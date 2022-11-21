U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,943.65
    -21.69 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,656.52
    -89.17 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,041.97
    -104.09 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,832.09
    -17.64 (-0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.64
    -4.44 (-5.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.00
    -16.40 (-0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    20.79
    -0.21 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0246
    -0.0074 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7860
    -0.0320 (-0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1788
    -0.0108 (-0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.9220
    +1.5970 (+1.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,129.88
    -450.40 (-2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    372.10
    -0.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.39
    -15.13 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

Marketplace optimization platform Optiwise.ai raises $1.3 million

·3 min read

The platform assists brands and retailers in scaling their e-commerce businesses, especially on Walmart and Amazon

-The majority of the sellers on the platform saw a 3.2X increase in traffic, a 46% increase in conversion, and a 2X increase in revenue

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiwise.ai, Inc ("Optiwise"), a leading marketplace optimization platform, has raised $1.3 million led by StartupXseed Ventures. Optiwise.ai assists brands and retailers in scaling their eCommerce business across multiple marketplaces by combining the power of machine learning and artificial intelligence, and the experience of a seasoned team of data scientists with decades of eCommerce experience to provide actionable insights and optimize performance across marketplaces.

Co-founders
Co-founders

"Using Optiwise.ai, we not only strengthened our branding on Walmart.com but also saw a significant boost in revenue,"

With the new funds coming in, Optiwise.ai will continue to invest in the product, build a world-class team, and expand their current customer base beyond North America to other emerging eCommerce regions globally.

Since its inception, Optiwise.ai has onboarded hundreds of marketplace sellers and assisted them in significantly growing their businesses through its cloud-based platform. Most of these sellers witnessed a 3.2X increase in traffic, a 46% increase in conversion, and a 2X jump in revenues, and they are just starting.

"I'm thrilled to have StartupXseed as an investment partner on our journey to grow Optiwise.ai. This investment will be used to support additional Walmart capabilities on the platform, allowing sellers to easily replicate their Amazon success on Walmart and propelling our vision of assisting our customers in optimizing their revenue across marketplaces," said Deepak Goyal, Co-Founder and CEO of Optiwise.ai.

Rahul Shah, Co-Founder and CTO, Optiwise.ai said, "We have been investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) technologies to develop cutting-edge products to provide an exceptional customer experience, and this investment will accelerate our path to adding more advanced capabilities into our product that will provide additional insights such as cross-marketplace competitive intelligence and performance to our sellers"

"Using Optiwise.ai, we not only strengthened our branding on Walmart.com but also saw a significant boost in revenue," said Nick Lin from Flying Star LLC, who does over 9 figures of transactions on multiple marketplaces and has been an Optiwise.ai customer for a while.

Product listing optimization, in conjunction with optimized paid advertising, is a game changer in the eCommerce industry. When combined with marketplace intelligence, effective optimization strategies provide businesses with competitive visibility, resulting in higher conversion and sales.

Deepak Goyal and Rahul Shah, both IIT graduates with two decades of experience building enterprise SaaS products in the eCommerce space and extensive knowledge of AI/ML technologies, founded Optiwise.ai, a marketplace optimization platform.

Optiwise.ai Inc. is a leading marketplace optimization platform headquartered in Newark, California. Optiwise.ai is a team of eCommerce specialists, data scientists, statistical geeks, strategists, and programmers who have developed a one-of-a-kind SaaS platform that helps brands and retailers to replicate their success from one marketplace to another easily and seamlessly. In short, you have an AI-based tool that makes selling on Walmart, Amazon, and other e-commerce marketplaces more effective and productive.

Media contacts:
Sanket Khemuka
Head of Marketing, Optiwise.ai
Mob No: +14084800482
e-mail: pr@optiwise.ai

logo1
logo1
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marketplace-optimization-platform-optiwiseai-raises-1-3-million-301683657.html

SOURCE Optiwise.ai Inc

Recommended Stories

  • The Black Entrepreneurship Alliance invites you to Apply for their new Investment Bootcamp Program

    In the last 20 years, the word start-up has been synonymous with funding, especially within the tech space. This surge of funding has given rise to enterprises now referred to as "Unicorns" (having a minimum valuation of $1bn) and "Decagons" (having a valuation of $10bn and above). However, this surge seemed to almost exclude Black entrepreneurs, who often face an uphill battle when it comes to accessing networks and securing funding. According to Crunchbase, less than one percent of the $543 bi

  • Update your style with Nordstrom Black Friday deals on Adidas, Tory Burch and Zella

    Save big on stylish new updates for your closet by shopping Nordstrom Black Friday deals on clothes, cookware and more.

