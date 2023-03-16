U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,891.25
    -1.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,826.00
    -46.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,283.00
    +35.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,757.90
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.28
    +0.67 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.50
    -5.80 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.06
    +0.18 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0612
    +0.0028 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.48
    +2.75 (+11.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2061
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8140
    -0.5360 (-0.40%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,462.06
    -394.54 (-1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    544.09
    -13.14 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,390.92
    +46.47 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,010.61
    -218.87 (-0.80%)
     

MarketingPulse and eTailingPulse attract over 1,400 global industry professionals

·5 min read

Global marketing and branding experts analyse market trends and new post-pandemic opportunities

HONG KONG, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), MarketingPulse and eTailingPulse were held today. With this year's theme being "MASTER THE FUTURE", the event featured over 30 events and attracted more than 1,400 global industry professionals from 18 countries and regions.

HKTDC Executive Director Margaret Fong said in her welcoming remarks that enterprises must keep abreast of the latest market trends and consumer preferences to rise above the competition.
HKTDC Executive Director Margaret Fong said in her welcoming remarks that enterprises must keep abreast of the latest market trends and consumer preferences to rise above the competition.

In her welcoming remarks, HKTDC Executive Director Margaret Fong said: "As global business exchanges gradually resume and new business opportunities emerge, enterprises must keep abreast of the latest market trends and consumer preferences to rise above the competition. With a line up of heavyweight speakers, the conferences featured more than 60 international speakers – including marketing executives, brand representatives, advertising professionals and e-commerce experts, who shared their success stories and provided insights into the latest marketing trends. Attendees, especially SMEs, received briefings on industry developments and how to capture business opportunities."

Think bigger about marketing and design

Heavyweight speaker Mauro Porcini, PepsiCo's Senior Vice President and Global Chief Design Officer, shared his thoughts on integrating marketing and design. As PepsiCo's first Chief Design Officer, Porcini revealed design insights on building stronger ties with customers through innovation, as well as portending future design trends. "We need to understand how to create something meaningful for people, creating products that are functionally relevant, that create an emotional connection, but that people are also proud about, that they want to share with the rest of the world." he said.

Brands need to grasp Generation Z's new consumer power

Highly connected and comfortable with technology, the values and spending preferences of Generation Z are likely to have significant impact on businesses' bottom line for some time to come. Gaëtan Belaud, head of Spotify's global advertising agency, shared the listening habits and values of Gen Z, and dissected what such factors meant for brands. Belaud said: "One in five persons in Hong Kong is streaming on Spotify. Audio has taken the centre stage and people are streaming more, particularly the Gen Z population. For the Gen Z population, brands need to understand the kind of music or podcast they listen to, echo that in the brand message, and engage them in the conversation."

The global phenomenon of ChatGPT and new artificial intelligence (AI) applications

The pace of development in AI has been rapid. With the launch of ChatGPT, it has become a hot topic globally. Keith Li, Chairman of the Hong Kong Wireless Technology Industry Association; Shek Ka Wai, Founder of Online Marketing Player and Ivan So, Digital Marketing Consultant at HDcourse Limited; analysed the multiple applications of this revolutionary technology during a session at this year's conference. Li, said: "The main trend we see is with generative AI and applying this to business use. We should focus…R&D on applying AI technology for solving real business problems."

Unique insights from heavyweight speakers

This year's event also focused on other hot global issues, including Web3, virtual idols, data-driven marketing, ESG, happiness and marketing, the future of retail and brand storytelling. In that spirit, many overseas marketing experts have come to Hong Kong precisely to present their ideas on marketing – including prominent figures in the field such as Silvia Garcia, former President of the Happiness Institute and Director of Global Marketing for Coca-Cola; Brian Yiu, CEO, FILA China; Moritz von der Linden, former Global Chief Digital Marketing Officer, Mars (2020-2022); Gao-na, Head of Mengniu Overseas business, Hong Kong and Macao region, Inner Mongolia Mengniu Dairy (Group) Company Ltd; Alex Zhou, Chief Customer Officer of POP MART; David Bell, Founder of Pretty Ballerinas; Louisa Zhu, Co-founder & CEO of Meta Human Centre, RM Group; and Bin He, Chief Customer Officer for Tim Hortons China.

