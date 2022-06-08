MarketsandMarkets expects particle therapy market is projected to reach USD 1,004 million by 2027 from USD 677 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2027

ReportLinker

Market growth is driven by factors such as the various advantages offered by the growing global prevalence of cancer, particle therapy advantages over photon therapy, increasing acceptance of particle therapy in clinical trials, and the increasing number of particle therapy centers worldwide.

However, affordability & accessibility of treatments and infrastructural are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.

In this report, the particle therapy market is segmented on the basis of type, product and services, cancer type, application, cancer type, and region.



Treatment Application accounted for the largest share in the particle therpy market by application type

Based on applications, the particle therapy market has been segmented into treatment and research applications. In 2021, the treatment applications segment is projected to account for the dominant share of 94.4% of the particle therapy market. Increasing government initiatives aimed at equipping or upgrading hospitals with newer and advanced radiotherapy systems.



Proton Therapy accounted for the largest share in the particle therpy market by type

On the basis of type, the particle therapy market is segmented into proton therapy and heavy ion therapy. The proton therapy segment is expected to account for the largest share (85.7%) of the market in 2021. Factors such as the high dose of radiation, shorter treatment time, a high degree of precision, and lowered side effects as compared to conventional photon therapies using traditional X-rays.



Based on product, cyclotrons accounted for the largest share in the particle therpy market

Based on product, the particle therapy products market is further segmented into cyclotrons, synchrotrons, and synchrocyclotrons. In 2021, the cyclotrons segment is expected to account for a share of 71.4% of the particle therapy market; this segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Advantages offered by cyclotrons over other accelerators and the development of technologically advanced systems are the major factors pushing the development of this market segment.



Asia Pacific segment accounted for the largest share in the particle therapy market by Region

The Asia Pacific market is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021 and is also projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the particle therapy market owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure and growing initiatives to promote the use of advanced particle therapy technologies in the Asia Pacific countries.



Key Market Players :

Prominent players in the particle therapy market include IBA Worldwide (EU), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Provision Healthcare, LLC (US), Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc. (US), and Protom International, Inc. (US).

A breakdown of the primary participants (supply-side) for the particle therapy market referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–5%, Tier 2–15%, and Tier 3–80%

• By Designation: C-level–45%, Director Level–25%, and Others–30%

• By Region: North America–36%, Europe–26%, Asia Pacific–21%, Latin America- 10%, and Middle East and Africa– 7%



Research Coverage:

The market study covers the particle therapy market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by product, by application, by end user, and by region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



