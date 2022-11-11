Marketing Consulting Market to record USD 3.83 Bn growth; Bain and Co. Inc., BearingPoint Holding BV, Boston Consulting Group Inc. identified as key vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The marketing consulting market size is expected to grow by USD 3.83 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.75% between 2021 and 2026. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read Our FREE Sample Report
Marketing Consulting Market 2022-2026: Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the marketing consulting market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Bain and Co. Inc., BearingPoint Holding BV, Boston Consulting Group Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Elixirr International plc, Ernst & Young Global Ltd., KPMG International Cooperative, McKinsey and Co., Nielsen Holdings PLC, and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.
The report also covers the following areas:
Marketing Consulting Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The rising need for improved customer digital experience will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The marketing consulting market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.
Bain and Co. Inc.: The company offers marketing consulting solutions that help in transforming marketing with a practical, proven combination of analytics, customer-centric data insights, and a test-and-learn approach, under the brand name of Bain and company.
BearingPoint Holding BV: The company offers marketing consulting solutions that generate sustainable growth by identifying the best marketing strategy by focusing on customer needs and innovating with new value propositions and personalize customer engagement through precision marketing enablers to maximize digital campaign ROI with the help and knowledge from digital marketing platform certified consultants, under the brand name of BearingPoint Holding.
Boston Consulting Group Inc.: The company offers marketing consulting solutions by balancing go-to-market innovations with traditional sales-force lever and creating value propositions and experiences that resonate with customers, under the brand name of Boston Consulting.
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.: The company offers marketing consulting solutions that help in elevating the human experience in health and human services and leveraging customer engagement platforms for a better, more personalized experience, under the brand name of Deloitte.
Elixirr International plc: The company offers marketing consulting solutions by leveraging emerging technology and identifying game-changing partnerships to set new performance benchmarks and incubating new propositions and rapidly scaling emerging businesses that disrupt the status quo, under the brand name of Elixirr.
Ernst & Young Global Ltd.
KPMG International Cooperative
McKinsey and Co.
Nielsen Holdings PLC
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio. Buy Now!
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights
Marketing Consulting Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Service
The market growth by the MMICS segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment includes planning and organization, competitive analysis, customer analysis, marketing audits, and market evaluation. The segment enables consultants to analyze internal strengths and weaknesses and determine which types of goods and services can be offered to different demographics.
Geography
35% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. The growth of new research firms and the availability of various databases are driving the growth of the regional market. Identify other key segments and regions in the market. Download Free Sample Report
Marketing Consulting Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist marketing consulting market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the marketing consulting market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the marketing consulting market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of marketing consulting market vendors
Related Reports:
The strategy consulting market share should rise by USD 57.76 billion from 2021 to 2026. The rising need for improved customer digital experience is notably driving the strategy consulting market growth, although factors such as increased risks related to data security and privacy may impede the market growth.
The testing, inspection, and certification market share in Japan is expected to increase by USD 3.07 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.94%. The increase in vehicle recalls is notably driving the testing, inspection, and certification market growth in Japan, although factors such as high lead time for TIC processes in the automotive industry may impede the market growth.
Marketing Consulting Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 3.83 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.07
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Bain and Co. Inc., BearingPoint Holding BV, Boston Consulting Group Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Elixirr International plc, Ernst & Young Global Ltd., KPMG International Cooperative, McKinsey and Co., Nielsen Holdings PLC, and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
Market segments
Comparison by Service
MMICS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
SDCS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Bain and Co. Inc.
BearingPoint Holding BV
Boston Consulting Group Inc.
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
Elixirr International plc
Ernst & Young Global Ltd.
KPMG International Cooperative
McKinsey and Co.
Nielsen Holdings PLC
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marketing-consulting-market-to-record-usd-3-83-bn-growth-bain-and-co-inc-bearingpoint-holding-bv-boston-consulting-group-inc-identified-as-key-vendors---technavio-301673069.html
SOURCE Technavio