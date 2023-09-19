Marketing Firm Klaviyo Prices IPO Shares at $30 Each

(Bloomberg) -- Marketing and data automation provider Klaviyo Inc. priced shares in its initial public offering above a marketed range at $30 each, according to people familiar with the information who asked not to be identified because it wasn’t public yet.

Klaviyo and current investors had planned to sell 19.2 million shares for $27 to $29 each in Tuesday’s IPO. At $30 a share, Klaviyo and its selling shareholders are raising $576 million and the Boston-based company has a fully diluted value of about $9 billion.

A representative for Klaviyo declined to comment.

The share sale comes on the heels of Tuesday’s trading debut by online grocery delivery company Instacart, whose shares rose 12% after its $660 million IPO. Both companies are following in the wake of SoftBank Group Corp.-owned semiconductor designer Arm Holdings Plc, which lodged the year’s biggest US IPO and then rose 25% Thursday in its trading debut.

Like Arm and Instacart, Klaviyo signed up cornerstone investors. BlackRock Inc. and AllianceBernstein LP expressed interest in buying as much as $100 million of the IPO shares in aggregate, according to Klaviyo’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Klaviyo had net income of about $15 million on revenue of $321 million for the first six months of the year, compared with a loss of $25 million on revenue of $208 million for the same period last year, according to the filing.

The company’s investors include growth equity firm Summit Partners, e-commerce platform Shopify Inc. and the venture firm Accomplice. Summit is selling 4.9 million shares in the IPO, while Accomplice is selling almost 1.8 million.

Klaviyo’s largest shareholder will remain co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Bialecki, who will control 39% of the voting power, followed by Summit with 21%, according to the filings.

The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. Klaviyo’s shares are expected to begin trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVYO.

--With assistance from Bailey Lipschultz and Katie Roof.

(Updates with selling shareholders in seventh paragraph)

