Monday Panic Awaits Argentine Markets After Macri Routed in Vote

(Bloomberg) -- Argentina is headed for one of its roughest trading days in more than a year as a shock election result boosted the prospects of a populist leader coming to power.

Investors were already trimming exposure to Argentine assets and President Mauricio Macri’s poor showing in primary elections on Sunday will accelerate the trend, with Amherst Pierpont Securities warning of “panic” when markets open. Others weighed the chances that the central bank will intervene to support the currency.

The peso could lose 25% of its value on Monday and bonds may slump about 20% on the results as markets look to Oct. 27 elections and price in a win by opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez and his running mate, former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, according to BTG Pactual Argentina. Investors fear they could bring back currency and capital controls, veering away from Macri’s more market-friendly positions.

“For markets, this is very negative,” said Carolina Gialdi, a senior fixed-income strategist at BTG in Buenos Aires. “The market will likely price this as it is a done deal that Alberto Fernandez won.”

Argentina’s 100-year dollar bonds fell for the first time in five days, lifting the yield 13 basis points to 9.69% as of 8:17 a.m. in London.

Here’s what money managers and analysts are saying:

Siobhan Morden, head of fixed income strategy for Latin America at Amherst Pierpont Securities

“I don’t know what Macri could do. The best you could hope for is that Fernandez is moderate”Markets will likely “panic” Monday, and bond prices could plummet as investors start to discount a high probability of default“The burden is now on Fernandez to calm markets or inherit a country that is ungovernable”

More from BTG’s Gialdi:

Results are “unexpected” based on polling, which saw a much smaller gap between the candidatesDiscussion was about “a few points of difference between the main candidates. The Fernandez victory instead was a landslide”The central bank will probably not intervene even if there’s a 30% drop in the currency because “it would be a massive waste of international reserves, which only makes things worse” and could put more pressure on the currency

Whitney Baker, founder of New York-based Totem Macro:

Baker has been bullish on Argentina since September and said more information is needed before she changes her stance, but that “it’s clearly more negative”Will be watching if “the reaction to this going to be enough in and of itself to cement a Fernandez win”If markets react very negatively, “that will be bad for the incumbent from a macro standpoint -- currency weakness could halt the disinflation and we’re counting on a continuation of the macro improvements going into the election”“On the other hand, a severe market reaction could give the electorate a taste of what they’re in for if they elect the Peronist ticket, and we know they’re very clued into the currency. If there’s an outsized reaction they may think hey, this is actually us going backwards”There’s a potential difference in voter turnout between the primary and the October election, and votes will be more consolidated between the main candidates thenExpects the central bank to be in the currency market if there’s substantial pressure

James Barrineau, the New York-based head of emerging-market debt at Schroders:

Macri’s double-digit loss is “definitely not going to be good for markets”Still, a Fernandez win does not equal default, and Barrineau will be watching for an economic policy and flexibility with the IMFPeso is likely to get hurt but central bank has ability to support it; still, people don’t want to see a full week of a weaker peso and the central bank spending dollars to support itBonds will give back Friday’s rally“I wouldn’t expect things to go out to 13, 14 or 15% yield in short-dated bonds because market was already cautious on election”“I wouldn’t expect the bottom to fall out here, but we’re going to clearly adjust for a higher probability of Fernandez winning if these results hold”

--With assistance from Tomoko Yamazaki and Alex Nicholson.

To contact the reporter on this story: Sydney Maki in New York at smaki8@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Julia Leite at jleite3@bloomberg.net, Daniel Cancel

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.