  • Software Growth Stocks: How 2023 Guidance Plays Out Will Be Key

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Guidance for 2023 will be key for software stocks.

  • Top 15 Edge Computing Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top 15 edge computing companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to Top 5 Edge Computing Companies in the World. The boom in big data has enabled companies and governments to have massive amounts of data at their disposal. This has opened […]

  • Oil Falls on Report Saudi Arabia Is Discussing OPEC Increase

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended declines as Saudi Arabia and other OPEC countries were reported to be discussing an output increase alongside China tightening its anti-Covid curbs, hurting the outlook for demand.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Uns

  • This Many Americans Retire With a Million Dollars

    Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty reaches all-time-high despite slump in price, FTX woes

    Bitcoin mining difficulty rose 0.51% to an all-time-high in Monday’s biweekly adjustment, according to BTC.com.

  • Younger Chinese are spurning factory jobs that power the economy

    Growing up in a Chinese village, Julian Zhu only saw his father a few times a year when he returned for holidays from his exhausting job in a textile mill in southern Guangdong province. For Zhu, and millions of other younger Chinese, the low pay, long hours of drudgery and the risk of injuries are no longer sacrifices worth making. "After a while that work makes your mind numb," said the 32-year-old, who quit the production lines some years ago and now makes a living selling milk formula and doing scooter deliveries for a supermarket in Shenzhen, China's southern tech hub.

  • 5 Dividend Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around in 2023

    Dividend stocks can be an excellent route for investors looking for less volatility and some passive income to pad their pockets. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a name virtually everyone knows, but its boring business model might cause some to overlook this excellent dividend stock. Importantly, Coca-Cola is very profitable; it converts 29% of its sales into free cash flow, cash profits that fund its dividend.

  • Tesla’s 19th recall this year is the least of shareholders’ headaches

    Three weeks into November, Tesla is already on its fourth recall of the month.

  • Oil Slides on Potential OPEC+ Output Increase

    Oil prices slid after The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia and other OPEC producers are discussing an increase in crude production. The move could help heal a rift with the Biden administration and keep oil flowing when the harshest sanctions to date strike the Russian energy industry starting Dec. 5. Brent-crude futures fell more than 4.5% to about $83.40 a barrel, extending earlier losses. An increase of up to 500,000 barrels a day is under discussion for the Dec. 4 meeting of OP

  • What Is My Coast FIRE for Retirement?

    Adherents of the Financial Independence/Retire Early (FIRE) movement aim to reach a point where they don't need ongoing income to retire and to get to that point before reaching age 65. Not surprisingly it requires rigorous savings and a frugal mentality. However, … Continue reading → The post What Is Your Coast FIRE for Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exro Technologies' Achieves ISO 9001 Certification for its World-Class Manufacturing and Innovation Centers in Calgary, Alberta

    Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro"), a leading clean technology company that has developed new generation power electronics that change how the world optimizes energy by expanding the capabilities of electric motors and batteries, is pleased to announce that the Company has achieved International Organization for Standardization (ISO) ISO 9001:2015 certification at its world-class manufacturing center and engineering innovation center, both located in Calg

  • Employees or independent contractors? Fairness for America’s gig workers must come from entrepreneurs, not government.

    The new rules being promulgated by the U.S. Department of Labor about how to classify gig workers have evoked spirited responses on both sides of the issue. Labor activists want to see gig workers treated as employees, with employers paying a minimum wage, overtime, a portion of a worker’s Social Security taxes, and contributions to unemployment insurance. Companies that employ gig workers, meanwhile, want to treat them as independent contractors, as this eliminates investing in the assets supplied by the gig worker as well as the risk of overstaffing.

  • Race to Secure Gas for Europe’s Future Winters Has Already Begun

    Some companies are weighing U.S. LNG deals, but talks have hit hurdles because of climate goals and pricing.

  • Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Visa, UnitedHealth Group, Exxon Mobil, Microsoft, Apple

    Visa, UnitedHealth Group, Exxon Mobil, Microsoft, Apple are part of the Zacks Investment Ideas article.

  • Saudi Arabia eyes OPEC+ production increase - WSJ

    An increase of up to 500,000 barrels per day is now under discussion for OPEC+'s Dec. 4 meeting, the report said. Last month, OPEC+ unexpectedly decided to reduce output targets sharply and it would be unusual for the group to increase production at a time of declining prices and concern about the economic outlook. The WSJ said talk of a production increase has emerged after U.S. President Joe Biden's administration told a federal court judge that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman should have sovereign immunity from a U.S. federal lawsuit related to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • How To Save for Retirement Without a 401(K)

    You can retire a millionaire even if you don't have a 401(k). Find out how you can save for retirement without a 401(k).