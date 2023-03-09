Marketing Worldwide Corporation Closes New Acquisition And Retains Media Pioneer and Specialist

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation (OTC PINK:MWWC), ('the Company'), has closed on a new acquisition and retained a media specialist to help with an internal corporate shift.

Marketing Worldwide Corporation ‘MWWC' is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of Marketing Worldwide Media; a Wyoming based wholly owned subsidiary. This media arm will allow the Company to bring in television concepts for entertainment, news, social, web, and commercial sales programming. The expectation of ‘MWM' is to generate revenues from ad sales aired on any number of networks contracted.

For that reason alone, some internal changes are occurring, which is why ‘MWWC' is very excited to introduce Robert Blagman, as the new flagship media expert. Robert brings with him over 30 years of experience in network sales, communications and management.

See LinkedIn Bio below:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/robert-blagman-44036b/

‘MWWC' is grooming Mr. Blagman to take on the position as acting CEO of Marketing Worldwide over the next few months and had this statement for shareholders and investors:

"First, I'd like to start off by saying what a privilege and honor it is to be working with $MWWC, I truly appreciate this opportunity to bring some reinvigorated energy and some new more practical policies to the corporate structure. I understand that this will be an uphill battle at times, but I'm also very confident in the experience I have in the media industry.

Second, and this is for the Shareholders in regards to the aforementioned Reverse Split. I have told the Board of Directors that the company's ambitions to get to Nasdaq cannot be done by utilizing a 10,000 to 1 reverse split, and I've made some strong arguments to that effect. IF a reverse split is necessary, it won't happen right away, these processes take time and even then may not get approval by Finra. This is why I have proposed to the Board that IF any reverse split were to occur, it cannot exceed a 20 for 1 R.S., with a more aggressive lean towards a 10 for 1 R.S. or nothing at all.

Lastly, there is value that I am bringing to ‘MWWC' under ‘MWM' in the form of 2 new projects that will close this month. These are potential revenue producing endeavors and I'd personally like to see those revenues used to facilitate a share buy-back to keep investors made whole, there are many options available at our disposal, it just takes a fresh perspective and some creative thinking," said Robert Blagman (‘TCO' Transitioning Corporate Officer).

The Company would also like to announce that it is working on a podcast interview and video mini-series that will dive deeper into the ethics, work history, and motivations of Robert Blagman giving further insight into who he is and what he is about; ‘MWWC' will release official news as this develops.

Marketing Worldwide has begun making behind the scenes changes to its website www.marketingworldwide.co, and we encourage investors, shareholders, clients, and corporate sponsors to check back frequently for our most recent updates. Additionally, the Company has been actively creating some new social media content and expects to release those to the general public via its official Twitter account @MWWCOfficial.