Networking brings new business opportunities

In addition to the various sessions and Innotalks, an exhibition area was set up to showcase over 40 suppliers providing marketing services and e-commerce solutions, presenting Hong Kong's diverse and quality marketing services to attendees from overseas and Mainland China more broadly. Additionally, a matching service involving more than 180 businesses was also set up to provide one-on-one meetings between brand and marketing company representatives to facilitate collaboration. Towards the end of the event, a Happy Hour musical performance was held featuring Chris Polanco and Azúcar Latina Band for brand representatives and marketing-related companies to unwind, exchange marketing tips and in general, broaden their networks in a somewhat more laid-back atmosphere.

This latest edition of MarketingPulse was supported by a number of organisations and industry associations, including the Hong Kong Federation of E-Commerce, Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals' Association, Hang Seng Bank, the Association of Accredited Advertising Agencies of Hong Kong, and IAB Hong Kong powered by HKDMA.

MarketingPulse Online available from 16 March until 15 April

The online platform for MarketingPulse will be accessible to industry professionals as of 16 March, until 15 April. During this period, they can continue to take advantage of the many features of the platform and revisit the various events online.

Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the HKTDC Pulse Series includes "MarketingPulse", "eTailingPulse" and "EntertainmentPulse", bringing together executives from across the marketing, entertainment and e-commerce sectors to facilitate networking and collaboration.

MarketingPulse website: https://marketingpulse.hktdc.com/

Photo download: https://bit.ly/3ZRgCNc

Media enquiries

Please contact the HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:

Snowy Chan      Tel: (852) 2584 4525  Email: snowy.sn.chan@hktdc.org

Eric Wong          Tel: (852) 2584 4575  Email: eric.ks.wong@hktdc.org

To view press releases in Chinese, please visit http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/tc

About HKTDC 
The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/marketingpulse-and-etailingpulse-attract-over-1-400-global-industry-professionals-301773911.html

SOURCE Hong Kong Trade Development Council

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Joins Cost Cut Bandwagon, Eases On Bonus, Hiring, Triggers Employee Fears Of Layoffs

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is postponing perks for some corporate divisions and expanding a cost-cutting effort joining its peers in streamlining operations amid business slowdown and economic uncertainties. The shift will reduce the frequency of bonuses for a portion of Apple's corporate workforce, Bloomberg reports. Apple is also restricting hiring and leaving additional positions open after employee departure. On Tuesday, Meta Paltforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) shared a second downsizing drive, slash

  • Crude Oil: Let's Get to the Bottom of Where Prices Are Headed

    Oil is breaking downward from a three-month sideways consolidation pattern. Here's what it means for the commodity and energy stocks.

  • Is It Time To Buy XOM Stock As Exxon Mobil Gets Beaten Down By Banking Crisis?

    XOM stock is down 15% from February's all-time high. Did XOM get unduly punished during the bank crisis, giving investors a chance to buy?

  • Oil prices crater as inventories build, fears ripple through global markets

    Oil prices have fallen sharply in recent days amid growing inventories and broad stresses following the failure of multiple U.S. banks.

  • Charles Schwab CEO and other insiders scoop up nearly $7 million in stock amid selloff

    Executives and directors at Schwab spent about $7 million buying the financial-services giant's beaten-down stock this week in an apparent vote of confidence.

  • Adobe Stock Rallies After Earnings Top Estimates

    Adobe said it still expects to close its Figma acquisition by the end of the year. The company also boosted its outlook for the full year.

  • Tesla faces new lawsuit over monopoly power in repairs, parts business

    Tesla’s latest legal issue centers around a growing frustration with owners - obtaining parts and repairs. In a suit seeking class action status in federal court in San Francisco, an owner of a Model S is suing Tesla claiming she must pay exorbitant repair costs and face long wait times for service.

  • SVB Can't Find a Buyer Because of One Issue

    SVB Financial Group , the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, has put itself and its subsidiaries up for sale. The parent company, whose stock will be delisted by the Nasdaq, is selling its subsidiaries, SVB Capital and SVB Securities, plus additional assets and investments. SVB Securities operates as its investment banking division while SVB Capital serves as a venture capital and private credit fund, and SVB Securities is the investment banking business.

  • Investors Reward PDD for Winning Crown in China Online Price War

    (Bloomberg) -- Budget shopping app Pinduoduo has emerged as a clear winner in an intensifying price war in China as e-commerce companies fight for market share amid a pullback in consumer spending.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Traders Dash for Cover as Bank Dra

  • I’m 36 with $435,000 and want to retire early — ‘the earlier the better’ — but without a frugal lifestyle

    To be fair, any age for retirement requires some back-up plans, as the unexpected can always happen and take a large chunk of your assets, but when you’re choosing to leave the workforce well before the traditional age, you need even extra layers of protection on your side. For now, don’t feel as if there’s even a possibility of saving “too” much money for retirement because if you’re choosing to stop working at 50 (or around then) so you can travel the world, you’ll need to save as much as you can. There’s this movement called FIRE, which stands for “financial independence, retire early.”

