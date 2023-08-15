U.S. markets close in 4 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,458.60
    -31.12 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,055.92
    -251.71 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,706.79
    -81.54 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,904.05
    -16.44 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.99
    -1.52 (-1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.60
    -5.40 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    -0.04 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0931
    +0.0023 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1860
    +0.0020 (+0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2732
    +0.0045 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.4260
    -0.1090 (-0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,318.59
    -267.27 (-0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    633.44
    -0.91 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.55
    -119.60 (-1.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,238.89
    +178.98 (+0.56%)
     

New Marketplace Mall tenant opens to shoppers prior to store's official grand opening

Marcia Greenwood, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
·1 min read

Attention home-improvement DIYers: Floor & Décor is now open at Marketplace Mall.

The store’s official grand opening is Thursday, Aug. 17, but the location already has opened to shoppers.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Built on the site of the old Macy’s, Floor & Décor is the first major retail outlet to be added at Marketplace as it transforms from a traditional shopping mall to mixed-use development with a 330,000-square-foot URMC Orthopedics and Physical Performance clinic.

The Atlanta-headquartered chain sells flooring, tile and fixtures at what it calls “everyday low prices” and offers free design services.

Floor & Decor has opened at Marketplace Mall in Henrietta.
Floor & Decor has opened at Marketplace Mall in Henrietta.

It has more than 200 warehouse-style locations in 36 U.S. markets, but the Henrietta store, covering more than 65,000 square feet, will be just the second in western New York; the first recently launched in Cheektowaga, Erie County.

Macy’s, in a prominent spot facing Hylan Drive and Jefferson Road, closed in 2017 and sat vacant until last December, when it was demolished to make way for Floor & Décor.

Reporter Marcia Greenwood covers general assignments. Send story tips to mgreenwo@rocheste.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @MarciaGreenwood.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Floor & Décor now open at Marketplace Mall in Henrietta NY