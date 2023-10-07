From marketing directors to a paralegal, here are 13 new hires in the Wilmington area

Battleship North Carolina hires new marketing/promotions director

Scott

Battleship North Carolina named Dena Scott as the Battleship’s marketing and promotions director effective Sept. 1. Scott, a native of Philadelphia, earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Rutgers University. She has over 15 years of international and domestic marketing, graphic design, and public relations experience.

Thomas Construction Group

Ericksen

Emma Ericksen has been named the new marketing coordinator for Thomas Construction Group. Ericksen will be responsible for assisting with the company’s corporate marketing, business development, and client engagement initiatives and strategies. Prior to joining Thomas Construction Group, Ericksen served as the marketing and engagement manager at the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in communication studies from the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

Highland Roofing Company

Neufang

Nick Neufang has been named Wilmington account manager at Highland Roofing Company. He will manager Highland's repair, maintenance and reroof services of all types of commercial facilities in the Cape Fear region. Neufang previous serve as a roof technician at Highland Roofing and as an assistant superintendent at Meridian Construction Company.

Cape Fear Homeless Continuum of Care

Stough

Andrea Stough has been named the new homeless services director for The Cape Fear Homeless Continuum of Care. As an employee of the Cape Fear Council of Governments, Stough will be responsible for staffing, supporting the mission and values, administer federal and state grants, and coordinate the local system of assessment and prioritization of services for the homeless population. Stough has over 20 years of social services experience. She served as the residential services director at Open Gate Domestic Violence Shelter and Services and was the outreach/advocacy coordinator.

Cranfill Sumner

Wheeler

Cranfill Sumner LLP recently announced the hiring of Gracie Wheeler as a paralegal at the firm’s Wilmington office. She will be supporting attorneys in the Cranfill Sumner Medical Malpractice Group. Sumner received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Clemson University.

Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage announces additions and transfers

Denise Kinney, president of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage has announced several additions and transfers within their management team.

Medina

Michael Medina has been named managing broker of the Sneads Ferry and Topsail offices. He served as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps as an expeditionary firefighting and rescue specialist. Medina transitioned into real estate in 2020 and has consistently been a top producer.

Misciagno

Phil Misciagno has been named managing broker for the Hampstead office. He joined the company in 2017 as an agent and has served for the past four years as the managing broker of the Sneads Ferry and Topsail offices.

Helm

Amy Helm, who has served as the managing broker in the Hampstead office, will remain as a sales associate in that office. Helm plans to earn her teaching certificate with the North Carolina Real Estate Commission this fall, using her experience and knowledge in the educational side of the real estate industry.

Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage welcomes 5 agents

Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage recently welcomed five agents to different offices in the Wilmington area.

Dani and Paul Colantuno

"Having earned a reputation for focusing on the priorities of their clients and providing the highest level of service," said Kimberly Sands, managing broker, Paul and Dani Colantuno has joined the Oak Island office.

Flynn

Wendy Flynn, a real estate veteran with 23 years, has join the South Brunswick office. Flynn also has a degree in interior design from Bauder College.

Gentry

Craig Gentry, with over 20 years in the accounting field and experience working for a major property management firm, has joined the South Brunswick office.

Canady

Latasha Canady, a native of Pender County, has joined the Hampstead office. Canady is a graduate of the University of North Carolina Wilmington and East Carolina University, where she earned a master’s degree in social work.

