Marketmind: Risk aversion grips markets

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee

Escalating tensions in the Middle East and angst over elevated bond yields have thrown the markets deep into risk-aversion mode, while investors are deciphering Federal Reserve messaging around rates perhaps staying higher for longer.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan sank 1.5%, set for its biggest one-day percentage decline since Sept. 21, while gold stayed close to its two-month peak.

The sell-off in the bond market continued into Asian hours, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield at 4.949%, its highest since mid-2007.

That weighed on regional bond markets in Asia, with Japanese government bonds yields hitting decade highs.

Meanwhile, oil prices eased on Thursday after OPEC showed no signs of supporting Iran's call for an oil embargo on Israel, and the Biden administration broadly eased sanctions on Venezuela to allow more oil to flow globally. Oil prices had climbed 2% in the previous session.

Futures indicated that European stock markets are due to open much lower as risk aversion takes hold, while the European economic calendar is bare.

Against this backdrop, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will take the spotlight later in the day (1600 GMT), with markets nervous that he may strike a hawkish tone after a series of U.S. data pointed to strength in the economy.

Policymakers have hinted at a pause in hiking interest rates for another couple months as they await clarity over mixed signals, including both strong economic data and signs of progress on stubbornly high inflation.

In company news, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday he was concerned about the impact of high interest rates on car buyers as the company missed Wall Street expectations on third-quarter gross margin, profit and revenue.

Netflix, on the other hand, shattered expectations for new customers in the third quarter, shrugging off Hollywood labour tensions that shut down a large swath of U.S. production. Netflix makes many of its shows and movies overseas, which accounted for the bulk of its new sign-ups.

Key developments that could influence markets on Thursday:

Economic data: UK Gfk consumer confidence for October, France business climate for Oct

Powell speech at 1600 GMT

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee; Editing by Edmund Klamann)