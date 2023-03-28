U.S. markets open in 7 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,011.50
    +4.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,679.00
    +48.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,796.25
    +7.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,771.20
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.72
    -0.09 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.20
    +6.40 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0823
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.60
    -1.14 (-5.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2317
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6380
    -0.9170 (-0.70%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,924.66
    -914.97 (-3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    589.59
    -17.86 (-2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.77
    +66.32 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,501.34
    +24.47 (+0.09%)
     

Marketmind: Calm returns: Investors switch to bank fundamentals

Reuters
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga

Turbulence in global markets is gradually giving way to stability.

A day after regional U.S. lender First Citizens BancShares moved to scoop up the assets of failed Silicon Valley Bank, brave investors can probably begin to ask, "Is the worst over?"

A strong show of confidence is coming from U.S. authorities as bank regulators say the system is sound but rules need review.

A recover in U.S. markets, especially in beaten-down bank shares, lifted Asian stocks on Monday while the safe-haven dollar declined. Australian stocks outperformed, boosted by M&A activity.

(GRAPHIC: US stocks regain losses since Silicon Valley Bank collapse- https://www.reuters.com/graphics/GLOBAL-BANKS/US%20STOCKS/dwpkdkykrvm/graphic.jpg)

The relief rally in Asian equities could extend to Europe, where banking shares rose on Monday, paring last week's sharp declines.

A state-orchestrated rescue of Credit Suisse by rival UBS and turmoil among regional U.S. banks have fuelled concerns for the sector.

But analysts at asset manager Amundi say recession fears are the main culprit and European banks are not lumbered with weak assets that would pose challenges to capital or liquidity levels.

While the analysts expect a continuation of declining credit growth which is consistent with monetary tightening, they don't expect any credit crunch.

"Most European banks have plentiful capital and liquidity to support the real economy: We expect them to remain open for business and to continue extending loans to creditworthy customers."

The European Central Bank's board member Isabel Schnabel said on Monday the ECB could take a leaf from the Bank of England's book as it looks for new ways of managing liquidity in the banking sector and steering short-term interest rates in the market.

In Germany, millions of people were disrupted on Monday as airports and bus and train stations across the country came to a standstill during one of the largest walkouts in decades in Europe's biggest economy as soaring inflation stoke wage demands.

Meanwhile, a U.S. regulator sued Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, and its CEO and founder Changpeng Zhao for what the regulator alleged were an "illegal" exchange and a "sham" compliance programme. Zhao called the complaint "unexpected and disappointing."

Key developments that could influence markets on Tuesday:

Speakers: Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr testifies on "Bank Oversight"

European speakers: ECB President Christine Lagarde gives a speech at an opening ceremony of BIS Innovation Hub Eurosystem Centre in Frankfurt; Andrew Bailey, BoE governor Banking at Bank of England participates in a Treasury Select Committee hearing on Silicon Valley Bank

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Recommended Stories

  • First Citizens BancShares Helped, but Can't Save This Market

    The market received a boost on Monday in the form of news that First Citizens BancShares Inc. was buying some assets of failed Silicone Valley Bank. Overall, market breadth was good at around two-to-one positive. Stocks reversed late in the day after "Bond King" Jeffrey Gundlach appeared on CNBC and predicted that a recession would hit in the next couple of months and the Fed was done raising rates.

  • Marketmind: Banks are leaking money

    It's been a quiet Monday so far with Asian share markets mixed but U.S. and European stock futures higher, perhaps because they got through a weekend without another bank collapsing. There is some relief that First Citizens BancShares Inc is in advanced talks to acquire Silicon Valley Bank. There was also some talk the Federal Reserve could expand its new lending programme for banks as another step to reassuring depositors.

  • Asian shares mostly rise on relief over US bank strength

    Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday as investors got some relief from worries over troubled U.S. banks with a planned takeover of failed Silicon Valley Bank. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose nearly 0.4% to 19,644.68, while the Shanghai Composite inched up less than 0.1% to 3,249.39. Markets have been in turmoil following Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, the second-largest U.S. bank failure in history, earlier this month, and then the third-largest failure, by New York-based Signature Bank.

