Marketing Operations Management Market to Surpass US$ 22.6 Bn by 2032 Amid Growing Need for Automation of Complex Tasks

·6 min read

Sales in Marketing Operations Management Software to Grow by 7.3% in 2032 as Trend for Brand Recognition Surges

Fact.MR's detailed analysis on the global marketing operations management market provides readers with a 360-degree view for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The report also unveils crucial information about latest trends, obstacles, opportunities, and growth drivers across various segments, including component, functionality, enterprise size, industry, and regions.

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global marketing operations management market size stood at US$ 9.6 Bn in 2021. As per the study, sales in the global marketing operations management market are projected to reach US$ 22.6 Bn, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

FactMR Logo
FactMR Logo

Rapidly shifting industry landscape is surging the need for educating customers regarding various goods and brands. It is encouraging organizations to adopt innovative solutions, such as marketing operations management systems.

These systems enable organizations to increase their brand value by collaborating on content in real-time. These are also set to help them in minimizing brand devaluation, repetition, and duplication.

High demand for these systems to help organizations in ensuring adherence of content localization, as well as corporate and brand design rules in accordance with local laws is another factor that is estimated to augment growth.

For more insights into the Market, Get a Sample Copy of this Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7291

Moreover, introduction of marketing operations management systems equipped with product information management (PIM) features is likely to push sales. PIM capabilities help companies in gaining detailed information about brands. These also ensure their compliance with legislation related to products.

Hence, key players are incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) in their existing products to automate, optimize, formalize, and digitize a large number of tasks. They are striving to reduce the requirement of skilled human experts and automate complex tasks.

Meanwhile, some of the other key players are including machine learning (ML) in marketing operations management tools to evaluate data for predicting the future. They are also trying to suggest data-driven enhancements to improve the overall marketing performance.

Report Attributes

Details

Base Year Value (2022A)

US$ 10.5 Bn

Estimated Year Value (2026E)

US$ 15.5 Bn

Projected Year Value (2032F)

US$ 22.6 Bn

Global Growth Rate (2022-2032)

CAGR 7.9%

Key Takeaways:

  • Based on component, the software segment is expected to exhibit growth at a robust CAGR of 7.3% by the end of 2032.

  • By functionality, sales in the manufacturing execution systems are likely to record a 7.2% CAGR through 2032.

  • India marketing operations management market is projected to showcase rapid growth by generating a CAGR of 9.6% in 2032.

  • Increasing adoption of cloud technologies is set to help the U.S. marketing operations management market to exhibit 7.3% CAGR in 2032.

  • The U.K. marketing operations management market is poised to expand at 9.1% CAGR by the end of 2032.

Growth Drivers:

  • Ability of marketing operations management tools to encompass call and data analytics, digital asset management, and reports is expected to drive growth.

  • Introduction of state-of-the-art technologies, such as machine learning and AI in various industries is projected to fuel growth.

Restraints:

  • Increasing numbers of data theft, hacker assaults, and malware attacks worldwide may hinder growth.

  • Generation of a vast amount of sensitive data that may be prone to hacking can hamper the usage of marketing operations management tools.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7291

Competitive Landscape:

The global marketing operations management market consists of various large- and small-scale players. They are striving to implement numerous organic and inorganic strategies to strengthen their positions.

Some of them are focusing more on improving their existing product lines by introducing new features. A few others are engaging in mergers and acquisitions to expand their geographic presence and generate more shares in the market.

For instance,

  • May 2022: Framework Solutions, LLC, a custom software development company based in the U.S., launched its new Marketing Operations, Grants Management, and Technology Service offerings. The company unveiled its latest product offerings at the Veeva Summit, Boston.

  • June 2021: Aprimo, a developer and seller of marketing automation software headquartered in the U.S., announced the launch of the Aprimo Marketing Calendar. It would provide additional capabilities and broader functionality. It would also help companies to gain access to a comprehensive and single view of all projects.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Aegis Software

  • AspenTech

  • Camstar

  • Critical Manufacturing

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=7291

More Valuable Insights on Marketing Operations Management Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global marketing operations management market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of marketing operations management through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Component:

  • Software

  • Professional Services

By Functionality

  • Inventory Management

  • Labor Management

  • Manufacturing Execution Systems

  • Process and Production Intelligence

  • Quality Process Management

  • Others

By Enterprise Size

  • Small and Medium Enterprises

  • Large Enterprises

By Industry

  • Automotive

  • Chemical

  • Healthcare and pharmaceuticals

  • Food and Beverages

  • Consumer Goods

  • Aerospace and Defense

  • Industrial Equipment

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

  • South America

Key Questions Covered in the Marketing Operations Management Market Report

  • What is the projected value of the marketing operations management market in 2022?

  • At what rate will the global marketing operations management market grow until 2032?

  • Which are the factors hampering the growth in the marketing operations management market?

  • Which region is expected to lead in the global marketing operations management market during 2022-2032?

  • Which are the factors driving the marketing operations management market during the forecast period?

  • What is the expected market value of the marketing operations management market during the forecast period?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain

Blockchain Technology Market: The overall sales in the blockchain technology market are expected to surpass US$ 3,273.83 Bn by the end of 2032. Demand in the market is expected surge with increasing number of business entities leveraging their advanced data crunching and assimilation capabilities.

Open Source Intelligence Market: According to Fact.MR, the open source intelligence market is poised to expand at 15% CAGR over the forecast period of 2021 and 2031. Growth in the market is underpinned by rising penetration of social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook and availability of multitude of different datasets.

Cloud-based Predictive Analytics Platform Market: As per Fact.MR, high demand for gaining insights from unstructured data, such as social media content, emails, and call center transcripts is estimated to augur well for the market. Also, rising focus of key players on upgrading their existing platforms is anticipated to bolster growth.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, chemical, and materials, to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trusts us in critical decision making.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marketing-operations-management-market-to-surpass-us-22-6-bn-by-2032-amid-growing-need-for-automation-of-complex-tasks-301546282.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

