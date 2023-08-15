New Marketplace Mall tenant opens to shoppers prior to store's official grand opening

Attention home-improvement DIYers: Floor & Décor is now open at Marketplace Mall.

The store’s official grand opening is Thursday, Aug. 17, but the location already has opened to shoppers.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Built on the site of the old Macy’s, Floor & Décor is the first major retail outlet to be added at Marketplace as it transforms from a traditional shopping mall to mixed-use development with a 330,000-square-foot URMC Orthopedics and Physical Performance clinic.

The Atlanta-headquartered chain sells flooring, tile and fixtures at what it calls “everyday low prices” and offers free design services.

Floor & Decor has opened at Marketplace Mall in Henrietta.

It has more than 200 warehouse-style locations in 36 U.S. markets, but the Henrietta store, covering more than 65,000 square feet, will be just the second in western New York; the first recently launched in Cheektowaga, Erie County.

Macy’s, in a prominent spot facing Hylan Drive and Jefferson Road, closed in 2017 and sat vacant until last December, when it was demolished to make way for Floor & Décor.

Reporter Marcia Greenwood covers general assignments. Send story tips to mgreenwo@rocheste.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @MarciaGreenwood.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Floor & Décor now open at Marketplace Mall in Henrietta NY