U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.00
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,504.00
    +44.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,257.75
    -44.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,814.10
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.89
    +5.22 (+6.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.80
    -6.40 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0823
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    18.70
    -0.32 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2306
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1570
    +0.3600 (+0.27%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,070.74
    -461.87 (-1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.58 (+0.93%)
     

Marketmind: A holiday-thinned kickoff to Q2, and US jobs report

Alden Bentley
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: Passersby walk past an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei average and stock quotations outside a brokerage, in Tokyo

By Alden Bentley

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Alden Bentley.

A 13.6% year-over-year drop in South Korea's March exports, reported on Saturday, was not as steep as feared, given the slowdown in global growth and a prolonged semiconductor slump.

Asia will awake to another important breaking news story: An OPEC+ surprise 1.16 million barrels per day output cut announced on Sunday, which could well send crude prices higher on Monday. Asia's data calendar across the rest of the week otherwise looks fairly tame and the main economic event for global markets will be U.S. payrolls data on Friday.

Indeed, the week will be dotted with market closures for a variety of regional holidays leading up to Good Friday, when many global money centers shut for a day or more including Hong Kong, Shanghai, Bombay and the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. Japan's Nikkei and Seoul's KOSPI will remain open.

Those two on Friday ended the quarter up 7.5% and nearly 11% respectively, dovetailing with 7% S&P 500 and near 17% Nasdaq rallies in the first three months of 2023, even while those performances, the strongest quarter since June 2020 in Nasdaq's case, belied traumatic slumps in global banking shares.

While worry rightfully persists over bank capitalization, duration mismatches and general risk management after a year of central bank hikes, such positive overall quarters aren't exactly the returns one might associate with panic over the global financial system -- the existential crises of Credit Suisse, Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank notwithstanding.

So given the number of markets that are closed on, or before, Friday, the week could bring surprises of a pleasant, or not pleasant, variety. Investors might welcome a breather after the crisis/not-crisis, of recent weeks. But any surprise headlines, be they OPEC or bank related, will have to be digested by thinned markets, which can bring excessive market swings. So even with the buoyant benchmark quarters, it is hardly a moment for complacency.

This week will bring CPI releases from Indonesia on Monday, South Korea on Tuesday and Thailand and the Philippines on Wednesday. The Reserve Bank of India meets and is expected to raise it's repo rate on Thursday by 25 basis points to 6.75%.

Here are three key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Monday:

- S&P Global final March manufacturing PMIs will be out

- US ISM March manufacturing and prices paid indexes at 1400 GMT

- Fed Board Governor Lisa Cook speaks at 2015 GMT

(Reporting by Alden Bentley; Editing by Josie Kao)

Recommended Stories

  • Norway’s Krone Leads Commodity FX Higher on OPEC+ Production Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The Norwegian krone led commodity currencies higher in early Monday trading in Asia after OPEC+ announced a shock oil-production cut, while the yen weakened on the prospect of higher crude prices.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Crimina

  • Australia Sees Lithium Exports Matching Thermal Coal by 2028

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia sees its booming lithium sector matching thermal coal’s importance within five years as the world increasingly shifts from fossil fuels to clean energy. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandExports of

  • ValueAct questions Seven & i strategy, pushes 7-Eleven spin-off

    ValueAct Capital is pushing Seven & i Holdings to explain its corporate strategy to shareholders including why it is not spinning off of its 7-Eleven convenience store chain or considering selling the whole company. The investment firm, which owns a 4.4% stake and has been pushing for change since 2020, is ratcheting up pressure before the company's April 6 earnings call and the annual meeting where it seeks to replace four board members. "We have been unable to establish confidence in the management or governance of Seven & i," ValueAct wrote in a letter to the company's board dated April 2, adding recent communication heightened concern about "entrenchment."

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • Finnish Premier Marin Loses Election to Pro-Business Party

    (Bloomberg) -- Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin lost to a pro-business opposition group in the Nordic country’s close parliamentary elections.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandNational Coalition leader Petteri Orpo decla

  • Endeavor nears deal to buy Vince McMahon's WWE -sources

    Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, the parent of the popular UFC mixed martial arts franchise, is in advanced talks to acquire World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE) in an all-stock deal, according to people familiar with the matter. Endeavor and WWE did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Sunday. Endeavor shareholders will own 51% of the combined company, while WWE shareholders would get 49%, the sources said.

  • Sydney House Prices Climb Ahead of Central Bank Rates Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- Sydney property prices, the bellwether for the Australian market, climbed for a second straight month in March in a positive sign for nationwide home values that have been hammered by soaring interest rates.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyTrump Weighs Bid to Shift

  • US Stock Futures Fall, Yen Weakens as Oil Rallies: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures slipped, the yen weakened and the Norwegian krone climbed as the surprise production cut from OPEC+ sent oil prices more than 7% higher.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandThe group’s decisio

  • SpaceX’s Starship will carry an SUV-sized rover to the Moon in 2026

    Meet FLEX, a lunar vehicle that's bigger than NASA's Perseverance rover and can travel at up to 15 miles per hour.

  • OPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ announced a surprise oil production cut of more than 1 million barrels a day, abandoning previous assurances that it would hold supply steady and posing a new risk for the global economy.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal C

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • How Credit Suisse lured – and then burned – the Saudi crown prince

    When Credit Suisse opened its first office in Saudi Arabia in early 2021, Bruno Daher, the cigar-smoking head of Credit Suisse’s Middle East business, declared it a “key growth market”.

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • Tesla reports record Q1 deliveries as price cuts boost demand

    Tesla on Sunday reported first quarter delivery and production numbers that topped estimates, indicating price cuts it initiated across the globe are boosting demand.

  • JPMorgan's Bob Michele Issues Dire Warning On Rally Of Risk Assets, Says Recession Is Inevitable

    Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, has warned of an economic downturn, saying that markets are headed for a rally before an inevitable slowdown. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Michele says risk assets will rise in the next quarter as they did during the Great Recession. "In the next quarter, we could see risk assets rally. You could have a feel-good period, and then the reality catches up," Michele said. "If we've been taught anything this month, y

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • 7 Dividend Stocks for Uncertain Economic Times

    Treasuries aren't the only refuge in a slowdown. Dividend names also "can provide a margin of safety," says UBS.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • Investors Dumped Bank Stocks. Insiders at 2 Small Banks Bought Shares.

    Insiders at Peapack-Gladstone and Bankwell Financial scooped up shares in March as the banking sector tanked after SVB’s collapse.

  • Stocks Poised for Lower Open

    Crude futures were surging Sunday evening after OPEC and its allies announced a surprise production cut.