Marketing Worldwide Releases Minosis V.5 Update, Adds BTG to Mineable Coins and Embarks on Campaign to Add Users

CHEYENNE, WY, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marketing Worldwide Corporation (OTC PINK: MWWC), ('the Company'), and its development team have released the Version 5 #Minosis update; which includes the addition of Bitcoin Gold (BTG) to the mining pool.

Marketing Worldwide has continued to update and develop the Minosis mining platform https://minosis.io for the past 7 months, adding new features, #cryptocurrency, and advancing the control settings so that the average user can mine crypto easily and conveniently.

Here are some of the upgrades that have been implemented:

Increased GPU Mining Support

Additional Mining Statistics

Provisions for additional coins

Optimized installation

Improved Logging

Enhanced Dashboard

Realtime System Tray Statistics

New Payout Controls

Bitcoin Gold ‘BTG’:

Is now a mineable coin on the #Minosis platform, which is extremely exciting for new miners. More information regarding Bitcoin Gold can be found at: https://bitcoingold.org/

The Company has developed and is deploying an aggressive marketing campaign to expand the user base. Though targeted paid marketing, the company is seeing substantial growth in users.

“The Company is going to continue to add new coins to the Minosis platform regularly to keep it fresh for our growing user base, and we hope to be able to release news or a tweet about it each time it happens”, stated CEO Jason Schlenk.

Contact Information

Twitter: @MWWCOfficial

Email: LetsConnect@marketingworldwide.co

Website: www.marketingworldwide.co

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