  • Exxon’s Texas Plant Is Likely the Last Major US Refinery Project

    (Bloomberg) -- When Exxon Mobil Corp.’s newest addition to its southeast Texas refinery ramps up to full production in the next few weeks, it’ll be the first major expansion of US fuel-making capacity in at least a decade. And probably the last.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionStocks See Some Relief After Bank-Driven Selloff: Markets WrapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Depo

  • Exclusive-Apple supplier Foxconn wins AirPod order, plans $200 million factory in India - source

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn has won an order to make AirPods for Apple Inc and plans to build a factory in India to produce the wireless earphones, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The deal will see Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker and assembler of around 70% of all iPhones, become an AirPod supplier for the first time and underlines efforts by the key Apple supplier to further diversify production away from China. One source said Foxconn will invest more than $200 million in the new India AirPod plant in the southern Indian state of Telangana.

  • Former Wells Fargo Executive Blamed in Fake-Accounts Scandal Agrees to Plead Guilty

    The former head of Wells Fargo & Co.’s community bank has agreed to plead guilty to obstructing regulators who tried to examine allegations of sales misconduct at the business she ran, prosecutors said Wednesday. Carrie Tolstedt’s deal with Los Angeles federal prosecutors would resolve a criminal investigation into her role in the bank’s long-running, fake-accounts scandal, which severely damaged Wells Fargo’s reputation and contributed to an asset cap imposed by the Federal Reserve that limited its size. Under Ms. Tolstedt’s plea agreement, she could serve up to 16 months in prison, prosecutors said.

  • Ex-Wells Fargo exec to plead guilty for role in bank scandal

    A former Wells Fargo Bank executive accused of overseeing a ruse that created millions of bogus customer accounts has agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges likely to send her prison for her role in the scandal. The agreement filed Wednesday in a Los Angeles federal court calls for the former Wells Fargo executive, Carrie Tolstedt, to serve a 16-month prison sentence for obstructing regulators' investigation into abusive sales practices that culminated in the bank paying billions of dollars in fines. Tolstedt, 63, also agreed to pay a $17 million fine in a separate civil settlement with the government that also bans her from working again in the banking industry.

  • SVB Collapse: Elon Musk Is Very Worried

    The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has raised concerns about the soundness of banks around the world.

  • What’s Kellanova? How Kellogg’s Snack Company Got Its New Name

    Following a long tradition of companies borrowing from Latin as they rebrand themselves, Kellogg is christening its global snacking business Kellanova.

  • China's semiconductor output shrinks 17 per cent in first two months of 2023 amid economic headwinds, US sanctions

    China's integrated circuit (IC) output dropped 17 per cent in the first two months of 2023, as the country's semiconductor industry grappled with economic headwinds and escalating US trade sanctions. Production of ICs in January and February totalled 44.3 billion units, marking a stark contrast with the same period last year when chip output fell just 1.2 per cent to 57.3 billion units, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday. The percentage drop also e

  • Traditional and Roth IRA Inheritance Rules You May Not Know About

    Inheriting an IRA, whether a traditional or Roth account, comes with certain responsibilities. The rules for an inherited IRA depend on the specifics of your situation, as well as the deceased's age and other circumstances. Unfortunately, you might have to … Continue reading → The post Inheritance Rules for Traditional and Roth IRAs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Berkshire Hathaway to beef up risk disclosures following SEC request

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc agreed to better explain how its board of directors manages risks, including those taken by longtime Chairman Warren Buffett, after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked that it do a better job. In correspondence made public on Tuesday, the SEC's division of corporate finance asked Berkshire to "enhance" its risk management disclosures in its annual proxy filings, and Berkshire agreed to make the requested changes. Despite Buffett's legendary status as an investor and manager, some analysts have long urged the billionaire's Omaha, Nebraska-based company, whose market value is about $670 billion, to disclose more about itself.

  • Many Gen Zers don’t believe they need a college degree for a successful career. They might be right

    Gen Z would rather learn skills on the job, a new global survey from Fiverr finds. Good thing more companies are eliminating degree requirements.