  • EU countries poised to approve 2035 phaseout of CO2-emitting cars

    European Union countries' energy ministers are set to give final approval on Tuesday to the bloc's law to end sales of new CO2-emitting cars in 2035, after Germany won an exemption for cars running on e-fuels. The vote comes three weeks later than planned after Germany's transport ministry lodged last-minute opposition to the law, threatening to derail the EU's main policy for bringing cars in line with its climate change targets. The European Commission struck a deal with Germany over the weekend to resolve the row, by offering assurances that combustion engine cars that only run on e-fuels will be exempted from the 2035 ban.

  • France Faces New Pension Strikes as Concerns Over Violence Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- French unions are holding a new day of nationwide strikes Tuesday to try to force President Emmanuel Macron to reverse his decision to push through unpopular pension reforms.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkAs concerns grow over mounting violence, labor organizations have bl

  • Head of Credit Suisse’s Saudi investor who sparked a stock panic has quit for ‘personal reasons’

    The Saudi National Bank torpedoed its own $1.6 billion investment after its ill chosen words obliterated any remaining confidence in the Swiss lender.

  • This Stock Market’s Floor Could Still Fall Out

    Four strategists offer similar advice: Stay defensive. Hold a little more cash. Stick to quality stocks—those with solid balance sheets and growth that doesn’t depend on the larger economy.

  • Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys More Coinbase Shares for Second Straight Day

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest bought $12.6 million of Coinbase (COIN) shares on Friday, the second straight day the fund purchased the crypto exchange's stock after the company received a Wells Notice from the SEC. CoinDesk Senior Markets Reporter for Asia, Sam Reynolds, discusses Cathie Wood’s latest investments.

  • Oil rises over $3 on Kurdistan export halt, banking optimism

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than $3 on Monday as a halt to some exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region added to worries about oil supplies while a U.S. banking acquisition eased worries that financial turmoil could hurt the economy and curtail fuel demand. Brent crude futures settled up $3.13, or 4.2%, at $78.12 a barrel. Brent gained 2.8% last week while WTI rebounded by 3.8% as jitters in the banking sector eased.

  • Asia Stocks, Europe Futures Rise as Banks Rebound: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian equities climbed along with European futures while the dollar traded lower as fears of broader contagion from the banking turmoil eased.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkA gauge of Asian shares climbed about 0.8%, with benchmark indexes rising in Hong Kong, Japan, South

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • Fallen 'Crypto King' Who Owes Millions to Investors Was Kidnapped and Tortured

    Aiden Pleterski led a lavish lifestyle and owned McLaren sports cars and a Lamborghini — and even rented a plush waterfront home for $45,000 a month.

  • Should Investors Chase Nvidia or AMD Stock at Current Levels?

    Investors may be wondering if it's still time to buy some of the popular names among semiconductor stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA).

  • Apple (AAPL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Apple (AAPL) closed at $158.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.31% move from the prior day.

  • Berkshire Just Bought More Occidental Stock. Here’s How Much Buffett Owns Now.

    Berkshire Hathaway bought more than $200 million of stock in the energy company and now holds a 23.5% stake worth about $12.6 billion

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About First Republic (FRC) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to First Republic (FRC) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Markets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates despite traders betting otherwise as fears of a banking crisis convulse markets, according to BlackRock Inc.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe world’s biggest money manager favors inflation-linked bonds — securities that

  • Gundlach Predicts a US Recession Will Start in a Few Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Doubleline Capital’s Jeffrey Gundlach said on CNBC that he expects a US recession will start in a few months, and that the Federal Reserve will need to respond “very dramatically.”Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse Remark“The economic headwinds are building, we’ve been talking about

  • A recession in 2023 is now inevitable. Layoffs in tech and finance will spread to other sectors

    Don't let a seemingly strong jobs market fool you–the data today is reminiscent of the early days of past recessions, according to Murray Sabrin.

  • Carnival Guidance Sinks Shares

    Carnival Corporation (CCL) was the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500 after the cruise line operator predicted much bigger losses than expected in the current quarter and full year.