICS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

SDCS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bain and Co. Inc.

BearingPoint Holding BV

Boston Consulting Group Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Elixirr International plc

Ernst & Young Global Ltd.

KPMG International Cooperative

McKinsey and Co.

Nielsen Holdings PLC

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

