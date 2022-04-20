U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,480.72
    +18.51 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,236.94
    +325.74 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,567.75
    -51.91 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,037.79
    +7.02 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.18
    +0.62 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.80
    -5.20 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    -0.17 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0854
    +0.0062 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8740
    -0.0390 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3040
    +0.0038 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7170
    -1.1970 (-0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,637.45
    +94.31 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    971.02
    +5.04 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.98
    +15.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Marketing Worldwide Releases Minosis V.5 Update, Adds BTG to Mineable Coins and Embarks on Campaign to Add Users

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marketing Worldwide Corp.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MWWC
Marketing Worldwide Corp.
Marketing Worldwide Corp.

Marketing Worldwide Releases Minosis V.5 Update, Adds BTG to Mineable Coins and Embarks on Campaign to Add Users

MWWC - Contact Information
MWWC - Contact Information

CHEYENNE, WY, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marketing Worldwide Corporation (OTC PINK: MWWC), ('the Company'), and its development team have released the Version 5 #Minosis update; which includes the addition of Bitcoin Gold (BTG) to the mining pool.

Marketing Worldwide has continued to update and develop the Minosis mining platform https://minosis.io for the past 7 months, adding new features, #cryptocurrency, and advancing the control settings so that the average user can mine crypto easily and conveniently.

Here are some of the upgrades that have been implemented:

  • Increased GPU Mining Support

  • Additional Mining Statistics

  • Provisions for additional coins

  • Optimized installation

  • Improved Logging

  • Enhanced Dashboard

  • Realtime System Tray Statistics

  • New Payout Controls

Bitcoin Gold ‘BTG’:

Is now a mineable coin on the #Minosis platform, which is extremely exciting for new miners. More information regarding Bitcoin Gold can be found at: https://bitcoingold.org/

The Company has developed and is deploying an aggressive marketing campaign to expand the user base. Though targeted paid marketing, the company is seeing substantial growth in users.

“The Company is going to continue to add new coins to the Minosis platform regularly to keep it fresh for our growing user base, and we hope to be able to release news or a tweet about it each time it happens”, stated CEO Jason Schlenk.

Contact Information

Twitter: @MWWCOfficial
Email: LetsConnect@marketingworldwide.co
Website: www.marketingworldwide.co

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: MARKETING WORLDWIDE CORPORATION (“MWWC”)

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Should You Now Consider Buying Shopify (SHOP) Shares?

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. The past two quarters have been difficult for all growth investors and certainly for Rowan Street partners. COVID reopening, inflation, the threat of a rapid increase in interest rates as well as […]

  • Wall Street rerates Netflix stock after surprise subscriber loss

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Netflix stock cratering after nine Wall Street analysts downgraded shares after the streaming giant reported earnings.

  • Netflix stock plummets after first quarterly subscriber loss in 10 years

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Netflix.

  • Tesla earnings: What to expect

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss earnings expectations for Tesla.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Pharmaceutical Stocks

    In this article, we present the 10 pharmaceutical stocks that are being downgraded by analysts. You can skip our analysis of the pharmaceutical industry and go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Pharmaceutical Stocks. The pharmaceutical industry always remains in focus as investors scramble to find innovative companies working on treatments of diseases. The […]

  • IBM stock pops on earnings beat, cloud growth

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss IBM stock.

  • Market check: Nasdaq turns red as Netflix, Tesla, Meta stocks drop

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • U.S. Pension Giant to Vote to Replace Buffett as Berkshire Chair

    (Bloomberg) -- California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest public pension fund in the U.S., said it plans to vote for a shareholder proposal that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. replace billionaire Warren Buffett as chairman.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian Offensive

  • Procter & Gamble beats earnings expectations, raises outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss third quarter earnings for Procter & Gamble.

  • Is it a Good Move to Establish a Position in Docusign (DOCU)?

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. The past two quarters have been difficult for all growth investors and certainly for Rowan Street partners. COVID reopening, inflation, the threat of a rapid increase in interest rates as well as […]

  • Better Buy: Intel vs. Micron Technology

    The PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index has shed more than 23% of its value in 2022, which is a tad surprising as the booming demand for chips has led to sharp growth in the semiconductor industry's revenue. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock is down 11% this year, while Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has suffered a bigger drop of 25%. Intel, whose processors are used in computers and data centers, has shown some resilience on the market this year thanks to its cheap valuation and a potential turnaround in its fortunes.

  • Some AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Analysts Just Made A Major Cut To Next Year's Estimates

    Today is shaping up negative for AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative...

  • 8 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell now according to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cantor’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. California-based hedge fund Mountain […]

  • Can This Bruised Cannabis Stock Make a Comeback?

    Is Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) a cannabis cultivator that moonlights as a marijuana investment bank, or vice versa? As interesting as Sundial's hybrid business model may be, the stock's future depends on convincing investors that it's more than a meme. All eyes will be on Sundial's forthcoming earnings report describing its performance in the fourth quarter and for all of 2021.

  • Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Agenus, and Sorrento Therapeutics Popped Today

    Regeneron's buyout of Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals is sparking a rally among clinical-stage cancer research companies today.

  • $50bn wiped off Netflix as subscriber shock sparks market rout - live updates

    Rail union calls for the 'biggest strike in modern history' The Issa brothers' Asda takeover is the deal of the century – on paper FTSE 100 rises 0.2pc Jeremy Warner: Why are we doing a free-trade deal with India’s Putin-loving prime minister? Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • IBM Stock Jumps After Q1 Earnings Beat, Solid Cloud, Consulting Outlook

    This solid start to the year reinforces our confidence in our strategy (and) we continue to see a strong demand environment for both technology and consulting," said CEO Arvind Krishna.

  • Netflix stock sinks after missing on subscribers, revenue

    Netflix stock is down in after hours trading following its big miss on subscribers and revenue for Q1.

  • Is Pinterest Stock a Buy Now?

    Image-based social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) benefited from massive gains during the pandemic. Since its customers had more spare time, they engaged with the platform more, sending Pinterest stock surging. Consequently, the stock price has fallen back to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Rowan Street Capital on Trade Desk (TTD): “We Intend to Hold On to Every Share We Own”

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. The past two quarters have been difficult for all growth investors and certainly for Rowan Street partners. COVID reopening, inflation, the threat of a rapid increase in interest rates as well as […]